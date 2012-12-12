TEXT-S&P reports on top 100 banks ICRs, and component scores

Dec 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published issuer credit ratings and component scores for the top 100 banks that we rate globally, based on a ranking of Tier 1 capital (source: The Banker, November 2012). For more information, see "Issuer Credit Ratings And Component Scores For The Top 100 Banks Globally," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.