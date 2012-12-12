TEXT-Fitch assigns Cambric Finance Number One final ratings

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cambric Finance Number One plcDec 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Cambric Finance Number One plc's RMBS notes final ratings, as follows: GBP1,484,500,000 Class A: assigned 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable GBP235,800,000 Class B1 VFN: assigned 'NRsf' GBP4,000,000 Class B2 VFN: assigned 'NRsf' GBP48,600,000 Class C VFN: assigned 'NRsf' The notes are backed by buy-to-let and non-prime owner occupied residential mortgage loans originated in England and Wales by Platform Funding Limited (PFL; unrated), a wholly owned subsidiary of Co-operative Bank plc (Co-op; 'BBB+'/Rating Watch Negative/'F2'). This is the first standalone pass-through RMBS transaction by PFL under the Cambric Finance series. The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), PFL's origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities, and the transaction's financial and legal structure. CE for the class A note totals 16.5%, provided by the subordination of the class B1 VFN note up to GBP235,800,000 (14%), a non-amortising reserve fund (2.5%), fully funded by the class C VFN at closing, and excess spread. PFL provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template and all relevant fields were provided in the data tape with the exception of builders deposits and the rental income for a portion of the buy-to-let loans. Annual performance history data was provided on PFL origination covering the period 2007 to 2012, while loan-level data on sold repossessions provided by PFL consisted of 4,256 loans sold between 2007 and 2012. The quick-sale-adjustment (QSA) was in line with Fitch's base QSA assumption and no adjustment was made to the market value declines. To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 June 2012, and available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various prepayment speeds and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that the rated class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity. Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity are included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Platform Funding Limited, The Co-operative Bank plc and their legal advisors Allen & Overy LLP. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions