TEXT-S&P: Unit Corp's 'BB-' issue rating remains unchanged

July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'BB-' subordinated debt rating on Unit Corp.'s 6.625% senior subordinated notes due 2021 is unchanged. The company announced it will seek to add on $350 million to the existing $250 million notes outstanding, bringing the total issue amount to $600 million. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Tulsa-based Unit are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use proceeds to partially finance its recently announced acquisition of Noble Energy Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/--) interests in certain oil and gas assets in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, and for general corporate purposes. The proposed transaction is about $617 million and encompasses 84,000 net acres primarily in the Granite Wash, Cleveland, and Marmaton plays in western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. The estimated proved reserves of the subject properties is 44 million barrels of oil equivalents and the estimated average net daily production is 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect credit measures to remain satisfactory for the ratings. The ratings on Unit reflect the company's lack of scale in its business units, aggressive near-term capital spending, and weak utilization of low horse power drilling rigs. Offsetting these negatives is its above-average financial performance, good operating costs, and diversified business portfolio. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 RATINGS LIST Unit Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Rating Remains Unchanged Unit Corp. $600 mil sr sub notes due 2021 BB- Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.