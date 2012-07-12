Fitch raises Scottsdale Healthcare Corp, Ariz. revs

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded to ‘A’ from ‘A-’ the ratings on $332.7 million in revenue bonds issued on behalf of Scottsdale Healthcare Corporation (SHC), Arizona (see the full list below). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of SHC. A fully funded debt service fund and a deed of trust (mortgage) provide additional security for the bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE: The rating upgrade to ‘A’ is supported by SHC’s improving financial performance, with fiscal 2011 and eight-month interim results (ending May 31, 2012) comparing favorably to Fitch’s ‘A’ category medians. Fitch expects SHC to sustain solid profitability while management executes its strategic plan over the next three years. STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UNDERWAY: Fitch views SHC’s ongoing operating and organizational initiatives positively. Management is implementing both short- and long-term actions intended to enhance the organization’s competitive position as reimbursement pressures mount. Further, SHC has entered into a new venture with a physician organization to create a clinically-integrated operating model to ensure financial sustainability under a value-based reimbursement methodology. GROWING LIQUIDITY: Steady balance sheet growth has been fueled by strong cash flow generation, coupled with moderate capital spending over the last three years. Fitch believes liquidity metrics are now comparable to Fitch’s ‘A’ category medians. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLAN: SHC’s three-year capital plan (2012-2014) totals $189.6 million, which will be funded from operating cash flow. Fitch expects SHC to maintain its strong cash flow, comfortably fund the capital plan, and further bolster the balance sheet. CREDIT PROFILE SUSTAINED FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENT Financial results for fiscal 2011 were borne by strong revenue growth and effective cost control as profitability rose markedly, liquidity improved, and debt service coverage strengthened. Further, these improvements continued through the eight-month interim period. Profitability for fiscal 2011 and the interim period display operating and operating EBITDA margins that exceed Fitch’s ‘A’ category medians. For fiscal 2011, SHC posted 2.9% and 10.6% in operating and operating EBITDA margins (3.7% and 10.5% for the interim), which compare favorably to Fitch’s respective medians of 2.6% and 9.4%. Although management conservatively budgeted a 2.5% operating margin for fiscal 2012, Fitch expects SHC to exceed its budget, since revenue pressures originally budgeted have not been realized. Management forecasts operating margins of 2.9% in fiscal 2013 and 3.5% in fiscal 2014, which Fitch views as achievable. Liquidity growth over the last two fiscal years and the interim period reflects rising profitability, moderate capital spending, and asset appreciation, with current interim liquidity metrics more in line with Fitch’s ‘A’ category medians. At May 31, 2012, SHC had $429.6 million in unrestricted cash and investments, equating to 192.4 days cash on hand (DCOH) and a sound 117.4% cash to debt position, compared to 166.1 DCOH and 88.5% in fiscal 2009 and Fitch’s respective ‘A’ category medians of 194.1 days and 113.8%. Given SHC’s strong cash flow generation and its manageable capital needs, Fitch expects SHC to continue to bolster liquidity. STRATEGIC INITIATIVES UNDERWAY Fitch believes that SHC’s operating and financial profile is being bolstered by management’s ongoing strategic initiatives to transform its healthcare delivery model. Working on two fronts, SHC has entered into a partnership with a large physician group and created a clinically-integrated joint venture (Scottsdale Health Partners, or SHP) that should enable the organization to operate better under a value-based reimbursement system rather than the vanishing volume-based one. Secondly, in anticipation of insurance exchanges and other market reforms that could lower commercial rates, SHC has embarked on a cost restructuring and revenue enhancement program to achieve break-even profitability under Medicare-like reimbursement. Management anticipates the cumulative four-year impact of this initiative to total $100 million. Though a pressured reimbursement operating environment is the overarching driver of these initiatives, SHC is also focusing on improving quality outcomes, elevating its information technology investments, growing selected service lines, and expanding its operating footprint. SHC’s ultimate goal is to ready itself for population health management. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLAN Capital spending needs over fiscal 2012-2014 will address SHC’s aforementioned strategic initiatives, campus renovation, and routine maintenance and operations. Projected capital spending of $65.2 million in fiscal 2012, $62.7 million in fiscal 2013, and $60.1 million in fiscal 2014 will be funded primarily from operating cash flow. Historically, SHC’s cash flow generation has been sufficient to fund similar levels of capital spending as well as bolster the balance sheet with an average annual operating EBITDA of $82 million over the last three years. Additionally, management is contemplating monetizing nine of its medical office buildings as a means to increase financial reserves should future opportunities necessitate unanticipated investments. DEBT PROFILE Total outstanding debt is $365 million with 66% underlying fixed and 34% underlying variable rate. SHC’s variable-rate debt includes $34.3 million in direct bank indexed floating-rate bonds, with a put option by the bank in 2014; and $89.7 million in seven-day auction-rate bonds. SHC has seven swaps outstanding: three floating-to-fixed swaps with an outstanding notional value of $110.3 million and a June 29, 2012 mark-to-market liability of $43.6 million; and four fixed-to-floating swaps with a notional value of $150 million and a June 29, 2012 mark-to-market value of $5.3 million. The floating-to-fixed swaps are insured and currently require no collateral posting. Overall debt burden is somewhat light as maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $22.2 million accounts for a relatively low 2.5% of fiscal 2011 operating revenue and 2.3% through May, 31 2012. Further, MADS coverage by fiscal 2011 EBITDA is strong at 5.0x and 4.5x through the interim period. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Rating Outlook is predicated on Fitch’s belief that SHC will successfully execute its strategic initiatives, which should result in the maintenance of solid profitability and liquidity levels in line with its rating level. ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION Scottsdale Healthcare is a three-hospital system located in Scottsdale, AZ, with a combined total of 796 operated beds. In fiscal 2011, SHC reported $888.5 million in total revenues. DISCLOSURE SHC has covenanted to provide annual and quarterly disclosure through the Municipal Securities Rule Making Board’s EMMA system. Fitch upgrades the following to ‘A’ from ‘A-': --Approximately $132.7 million Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority (AZ) (Scottsdale Healthcare) hospital revenue refunding bonds series 2008A; --Approximately $58.4 million Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority (AZ) (Scottsdale Healthcare) hospital revenue bonds series 2006C (insured: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.) --Approximately $37.4 million Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority (AZ) (Scottsdale Healthcare) hospital revenue refunding bonds series 2006D (insured: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.) --Approximately $14.5 million Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority (AZ) (Scottsdale Healthcare) hospital revenue refunding bonds series 2006E (insured: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.) and --Approximately $89.7 million Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority (AZ) (Scottsdale Healthcare) hospital revenue refunding bonds series 2006F (insured: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.).