TEXT-S&P rates Range Resources notes

Feb 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Fort Worth, Texas-based exploration and production (E&P) company Range Resources Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior subordinated notes due 2022. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility, fund 2012 capital expenditures, and for general corporate purposes. The ratings on Range Resources reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" (as our criteria define the term). This assessment reflects the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of the E&P industry, currently weak natural gas prices, and the company's large capital expenditure program. The ratings also incorporate Range Resources' low-cost structure, leading position in the Marcellus shale play, and ample liquidity. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Range Resources had approximately $2.0 billion in debt, adjusted for operating leases and accrued interest. RATING LIST Range Resources Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- NEW RATING Range Resources Corp. $500 mil sr sub notes due 2022 BB Recovery Rating 3