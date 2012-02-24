FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch: Acquisition of a 5.7% Share in ALL Should Not Affect Cosan's Ratings
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 24, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 6 years ago

Fitch: Acquisition of a 5.7% Share in ALL Should Not Affect Cosan's Ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Feb 24 (Reuters) - 	
	
RIO DE JANEIRO, February 24 (Fitch) The ratings assigned by Fitch to Cosan S/A 	
Industria e Comercio (Cosan) and its subsidiaries Cosan Combustiveis e 	
Lubrificantes Ltda (CCL), Cosan Overseas Limited (Cosan Overseas), Cosan 	
Lubrificantes e Especialidades Ltda (CLE), CCL Finance Limited (CCL Finance) and	
Cosan Finance Limited (Cosan Finance) may not be affected by the announcement of	
an agreement for the acquisition of shares of  America Latina Logistica S/A 	
(ALL; Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-'; National Scale Rating 'A(bra)'), 	
equivalent to 5.7% of the company's total capital, for BRL896.5 million. 	
	
After the conclusion of this acquisition, Cosan will hold 49% of the shares of 	
the company's controlling block. The transaction is still dependent on the 	
approval from other signatories of ALL's shareholders agreement and also from 	
the Brazilian Transport Regulatory Agency (ANTT) and the Brazilian Antitrust 	
Council (CADE). 	
	
Cosan's financial profile should not be materially affected by the acquisition, 	
which is expected to be paid in cash, with the company's own resources and/or 	
resources from financial investors that eventually join Cosan in this 	
transaction. The acquisition of a shareholding participation in ALL will 	
strengthen Cosan's presence in the logistics segment, in which the company 	
already operates via its subsidiary Rumo Logistica S.A.. This company also has a	
contract up to 2028 with ALL for the sugar transportation. On a pro forma basis,	
for the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended Dec. 31, 2011, and disregarding the 	
entry of other investors, Cosan's consolidated net debt/EBITDA ratio would be 	
2.3 times (x), which compares to the 1.9x reported.	
	
Fitch expects Cosan to manage its growth strategy with discipline, in order not 	
to excessively pressure its capital structure and leverage levels. New relevant 	
acquisitions financed with Cosan's own resources or by additional debt could 	
negatively impact the company's ratings.	
	
ALL is Latin America's largest independent logistics company and operates 	
rail-based integrated services for a diversified client base in Brazil and, to a	
lesser extent, in Argentina. For the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2011, ALL reported, on 	
a consolidated basis, EBITDAR of BRL1.6 billion, total adjusted debt of BRL9.2 	
billion, cash and equivalents of BRL2.2 billion and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 	
4.3x. 	
	
Fitch rates Cosan and its subsidiaries as follows:	
	
Cosan	
	
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+'; 	
	
--National scale rating 'AA-(bra)' 	
	
Cosan Overseas	
	
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';	
	
--USD500 million Perpetual notes 'BB+' 	
	
CLE	
	
--Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';  	
	
--National scale rating 'AA-(bra)'  	
	
CCL Finance 	
	
--Local and foreign currency IDRs  'BB+';	
	
--Senior unsecured notes due 2014 'BB+' 	
	
Cosan Finance 	
	
--Local and foreign currency IDRs  'BB+';	
	
--Senior unsecured notes due 2017 'BB+' 	
	
The Rating Outlooks for Cosan, Cosan Overseas and CLE are Stable. The ratings 	
for CCL Finance and Cosan Finance are on Rating Watch Positive and this reflects	
the transfer of unconditional payment guarantees of these notes to Raizen 	
Combustiveis for the former and to Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis and 	
Raizen Energia Participacoes for the latter. In Fitch's opinion, CCL Finance and	
Cosan Finance's bondholders should benefit from a likely lower underlying credit	
risk linked to the new guarantors, which are closer to the operating assets and 	
to Raizen's cash flow.	
	
Contact: 	
	
Primary Analyst	
	
Renata Pinho	
	
Director	
	
+55-11-4504-2207	
	
Fitch Ratings Brasil LTDA	
	
Alameda Santos,  700	
	
Sao Paulo, Brazil 	
	
Secondary Analyst	
	
Debora Jalles	
	
Associate Director	
	
+55-21-4503-2600 	
	
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: 	
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
	
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);	
	
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 	
	
Corporate Rating Methodology	
	
here	
	
National Ratings Criteria	
	
here	
	
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.  	
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 	
here.  IN ADDITION, RATING 	
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 	
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'.  PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 	
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.  FITCH'S CODE OF 	
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 	
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 	
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.	
	
EOTMARKER 	
	
[log off] [home page] 
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) 	
<< back 	
 Transmission history : 1 alert filed
 	
 Time       USN  User  Headline
 24/02/201  WNA  WE    FITCH: ACQUISITION OF A 5.7% SHARE IN 
 2          095  SCRI  ALL SHOULD NOT AFFECT COSAN'S RATINGS
 13:00:18   7    PT    
 RIO DE JANEIRO, February 24 (Fitch) The ratings assigned by Fitch to Cosan S/A
Industria e Comercio (Cosan) and its subsidiaries Cosan Combustiveis e
Lubrificantes Ltda (CCL), Cosan Overseas Limited (Cosan Overseas), Cosan
Lubrificantes e Especialidades Ltda (CLE), CCL Finance Limited (CCL Finance) and
Cosan Finance Limited (Cosan Finance) may not be affected by the announcement of
an agreement for the acquisition of shares of America Latina Logistica S/A (ALL;
Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-'; National Scale Rating 'A(bra)'),
equivalent to 5.7% of the company's total capital, for BRL896.5 million. After
the conclusion of this acquisition, Cosan will hold 49% of the shares of the
company's controlling block. The transaction is still dependent on the approval
from other signatories of ALL's shareholders agreement and also from the
Brazilian Transport Regulatory Agency (ANTT) and the Brazilian Antitrust Council
(CADE). Cosan's financial profile should not be materially affected by the
acquisition, which is expected to be paid in cash, with the company's own
resources and/or resources from financial investors that eventually join Cosan
in this transaction. The acquisition of a shareholding participation in ALL will
strengthen Cosan's presence in the logistics segment, in which the company
already operates via its subsidiary Rumo Logistica S.A.. This company also has a
contract up to 2028 with ALL for the sugar transportation. On a pro forma basis,
for the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended Dec. 31, 2011, and disregarding the
entry of other investors, Cosan's consolidated net debt/EBITDA ratio would be
2.3 times (x), which compares to the 1.9x reported. Fitch expects Cosan to
manage its growth strategy with discipline, in order not to excessively pressure
its capital structure and leverage levels. New relevant acquisitions financed
with Cosan's own resources or by additional debt could negatively impact the
company's ratings. ALL is Latin America's largest independent logistics company
and operates rail-based integrated services for a diversified client base in
Brazil and, to a lesser extent, in Argentina. For the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2011,
ALL reported, on a consolidated basis, EBITDAR of BRL1.6 billion, total adjusted
debt of BRL9.2 billion, cash and equivalents of BRL2.2 billion and a net
debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.3x. Fitch rates Cosan and its subsidiaries as follows:
Cosan --Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+'; --National scale rating
'AA-(bra)' Cosan Overseas --Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+'; --USD500
million Perpetual notes 'BB+' CLE --Local and foreign currency IDRs 'BB+';
--National scale rating 'AA-(bra)' CCL Finance --Local and foreign currency IDRs
'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes due 2014 'BB+' Cosan Finance --Local and foreign
currency IDRs 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes due 2017 'BB+' The Rating Outlooks
for Cosan, Cosan Overseas and CLE are Stable. The ratings for CCL Finance and
Cosan Finance are on Rating Watch Positive and this reflects the transfer of
unconditional payment guarantees of these notes to Raizen Combustiveis for the
former and to Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis and Raizen Energia
Participacoes for the latter. In Fitch's opinion, CCL Finance and Cosan
Finance's bondholders should benefit from a likely lower underlying credit risk
linked to the new guarantors, which are closer to the operating assets and to
Raizen's cash flow. Contact: Primary Analyst Renata Pinho Director
+55-11-4504-2207 Fitch Ratings Brasil LTDA Alameda Santos, 700 Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst Debora Jalles Associate Director +55-21-4503-2600 	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.