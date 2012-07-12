FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: U.S. more public finance downgrades than upgrades
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. more public finance downgrades than upgrades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 - Fitch Ratings notes that during the first quarter of 2012 and for
the 13th consecutive quarter, U.S. public finance rating downgrades outnumbered
upgrades. Both the number of upgrades and downgrades decreased from
fourth-quarter 2011.

Downgrades still account for a small percentage of total public finance rating
actions. Fitch downgraded 45 credits, which represented approximately 5% of all
rating actions and $16.1 billion in par value. In the fourth quarter of 2011,
Fitch downgraded 60 credits. Fitch upgraded 23 credits, which represented 2.8%
of all rating actions and $6.3 billion in par value. In the fourth quarter of
2011, Fitch upgraded 25 credits.

The vast majority of rating actions (78%) in the first quarter were
affirmations. Furthermore, 88% of ratings had a Stable Rating Outlook at the end
of the first quarter.

The full report 'U.S. Public Finance Rating Actions for Second Quarter 2011'
summarizes these rating actions by sector and can be found at
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Finance Rating Actions
First Quarter 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.