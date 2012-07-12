TEXT-S&P affirms 1 JPMorgan –CIBC 2006-RRL rating

OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 from JPMorgan -CIBC Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1, a U.S. CMBS re-REMIC transaction, and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The affirmation reflects our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral, using our global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) pass-through certificates from JPMorgan -CIBC Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1 (JPMCIBC 2006-RR1), a U.S. resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). The affirmation reflects our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our global collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets criteria. The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test) in our analysis. According to the June 20, 2012, trustee report, JPMCIBC 2006-RR1 was collateralized by 75 CMBS classes ($451.5 million, 100%) from 50 distinct transactions issued between 2002 and 2006. Approximately 37.6% of the collateral are rated or credit estimated to be 'D (sf)'. According to the June 20, 2012, trustee report, accumulated interest shortfalls totaled $13.2 million affecting class A-1 and the classes subordinate to it. The interest shortfalls to JPMCIBC 2006-RR1 resulted from interest shortfalls on the underlying CMBS certificates, primarily due to the master servicer's recovery of prior advances, appraisal subordinate entitlement reductions (ASERs), servicers' nonrecoverability determinations for advances, and special servicing fees. Class A-1 has an accumulated interest shortfall of $283,892 for the most recent period. If the liquidity interruptions to class A-1 continue, we may take further rating actions as we determine appropriate. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, Feb. 23, 2006 -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004 RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE JPMorgan -CIBC Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2006-RR1 Rating Class To From A-1 CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg