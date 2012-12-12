FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P reports on top 100 banks ICRs, and component scores
December 12, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P reports on top 100 banks ICRs, and component scores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published issuer credit
ratings and component scores for the top 100 banks that we rate globally, based
on a ranking of Tier 1 capital (source: The Banker, November 2012). For more
information, see "Issuer Credit Ratings And Component Scores For The Top 100
Banks Globally," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

