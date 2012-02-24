FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Range Resources notes
February 24, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Range Resources notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Fort Worth, Texas-based
exploration and production (E&P) company Range Resources Corp.'s proposed $500
million senior subordinated notes due 2022. The '3' recovery rating indicates
our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default.
The company expects to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit
facility, fund 2012 capital expenditures, and for general corporate purposes.	
	

The ratings on Range Resources reflect our assessment of the company's 	
business risk profile as "fair" (as our criteria define the term). This 	
assessment reflects the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of the E&P 	
industry, currently weak natural gas prices, and the company's large capital 	
expenditure program. The ratings also incorporate Range Resources' low-cost 	
structure, leading position in the Marcellus shale play, and ample liquidity. 	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Range Resources had approximately $2.0 billion in debt, 	
adjusted for operating leases and accrued interest.	
	
RATING LIST	
	
Range Resources Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--	
	
NEW RATING	
Range Resources Corp.	
 $500 mil sr sub notes due 2022         BB	
  Recovery Rating                       3

