FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Zurich American Insurance Co
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 24, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Zurich American Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Zurich American Insurance Company (ZNA) and its affiliates, the
principal North American insurance operating subsidiaries of Zurich Financial
Services (ZFS). The Rating Outlook is Stable (see full rating 	
list below). 	
	
Fitch views ZNA's strategic importance as 'core' to ZFS in accordance with 	
Fitch's insurance group rating criteria, which is an important consideration 	
toward assigning an IFS rating that is equivalent to the rating of ZFS' other 	
core insurance subsidiaries, including Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. Based 	
strictly on ZNA's own financial profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone IFS 	
rating of ZNA is one notch below the group IFS rating of 'A+'. 	
	
ZNA's group rating reflects the support and financial flexibility provided by 	
the larger ZFS organization, which is manifested by numerous, sizable capital 	
contributions made by ZFS to ZNA in the past, as well as by the existence of a 	
whole account quota share reinsurance agreement through which ZNA cedes 50% of 	
its business to ZFS.	
	
ZNA's stand-alone rating reflects the company's strong competitive position as 	
one of the largest commercial lines insurers in the U.S., the company's recently	
improved underwriting performance that has led to increased operating profits, 	
and the company's high quality investment portfolio that is dominated by highly 	
rated fixed income securities.	
	
These positive factors are partially offset by continued deterioration of the 	
commercial insurance pricing environment and added uncertainty and potential 	
volatility related to ZNA's loss reserves given its exposure to asbestos and 	
other longer-tail liabilities. 	
	
Key rating triggers for the company to maintain its current IFS ratings at the 	
'A+' level include Fitch's expectation that ZFS' operating performance, capital 	
strength, financial flexibility and liquidity remain supportive of that rating 	
at the group level. 	
	
Additionally, Fitch expects that ZFS will remain committed to accessing the 	
North American insurance market through ZNA. In evaluating this commitment, 	
Fitch places particular emphasis on ZNA's earnings contribution and strategic 	
importance to the broader ZFS group, as well as other factors including ZFS' 	
willingness and ability to provide capital support to ZNA if needed.	
	
If the factors noted above remain in place and Fitch were to upgrade the ratings	
of ZFS, ZNA's ratings would likely also be upgraded. Likewise, if Fitch were to 	
downgrade ZFS' ratings, ZNA's ratings would also likely be downgraded.	
	
Additionally, if ZFS' willingness or ability to support ZNA's operations if 	
needed were to come into question, Fitch could consider moving closer to ZNA's 	
stand-alone ratings.	
	
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Zurich American Insurance Company	
American Zurich Insurance Company	
American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company	
Steadfast Insurance Company	
Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois	
Maryland Casualty Company	
National Standard Insurance Company	
Maine Bonding and Casualty Company	
Northern Insurance Company of New York	
Assurance Company of America	
Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland	
Colonial American Casualty and Surety Company	
Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company	
Empire Indemnity Insurance Company	
Universal Underwriters Insurance Company	
Universal Underwriters of Texas Insurance Company	
	
--IFS at 'A+'. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.