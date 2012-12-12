TEXT-Fitch: Webster Financial ratings unaffected by repurchase

Dec 12 - Webster Financial Corporation's (Webster) recently announced $100 million share repurchase authorization has no immediate impact on its current ratings according to Fitch Ratings. The agency does not expect Webster's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio to decrease by more than 25 basis points (bps) based on the results of fourth-quarter repurchase activity. As articulated in Fitch's press release affirming Webster's ratings on Nov. 26, 2012, a reduction in Webster's TCE ratio of greater than 25 bps (from 3Q'12 levels) could have a negative impact on its current ratings and/or Rating Outlook. Fitch has the following ratings for Webster and Webster Bank, NA: Webster Financial Corporation --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB', Stable Outlook; --Senior Unsecured 'BBB'; --Viability Rating 'bbb'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Preferred stock 'B+'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor 'NF'. Webster Bank, NA --Long-term IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook; --Long-term deposits 'BBB+'; --Viability Rating 'bbb'; --Subordinated Debt 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Short-term Deposits 'F2'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor 'NF'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.