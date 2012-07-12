TEXT-Fitch rates Anchorage, Alaska

July 12 - Fitch Ratings assigns a short-term rating of ‘F1+’ to the Municipality of Anchorage, AK (Issuer) subordinate lien electric revenue notes (commercial paper) (the notes), series A-1 (tax-exempt) and A-2 (taxable) and a short-term rating of ‘F1’ to the issuer’s series B-1 (tax-exempt), B-2 (taxable), C-1 (tax-exempt) and C-2 (taxable) notes. The ‘F1+’ rating on the series A-1 and A-2 notes is based on the support provided by an irrevocable direct- pay letter of credit (LOC) issued by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (rated ‘AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook), which provides support for payment of up to $85,000,000 in combined principal and interest on those notes. The ‘F1’ rating on the series B-1 and B-2 notes is based on the support provided by a LOC issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (rated ‘A+/F1’, long-term rating on Rating Watch Negative), which provides support for payment of up to $50,000,000 in combined principal and interest on those notes. The ‘F1’ rating on the series C-1 and C-2 notes is based on the support provided by a LOC issued by the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UJF, LTD (rated ‘A/F1’, long-term rating on Rating Watch Negative), acting through its New York Branch, which provides support for payment of up to $50,000,000 in combined principal and interest on those notes. The rating on the series A-1 and A-2 notes will expire on the earlier of July 12, 2014, the expiration date of the related LOC, unless such date is extended, or upon any prior termination of the related LOC. The rating on the series B-1, B-2, C-1 and C-2 notes will expire on the earlier of Jan. 12, 2014, the expiration date of the related LOC, unless such date is extended, or upon any prior termination of the related LOC. U.S. Bank National Association, as the Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA) for the notes, is directed to draw on the respective LOCs for all payments of principal and interest due on maturing notes. The Trust Agreement authorizes the issuance of notes up to a maximum principal amount of $300,000,000, with a restriction that the total amount of principal and interest to become due upon maturity may not exceed the amount covered by the related LOCs. Maturity of all series of notes is limited to 270 days. Series A-1, B-1 and C-1 notes will be issued at par, with interest due at maturity. Series A-2, B-2 and C-2 notes may be issued at a discount. Following the occurrence of an event of default under a Reimbursement Agreement, a LOC bank may: (1) direct the IPA to immediately stop the issuance of any additional notes; (2) limit the amount of additional notes to be issued to the amount maturing on each day; and (3) direct the IPA to stop issuing additional notes and draw on the related LOC in the amount of all principal and interest due upon maturity for all outstanding notes, with such amounts to be paid as the notes mature. The dealer for the series A-1 and A-2 notes is Wells Fargo Bank, National Association. The dealer for the series B-1, B-2, C-1 and C-2 notes is J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC.