TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco del Caribe

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela-based Banco del Caribe, C.A. Banco Universal's (Bancaribe) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', with a Stable Rating Outlook. A full list of Bancaribe's ratings follows at the end of this press release. Bancaribe's ratings reflect its strong competitive position in the middle market, sound asset quality, and improved core profitability. Although enhanced, capital ratios still lag the average of local larger peers. The Rating Outlook for the IDR is Stable. Policies toward capitalization strengthen, and fund diversification would benefit its rating, while a downside risk would stem from reversals on its asset quality and tighter capital ratios and/or exacerbated government measures that negatively affect its performance. The bank's credit metrics quality have remained strong and better than the market average thanks to its good knowledge of it customers and improved credit risk policies, despite the challenging operating environment and recent rapid loan growth. Although some deterioration may happen, Fitch expects that its asset quality will remain strong and better than both domestic (universal banks) and international peers (emerging market commercial banks rated 'B-/B/B+'), while loan reserves needs to be enhanced. Bancaribe's performance has been resilient against a still heavy burden of operating costs and negative effects of government intervention in the banking business. Given a boosting loan growth in higher yield segments, adequate interest margin management with strong asset quality metrics, non recurrent gains from devaluation, and more recently favorable economic winds, Bancaribe's ROAA ratio have recovered to the highest level achieved over the past 5 years at Oct. 31, 2011 (3.84%). Under the absence of new government intervention, Fitch forecasts that profitability will stand at high level in 2012. The bank enhanced its capitalization after the spin-off of several financial subsidiaries in 2010 and still compares favorably to recent years; however an expected asset growth above its historic average and a higher dividend pay-out policy (39% of net income in 2009-2010) is pressuring its capital base, despite its profitability improvements. After adjusting the weight of compulsory loans to 100%, Fitch core capital to adjusted weighted assets would stand at 11.97% as of Oct. 31, 2011 (13.63% if regulatory risk-weighted assets are considered). Fitch views the bank's capitalization as tight and is concerned that capital ratios could be pressured somewhat in 2012 due to robust asset growth. Bancaribes's funding is stable although moderate concentrated by providers, being that the 20 largest fund providers accounted for 33% of total funding at Oct. 31, 2011, a level that compares unfavorably to local peers. However, a conservative treasury strategy, and the barrier imposed by the foreign exchange controls to capital flight helps Bancaribe cope with its structural maturity mismatch and fund concentration. In Fitch's opinion, a sustained monetary expansion in real terms during 2012 will result in low liquidity risk for the bank. Given Venezuela's sub-investment grade rating and the lack of a consistent policy regarding bank support, in Fitch's view, current interference with the banking system could influence decisions that shareholders may face if Bancaribe were to require financial assistance, which, although possible, cannot be relied on. Bancaribe has a strong competitive position in the middle market with adequate coverage in most of the regions, and had market share of 3.78% in terms of total assets at October 2011. Fitch affirms Bancaribe's ratings as follow: --Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'b'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'; --Long-term national-scale rating at 'A+(ven)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1(ven)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)