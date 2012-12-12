FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on key aspects of new Belgian covered bonds legislative framework
December 12, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch on key aspects of new Belgian covered bonds legislative framework

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belgian Covered Bond Legislative
FrameworkDec 12 - Fitch Ratings has published a report which focuses on the newly
passed legislative Belgian framework for covered bonds and explains how the
applicable legislative and regulative regime is taken into account in Fitch's
discontinuity analysis.

After several attempts and various drafts, Belgium finally enacted its covered
bond law and mobilisation law in August 2012. The legislation is further
implemented by two royal decrees and regulations from NBB, which were all
published in October 2012.

In this report, Fitch discusses the impact of the Belgian covered bond
legislation looking more specifically at the following aspects: asset
segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, and the systemic component of the
alternative management provisions.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

