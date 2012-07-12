FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms FFCA 2000-1
July 12, 2012 / 8:17 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms FFCA 2000-1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes of FFCA Secured Lending Corporation 2000-1 as follows: --Class B at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable; --Class C at ‘CCCsf’; RE 100%; --Class D at ‘Csf’; RE 20%; --Class E at ‘Dsf’ RE 0%. The affirmations reflect each class of notes’ ability to pass stress case scenarios consistent with the current rating levels. Additionally, the assigned recovery estimates (RE) represent Fitch’s current expectations of principal payments to the outstanding balance of the respective notes. The Stable Outlook assigned to the class B rating reflects Fitch’s view that the current ratings are not expected to change within the next 12 - 24 months, based on recent performance trends and available credit enhancement. Fitch will continue to closely monitor this transaction and may take additional rating actions in the event of changes in performance and credit enhancement measures. Additional information is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
