TEXT-Fitch publishes utilities, power, gas and midstream energy rating report
July 12, 2012 / 8:07 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes utilities, power, gas and midstream energy rating report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Utilities, Power, Gas, and Midstream Energy 
Monthly Summary -- June 2012July 12 - Fitch Ratings has published the North American 
Utilities, Power, Gas and Midstream Energy (UPG) Group's monthly Utility, Power 
Gas, and Midstream Energy summary for June 2012. 

This report describes the various rating actions taken in the UPG universe and 
provides links to pertinent research, special reports, comments, events, graphs 
of sector rating trends and an analyst coverage list. 

The report can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
