TEXT-Fitch: U.S. MMFs stay conservative on credit and liquidity
July 12, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. MMFs stay conservative on credit and liquidity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 12 - U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) maintained their conservative
stance towards liquidity, credit and asset allocations during the second quarter
of 2012, according to Fitch Ratings.

MMF exposures across Eurozone countries remained relatively stable, while
marginally increasing assets allocation outside Eurozone, primarily Canadian and
Asian issuers. As MMFs seek to further diversify their portfolios away from the
financial sector, nonfinancial issuers were able to increase commercial paper
issuance at attractive rates.

Furthermore, indicative of a conservative investment trend, MMFs invested a
larger percentage of their portfolios in U.S. government securities and
repurchase agreements.

Given the recent modest improvement of MMF yield, fund fees charged by prime
institutional MMFs averaged 24 basis points (bps) at the end of June,
representing an average increase of one bp over the first quarter, when the
average fee stood at 23 bps. Nonetheless, Fitch notes it is uncertain whether
smaller money fund managers will be able to endure the generally low interest
rate environment. In Fitch's view, increase costs of offering MMF platforms are
likely to promote further industry consolidation as small- to medium-size fund
advisors could be forced to exit the market. Adding to a lack of revenues is the
effect of the SEC's impending MMF proposals, which could potentially add
significant costs.

The volatility of U.S. prime MMFs' shadow net asset values (NAVs) have declined
substantially since the onset of the financial crisis. Fitch attributes the
decline to sustained demand for high-quality MMF-eligible securities, heightened
risk aversion by MMF shareholders and managers, and, importantly, the
introduction of MMF regulatory reform (Rule 2a-7) by the SEC in May 2010.

The full report 'U.S. Money Market Funds Update: Second-Quarter 2012' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Money Market Funds Update:
Second-Quarter 2012 (MMFs Remain Conservative on Credit and Liquidity)

