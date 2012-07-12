TEXT-Fitch rates Lodi USD, Calif. GOs 'AA-'

July 12 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following Lodi Unified School District, California (the district) bonds: --$48 million series 2012 general obligation (GO) refunding bonds. The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation on or about the week of July 16. Proceeds will refund the district's outstanding series 2004 GO bonds. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$97.4 million outstanding GO bonds at 'AA-'; --$44.8 million outstanding Lodi Unified School District School Facilities Improvement District #1, California (SFID) GO bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The district's GOs are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge on all taxable property within the district. The SFID's GOs are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge on all taxable property within the SFID territory. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCE: The 'AA-' rating reflects very strong management practices, including the district's proactive approach to balancing operations by implementing deep expenditure reductions, conservative budgeting, maintenance of a sound financial cushion, and contingency planning in the event of further reductions. HEALTHY FINANCIAL PROFILE: The district has posted generally positive financial results despite ongoing revenue weakness. It has built significant reserves to position itself to deal with an uncertain state funding environment; fiscal year 2011 ended with an unrestricted general fund equal to 22.2% of spending. Reserves are expected to remain adequate over the next three years but are likely to decline with further state funding pressures. WEAK STATE FUNDING ENVIRONMENT: The state funding environment remains challenging with the possibility of a significant mid-year funding reduction in fiscal year (FY) 2012-13 if voters fail to approve tax hikes proposed by the governor. Gradual declines in enrollment exacerbate state funding concerns. LIMITED REVENUE AND EXPENDITURE FLEXIBILITY: The district lacks meaningful revenue raising flexibility under state law, and expenditure flexibility has been diminished by years of spending cuts. Further significant reductions would likely require difficult reductions in employee compensation and in educational programs. Fitch expects the district to align spending to match available resources but anticipates some delays and reserve spending as operations are rebalanced. ECONOMY REMAINS WEAK: The district serves a sizeable area that includes the city of Lodi and portions of the city of Stockton. The region has suffered a prolonged and significant local economic downturn with very high unemployment, a sharp correction in home prices and ongoing assessed value (AV) declines. MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are moderate, although principal amortization is slow. The district has low capital needs with no plans for further issuances in the near term. CREDIT PROFILE WEAK ECONOMY IMPROVING The district's economy remains under considerable pressure, but has shown some signs of recovery. The district is located in California's agricultural Central Valley, which was very hard hit by the housing downturn. The city of Lodi's unemployment rate fell to 11.8% in April from 13% a year earlier. Employment rose a solid 3.9% year over year. However, the tax base continues to erode, as the lingering effects of the housing downturn and foreclosure wave continue to weigh on the community, which includes significant amounts of recent residential development. Peak-to-trough AV losses total a cumulative high 16.2% for the district and an extremely high 29.6% for the SFID. Development activity remains quite subdued. Fitch believes meaningful recovery in the tax base is unlikely in the near term and further declines are possible. While stressed, the tax base is sizable and reasonably diverse with a $12.6 billion district wide AV for 2012. About 70% of district wide AV is residential, and the top 10 tax payers represent a moderate 6.5% of AV. The SFID includes a more newly developed portion of the district that's been more volatile than the district as a whole. The SFID is also diverse and largely residential with an AV of $4.7 billion and top 10 taxpayer concentration of 7.2%. The impact of AV declines on California school districts is mitigated somewhat by state-wide school funding procedures, wherein the state must back-fill lost property tax revenues up to the per pupil guaranteed funding level. However, increased reliance on state funding increases exposure to funding deferrals. SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE UNDER STRESS The district's financial position is currently sound but vulnerable to a number of risks. General fund operations produced a $22 million surplus in fiscal 2011 (the last year for which an audit was available), increasing the unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of unassigned, assigned and committed fund balances under GASB 54) to a solid $47.7 million, or 22.2% of expenditures and transfers out. Estimated general fund operations for fiscal 2012 show a $10.5 million draw on fund balance, and the district's multiyear projections show a gradual erosion of fund balance over the next three years that would keep the unrestricted balance at above 15% across the forecast horizon. The forecast does not include a $14 million funding cut (trigger cuts) that could occur in fiscal 2013 if California voters reject tax increases in the fall. If trigger cuts are enacted, the district plans to reduce expenditures where possible intrayear, but management believes the district would spend about $10 million of fund balance to fill the gap temporarily before realigning expenditures to match the reduced level of state funding in fiscal 2014. The district's strong history of expenditure discipline and maintenance of ample fund balances suggest it is likely to maintain a healthy, albeit reduced, financial cushion across the next three years. Management intends to draw down unrestricted fund balance over the coming years, but to maintain at least $25 million of unrestricted reserves over the longer term, which would equal a solid 11.7% of 2011 expenditures and transfers out and roughly match the district's long-term performance. Fitch views this level of reserves as consistent with the current rating category. EXPENDITURE FLEXIBILITY DECREASING Fitch believes the district could have difficulty making further significant spending cuts because its expenditure flexibility has been reduced by years of cuts. The district reduced expenditures by 12.4% from fiscal 2009 to fiscal 2011. Class sizes are approaching practical limits in many grade levels, while the school year is at the statutory minimum of 175 days. State lawmakers have approved a further shortening of the school year if trigger cuts are enacted, but this would require labor agreement and would reduce the number of instructional days to less than district policymakers believe is desirable. The district would likely attempt to negotiate compensation reductions with employees if the trigger cuts were imposed, but such agreements are difficult to secure, particularly in the very short term. Fitch expects the district to continue to successfully align revenues and expenditures, but short-term imbalances are likely as the district negotiates the desired reductions in its cost structure. HEALTHY DEBT PROFILE Direct and overlapping debt levels are moderate overall at $2,612 per capita, or 3.4% of AV. Debt instruments are uncomplicated with all fixed-rate securities and about 80% of debt as voter-authorized unlimited tax GOs. Amortization is slow with just 15% and 42% of principal retired over five and 10 years respectively. Capital needs are modest, and the district has no plans for further debt. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors, Underwriter, Bond Counsel, and Underwriter Counsel. Applicable Criteria and