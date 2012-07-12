FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Harbor Dept. of Los Angeles commercial paper notes
July 12, 2012 / 7:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Harbor Dept. of Los Angeles commercial paper notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 12 - Fitch assigns a 'F1' rating to the Harbor Department of the City
of Los Angeles (Harbor Department)  Commercial Paper Notes not to exceed
$125,000,000 Series A-1 (Exempt Facility AMT);  B-1 (Exempt Facility Non-AMT);
C-1 (Governmental Non-AMT) and D-1(Taxable) and assigns a rating of 'F1+' to the
not to exceed $125,000,000  Series A-2 (Exempt Facility AMT);  B-2 (Exempt
Facility Non-AMT); C-2 (Governmental Non-AMT) and D-2 (Taxable) (the notes). 

The 'F1' rating on the Series A-1, B-1, C-1 and D-1 notes is based on the 
liquidity support provided by Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. (Mizuho, rated 
'A/F1'long-term rating on rating watch negative) in the form of a Line of Credit
Agreement (LCA). The 'F1+' rating on the Series A-2, B-2, C-2 and D-2 is based 
on the liquidity support provided by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association 
(Wells Fargo, rated 'AA-/F1+', stable outlook) in the form of a LCA.

The rating on the notes will expire on the earlier of July 23, 2015, the 
expiration date of both the Mizuho and Well Fargo LCAs, unless such date is 
further extended or any prior termination of the applicable LCA. Fitch currently
rates revenue bonds of the Harbor Department of the City of Los Angeles 'AA' 
(see rating action commentary dated May 1, 2012 available at 
www.fitchratings.com).

U.S. Bank National Association as the Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA) will draw 
on the appropriate LCA whenever proceeds of the sale of rollover Notes are 
insufficient to pay maturing notes. Each LCA provides coverage for the principal
amount of notes and $11,250,000 in interest coverage.

 

The IPA is instructed not to issue any notes that together with notes then 
outstanding will exceed the amount available under the related LCA to pay the 
principal and interest on the notes at maturity. The tax-exempt Series A-C notes
will be sold at par with interest due at maturity. The taxable Series D notes 
will be sold at a discount.

Following the occurrence of an event of default under the related LCA, the 
affected bank may direct the IPA to immediately stop the issuance of any 
additional notes. Following the stop issuance notice the affected bank may 
reduce the stated amount of the related LCA to the amount of notes outstanding 
plus interest that will become due and payable for the outstanding notes at 
maturity. In addition, the LCA may be terminated at the affected LCA provider's 
option upon the occurrence of specified termination events. The related series 
rating may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term 
rating of revenue bonds issued by the Harbor Department of the City of Los 
Angeles or the short-term rating of the applicable bank. Loop Capital Markets 
LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc. are the dealers for the notes.

The proceeds of the notes will be used for various purposes related to the 
Harbor Department, including the construction, maintenance, replacement and 
operation of improvements utilities, structures, watercraft, facilities, 
equipment and services for Departmental purposes. 
    
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
