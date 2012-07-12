FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch's Chile corporate issuers 2007-2011 comparative statistics
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch's Chile corporate issuers 2007-2011 comparative statistics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has published its 2007-2011 'Comparative Statistics
Book' for Chilean Corporate Issuers, covering leverage capital structures,
liquidity analysis and other key financial and credit rating indicators for
Fitch-rated Latin America corporate issuers.

The report continues Fitch's ongoing efforts to provide investors with tools and
detailed company profile information to make insightful credit judgments in a
region with diverse risks.

Fitch's corporate ratings make use of both qualitative and quantitative analyses
to assess the business and financial risks of fixed-income issuers and of their
individual debt issues. Fitch's qualitative analysis explores issuers' operating
environment to account for systemic risk, which might at times compress an
issuer's credit quality despite having a conservative financial profile.

The quantitative aspect of Fitch's corporate ratings focuses on the issuer's
policies in relation to operating strategies, acquisitions and divestitures,
financial leverage targets, dividend policies, and financial goals. Paramount to
the analysis is the issuer's ability to generate cash, which is reflected by the
ratios that measure profitability and coverage on a cash flow basis. The
sustainability of these credit protection measures is evaluated over a period of
time to determine the strength of an issuer's operations, competitive position,
and funding ability.

Fitch currently rates internationally in excess of 130 corporate issuers from
Latin America.

The full report is available on the Fitch Ratings' web sites at
'www.fitchratings.com.' and 'www.fitchratings.cl.'


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.