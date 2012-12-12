TEXT S&P revises Kohl's outlook to negative from stable

Overview -- We expect profitability at U.S. specialty department store Kohl's Corp. to narrow in the remainder of fiscal year ending Feb 2, 2013, given weak sales trends and lead to a modest deterioration of credit protection measures. -- We are affirming all ratings on Kohl's, including the 'BBB+' but revising the outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook on Kohl's reflects our expectation that weak sales trends could persist into 2013 due to merchandising issues and competitive pressures, resulting in a further constraint on its credit protection measures. Rating Action On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Kohl's Corp. to negative from stable. We affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision is based on our expectation that weak sales could continue into 2013 and result in a further deterioration of the company's credit measures. The ratings on Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Kohl's Corp. reflect our assessment of a "satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial profile. We expect Kohl's to maintain a satisfactory business profile supported by a solid market position as a family-oriented specialty department store, good execution of a value-focused merchandising strategy, solid measures of profitability, and geographic diversity. Kohl's sales trends have weakened in recent quarters and lagged its peers. Comparable store sales declined 1.1% year to date as of Nov. 29, 2012. We believe competitive pressure and merchandising issues have contributed to the sales weakness and now expect sales trends to remain soft for the remainder of this year. We also expect margins to contract significantly due to price investments to increase value offerings as well as promotions to drive sales. Kohl's has achieved strong growth of online sales, but this segment has a lower gross profit margin (29%) than its stores (38%). Still, we expect Kohl's operating performance to remain adequate. Kohl's operating metrics, which include EBITDA margins and sales per square foot, still compare favorably with its peers due to its higher mix of private-label and exclusive brand penetration and its low-cost store development strategy. Still, Kohl's participates in the highly competitive midtier department store sector, which remains under pressure because of the weak U.S. economy and cautious consumer spending. Kohl's focus on maintaining a low-cost structure similar to that of discount stores, keeping real estate and construction costs low, and using relatively inexpensive store decor and fixtures are central to its moderate pricing strategy and overall good profitability. Our revised assumptions for fiscal 2012 are: -- Sales growth of 1.9% as store growth and robust online sales growth offsets a 2% decline in sales per square foot; -- Gross margin declining 120 basis points (bps) due to price investments and increased promotional activity to drive sales; -- EBITDA margin contracting 140 bps due to some sales deleveraging and declining gross margins; -- We expect free cash flow to remain solid at over $800 million as Kohl's reduces capital spending to about $800 million; and -- Debt leverage to increase to about 2.4x as EBITDA declines by about 7%. We also believe Kohl's will maintain a moderate financial policy commensurate with the investment-grade rating. We view Kohl's financial risk profile as intermediate. For 2012, we expect total debt to EBITDA to reach 2.4x compared with 2.1x in 2011; EBITDA interest coverage to decline to the mid-5x area compared with 6.0x and we project funds from operations (FFO) to debt to narrow to 27% from 33%. In light of softening sales and margins, Kohl's plans to scale back store openings and remodels to about 12 new stores and 30 remodels in 2013. We expect the company to fund share repurchases and dividend payments with excess cash flow, thereby maintaining credit ratios in line with an intermediate financial risk profile. Liquidity We believe Kohl's liquidity is "strong," indicating that cash sources should exceed cash needs over the next 12 to 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- Sources to cover uses by more than 1.5x; -- We expect net sources of cash would be positive, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA; -- Kohl's has well-established and solid relationships with banks, and has a generally high standing in the credit markets; -- Kohl's likely can absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flow and current cash balances; and -- Manageable debt maturities over the intermediate term. Cash sources include about $550 million of cash on hand as of Oct. 27, 2012, free operating cash flow (FOCF) of over $800 million in 2012, and approximately $1 billion available under its credit facility. Cash uses include about $800 million of capital expenditures for 2012. The company recently increased its share repurchase program by $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion and expects to complete this program in the next three years. We expect the company to use its free cash flow to fund share repurchases and dividends payments. Outlook The negative outlook on Kohl's reflects our expectation that weak sales trends could persist into 2013 due to merchandising issues and competitive pressures, resulting in a further deterioration of its credit protection measures. We could lower the rating if Kohl's sales and profitability underperform our expectations, such that EBITDA falls 15%, causing leverage to approach 2.6x. This could occur if sales decline 1% and gross margin narrows 170 bps. We could also consider a downgrade if Kohl's leverage rises to the 2.6x as a result of increased share repurchase activity. We will consider an outlook revision to stable if Kohl's can restore sales and profit growth while lowering debt leverage to the low-2.0x area on a sustained basis. For this to occur, EBITDA would need to increase about 5% from fiscal 2011 levels on a 4% revenue growth, while gross margin remains flat. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Kohl's Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB+