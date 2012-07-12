FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on Banco BMG
July 12, 2012

July 12 - Fitch Ratings advised today that it will conclude the BMG ratings
review after receiving further details and projections regarding the
establishment of the joint venture with Itau Unibanco S.A. in the consumer loan 
segment known as 'Consignado'. After its approval and depending on the relevance
of the potential impacts of this joint venture on BMG's capital ratios and 
profitability, the bank's ratings may be affected. A full list of current 
ratings follows at the end of this press release. 

On July 10th, 2012, BMG announced an agreement with Itau Unibanco S.A. to form 
the newly named Banco Itau BMG Consignado S.A. in which Itau Unibanco S.A. will 
have a 70% stake and BMG 30% stake. The initial capital will be R$1 billion. In 
addition to this capital commitment Itau Unibanco will be providing funding of 
up to R$300 million per month for the booking of loan transactions for a period 
of at least five years with competitive rates.

Fitch positively views this announcement especially given the strong commitment 
by Itau Unibanco (Long-term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+' National Scale Rating 
AAA(bra) by Fitch) which is evidenced by the Itau name on the joint venture and 
the extension of a funding line at competitive rates. In addition, BMG expects 
to benefit from a substantial reduction in its operational costs as origination,
monitoring, collection and other costs will be proportionally assumed by the 
joint venture. Also, the creation of this joint venture will enable a gradual 
reduction of BMG's R$33 billion risk-weighted assets as existing loans come due 
or are pre-paid. This is expected to result in a much-needed improvement to 
BMG's regulatory capital ratios which are currently very tight.

Over the next two years, the joint venture is expected to grow its new loan 
portfolio up to R$12 billion which would nearly double Itau Unibanco's current 
portfolio and significantly increase its market share of this consumer finance 
segment where it currently holds a position behind several of its main 
competitors. Currently BMG has the second largest market share of this 
approximately R$172 billion consumer lending segment. Subject to regulatory 
approvals and internal logistics BMG expects the joint venture to begin 
operating by the fourth quarter of this year. BMG is also expected to benefit 
indirectly from in the area of corporate governance in view of the additional 
experience of directors provided by Itau Unibanco to the joint venture. 

BMG has shown to maintain comfortable levels of liquidity even during the recent
nervousness following the intervention of Banco Cruzeiro do Sul and this is 
expected to continue while the joint venture is being formalized.

It is important also to mention that all potential benefits and impacts on BMG's
capitalization and profitability ratios will be reviewed by the agency as 
certain costs will not be able to be transferred, such as the need to amortize 
the significant volume of goodwill in the amount of BRL1.6 billion from the 
acquisition of Banco Schahin, which had a direct impact on BMG's Fitch's core 
capital ratio. Fitch will need to review BMG's revised business plan and 
forecasts on how it will improve its capital and profitability ratios including 
how it will benefit from its accrued tax credits. BMG management has committed 
to provide these details as they develop which will enable Fitch to evaluate 
potential impacts to BMG's ratings.

Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, BMG has been conducting business 
as a multiple bank since 1989. It is controlled by the Pentagna Guimaraes 
family. In the financial sector since 1930, the bank is the family's primary 
business, however, they also hold investments in real estate, agribusiness and 
the food processing sector.

Fitch currently rates BMG as follows:

BMG:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B';  
--Long-term local currency IDR 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--National long-term rating 'BBB(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating 'F3 (bra)';
--Viability rating 'b-';
--Support rating '4';
--Support rating floor 'B'.

