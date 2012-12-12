FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P raises Deutsche Postbank AG rating to 'A+'
December 12, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P raises Deutsche Postbank AG rating to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We consider Germany-based Deutsche Postbank AG to be core to
its parent Deutsche Bank AG under our group methodology, based on Deutsche
Bank's 93.7% stake and an approved profit-and-loss transfer agreement. 
     -- We are raising our long-term rating on Postbank to 'A+' from 'A' and 
affirming the 'A-1' short-term rating.
     -- The negative outlook on Postbank mirrors that on the parent and 
reflects the risks we perceive for Deutsche Bank's capital and earnings. 
 
Rating Action
On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
counterparty credit rating on Germany-based Deutsche Postbank AG to 'A+' from 
'A'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1' 
short-term counterparty credit rating. 

Rationale
The upgrade reflects that we have reclassified Postbank's group status as 
"core" instead of "highly strategic," as defined in our criteria. We have 
therefore equalized the ratings on Postbank with those on its parent Deutsche 
Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), in line with our group rating methodology. 

Our assessment reflects the increase of Deutsche Bank's stake in Postbank to 
93.7% from 52%, and the profit-and-loss transfer agreement signed in March 
2012. Moreover, under our group criteria, we don't usually designate a 
subsidiary as a "core" group entity during the first two years after its 
acquisition because of unanticipated integration risks. However, Deutsche Bank 
attained majority ownership of Postbank on Nov. 26, 2010, slightly more than 
two years ago, which fulfills this criterion.

Our long-term rating on Postbank is therefore fully in line with that on 
Deutsche Bank and represents a four-notch uplift from our assessment of 
Postbank's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb'. This reflects our anticipation 
of parental support for Postbank under almost all foreseeable circumstances. 

We regard Postbank's importance to the German government as high, reflecting 
its large retail operations. However, we do not include additional notches of 
support for potential extraordinary government support, since we assign the 
higher indicative counterparty credit rating resulting from our group support 
framework or our government support framework.

Outlook
The negative outlook on Postbank mirrors that on its parent Deutsche Bank, 
which reflects the risks we perceive for Deutsche Bank's capital position. We 
may lower the ratings if, contrary to our expectations, our risk-adjusted 
capital ratio for Deutsche Bank, before adjustments for diversification, 
failed to improve to more than 7% over the next 12 months.  

We could revise the outlook to stable if, as we anticipate, Deutsche Bank's 
capitalization improves and, at the same time, the bank keeps reducing the 
weight of confidence-sensitive funding resources in its funding mix.

We would lower the ratings on Postbank if its "core" group status were to 
weaken, a scenario we currently consider to be unlikely, however. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
                                      To                   From
Issuer Credit Rating                  A+/Negative/A-1      A/Positive/A-1

SACP                                  bbb                  bbb
  Anchor                              a-                   a-
  Business Position                   Adequate (0)         Adequate (0)
  Capital and Earnings                Moderate (-1)        Moderate (-1)
  Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)        Moderate (-1)
  Funding and Liquidity               Above Average        Above Average
                                      and Adequate (0)     and Adequate (0)

Support                               +4                   +3
  GRE Support                         0                    0
  Group Support                       +4                   +3
  Sovereign Support                   0                    0

Additional Factors                    0                    0

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Deutsche Postbank AG
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Negative/A-1    A/Positive/A-1
 Certificate Of Deposit                 A+/A-1             A/A-1 
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 A

NB: This list does not include all the ratings affected.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
