TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3

Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 plc's (DECO 9) class A2 to F notes and affirmed the others as follows: EUR196.5m class A1 (XS0262559296) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR312.0m class A2 (XS0262561276) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative EUR39.0m class B (XS0262561946) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR37.6m class C (XS0262562753) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) RE90% EUR15.2m class D (XS0262563215) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'BB-sf'; assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) RE0% EUR21.5m class E (XS0262563728) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) RE0% EUR34.2m class F (XS0262564452) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) RE0% EUR6.7m class G (XS0262565004) affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned RE0% EUR10.0m class H (XS0262565939) affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned RE0% EUR4.8m class J (XS0262566234) affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned RE0% The downgrade of the class A2 to F notes reflects the weaker than expected sales performance of collateral securing the defaulted Treveria I loan, combined with ongoing deterioration for both this loan and the Dresdner Office Portfolio (DOP) loan. The remaining loan, PGREI, has been stable since the last rating action, in February 2012. Recent collateral revaluations for Treveria (45% of the transaction) and DOP (34%) report market value declines (from the respective previous valuation dates) of 23% and 10% respectively. Vacancy remains high, and on a weighted average basis has risen to 21% from 17% at the time of the last rating action. This is largely due to the repayment in full of three loans with occupancy rates between 92% and 100%, to which the 31% vacancy in DOP stands in marked contrast. The largest loan in the portfolio is a 50% syndicated piece from the EUR475m Treveria A-loan (also syndicated in Europrop (EMC) S.A. (Compartment 1), where it is known as the Sunrise loan). It is secured over 52 retail, mostly secondary quality properties, spread across Germany. Europrop's legal maturity is in April 2013, well before Deco 9's July 2017 maturity. While this suggests a potential conflict of interests between creditors of the two CMBS, the special servicer has not undertaken a fire sale of the kind that, in Fitch's view, would be needed to realize value in time for Europrop. Moreover Fitch does not expect such a liquidation to be attempted now. In support of this, Fitch notes that only 12 of the 52 assets have been notarised for sale as of October 2012. Based on the terms of these notarized sales, proceeds for several of them will be significantly below the latest valuation (2011). Even based on this valuation, reported collateral value stands at EUR355.8m, well below the EUR501.3m Treveria whole loan balance and indicative of significant losses in due course. Fitch's estimate of value is lower, on account of the lower than expected sales prices and the level of overrentedness. Vacancy stands at 23%, and given the poor quality of the stock, letting up space will be challenging. The DOP loan matures in January 2013. The servicer is in discussions with the borrower, although to Fitch's knowledge no statement has been made as to whether the loan will be repaid at that time. Three of the top five properties (some 50% of market value) have been mostly vacant for over a year, with the other two mainly let to the same single tenant (Commerzbank; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') on leases that include breaks in one and four years. Commerzbank accounts for 20% of area and 36% of current total rental income, having taken over Dresdner's leases at the time of the takeover. Recently it has been rationalizing its presence and is therefore expected to exercise most of the break options on its leases. Although leverage is manageable, neither the size of the loan nor the level of uncertainty regarding future income bode well for a refinancing next month. Rather Fitch expects a program of asset sales to be commenced alongside a period of standstill. A performance report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic payment reports.