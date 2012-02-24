RPT - S&P UpsS&P Raises Starbucks To 'A-' On Profit Gains; Outlook Stable

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P Raises Starbucks To 'A-' On Profit Gains; Outlook Stable
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 6 years ago

RPT - S&P Raises Starbucks To 'A-' On Profit Gains; Outlook Stable

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - 	
	
Overview	
     -- Seattle-based coffeehouse company Starbucks Corp.'s profitability 	
gains continue to propel improvement in credit measures.	
     -- We anticipate expansion in international markets and product 	
innovation will continue to boost profit growth. 	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Starbucks to 'A-' from 	
'BBB+'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for further EBITDA 	
gains and modest improvement of credit measures over the near term.	
 	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we raised our rating on the company's $550 million senior 	
unsecured notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and affirmed our 'A-2' short-term rating.  	
 	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Starbucks reflect its strong performance and our expectation 	
for solid growth over the intermediate term. We expect the company to 	
consistently generate good cash flows and at least maintain its existing 	
credit measures. 	
	
Starbucks' "strong" (as our criteria define the term) business profile 	
reflects its leading market position and excellent brand recognition in the 	
specialty coffee market. Although Starbucks' recent performance has been 	
solid, we view the specialty coffee segment of the retail industry as 	
vulnerable to economic downturns and a drop in discretionary spending. This 	
was the case in 2008-2009, when operations weakened during the recession. In 	
addition, the industry is becoming increasingly competitive as many players 	
introduce better-quality products. Still, we expect Starbucks' continuous 	
product innovation and aggressive expansion into less saturated international 	
markets to bolster profit growth over the intermediate term. 	
	
Starbucks continues to benefit from an efficient cost structure and sales 	
leverage. Still, the EBITDA margin  narrowed about 90 basis points to 21.8% as 	
of Jan. 1, 2012, because of commodity price inflation and incremental costs to 	
support store expansion. We think high prices for coffee will further modestly 	
erode the EBITDA margin during 2012.	
	
We view Starbucks' financial risk profile as "modest," reflecting its good 	
cash flow generation, "strong" liquidity, and strengthening credit metrics. 	
Improving profitability propelled credit measure improvement over the past two 	
years, with total debt to EBITDA of 1.4x on Jan. 1, 2012, down from about 2.1x 	
two years earlier. EBITDA interest coverage improved to 9.3x in 2011 from 5.6x 	
while funds from operations to total debt increased to more than 60% from 	
about 44% for consecutive periods. We expect these measures to strengthen 	
further over the intermediate term because of additional profitability gains 	
and conservative financial management. 	
	
Specifically, our assumptions for the next 12 months include the following:	
     -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit area from mid-single-digit 	
same-store sales growth in the U.S. and double-digit revenue growth in 	
international markets; 	
     -- EBITDA margin modestly declining due to higher commodity prices;	
     -- 2012 free operating cash flow about 20% lower than in the prior year 	
due to higher capital spending; 	
     -- Capital expenditures of nearly $900 million to support store 	
renovation and expansion;	
     -- Little change to the company's cash balances because of continuing 	
share repurchases combined with dividend distribution;	
     -- Total debt to EBITDA falling to 1.3x and coverage of interest 	
improving to mid-9.5x; and	
     -- We also assume that  any liability payments to Kraft would not 	
significantly damage credit ratios. We note that the earlier proposed payment 	
of $750 million would not have seriously eroded ratios. 	
 	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is strong for Starbucks, and the company's short-term rating is 	
'A-2'. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, in our view, are 	
as follows: 	
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 	
months will exceed its uses by 1.5x or more.	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline 	
in EBITDA.	
     -- We expect the company to maintain sufficient covenant headroom.	
     -- In our view, the company's financial policies are conservative.	
     -- In our view, Starbucks has a high standing in the credit markets.	
 	
Starbucks has a history of strong cash flow generation, with cash flow from 	
operations of $1.6 billion for fiscal-year 2011. We anticipate comparable 	
levels of cash flow from operations in 2012. 	
	
On Jan. 1, 2012, liquidity comprised about $2.3 billion of cash and short-term 	
investments and full availability under Starbucks' $500 million revolving 	
credit facility, which fully backs up its $500 commercial paper program. 	
On-balance-sheet debt consists only of $550 million 6.25% senior notes due 	
August 2017. EBITDA cushion against financial covenant levels is adequate at 	
about 41%, as of the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2012 	
	
Our liquidity assessment does not incorporate any cash settlements resulting 	
from the pending lawsuit with Kraft. 	
 	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is stable. We expect further EBITDA gains and modest 	
improvement of credit measures over the near term as international expansion 	
and product innovation continue to bolster growth. 	
	
We would consider a downgrade if the company's leverage increases to more than 	
2x. This could occur from a significant deterioration of operating 	
performance, such that EBITDA declines by about 32% from levels as of Jan. 1, 	
2012, and debt remains constant. Higher leverage could also result from a more 	
aggressive financial policy, such as Starbucks using debt to finance its share 	
repurchase program. In addition, although unlikely in our view, leverage could 	
also suffer if the lawsuit settlement with Kraft leads to ratio deterioration 	
above the indicated threshold.  	
	
Our view of the company's business profile limits any potential for a positive 	
rating action over the next one to two years.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Starbucks Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Stable/A-2      BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Starbucks Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 BBB+	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Starbucks Corp.	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Mariola Borysiak, New York (1) 212-438-7839;	
                        mariola_borysiak@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Andy Sookram, New York (1) 212-438-5024;	
                   andy_sookram@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, 	
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof 	
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in 	
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without 	
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or 	
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any 	
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well 	
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively 	
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or 	
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors 	
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the 	
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or 	
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as 	
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, 	
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS 	
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR 	
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE 	
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event 	
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, 	
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, 	
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or 	
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in 	
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of 	
such damages. 	
	
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the 	
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not 	
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment 	
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell 	
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the 	
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content 	
following publication in any form or format.  The Content should not be relied 	
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the 	
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making 	
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or 	
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained 	
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an 	
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of 	
any information it receives. 	
	
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge 	
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain 	
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend 	
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties 	
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or 	
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage 	
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. 	
	
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in 	
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective 	
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information 	
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established 	
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic 	
information received in connection with each analytical process. 	
	
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally 	
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the 	
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and 	
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free 	
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com 	
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P 	
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our 	
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. 	
	
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and 	
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. 	
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same 	
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or 	
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 	
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: 	
research_request@standardandpoors.com. 	
	
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. 	
All rights reserved. 	
	
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, 	
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and 	
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.	
	
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more 	
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, 	
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; 	
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; 	
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758	
	
EOTMARKER 	
	
