TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Virginia Small Business Fin Auth

July 12 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a ‘BBB-’ rating with a Stable Outlook to approximately $261 million in proposed senior lien revenue bonds to be issued by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA) on behalf of 95 Express Lanes LLC (95 Express, or the Concessionaire). In addition, Fitch expects to assign a ‘BBB-’ rating on the expected $300 million TIFIA loan to 95 Express. The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt by Fitch of final documents and legal opinions conforming to information already received and reviewed as well as the final pricing of the bonds. The senior lien revenue bonds are expected to price in mid-July 2012 and the proceeds will be loaned to 95 Express to pay a portion of costs of the 95 Express Lanes LLC Project (the Project). The TIFIA loan will be not be executed at closing but is expected to close in late 2012/early 2013. To the extent the TIFIA loan is not executed, the concession agreement requires increased funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the equity sponsors which is committed at financial close of the senior lien bonds. Key Rating Drivers Demonstrated Traffic Volumes in Solid Service Area: The existing general purpose lanes have high levels of congestion, in the northbound direction (morning) and southbound direction (evening) consisting primarily of commuter traffic. The strategic location of the project in a service area with high wealth levels and limited viable alternatives for commuters is a key strength for this managed lane application. High Pricing Power With Some Uncertainty: 95 Express will maintain a dynamic pricing policy on the managed lanes to manage traffic throughput and maximize revenues. While managed lanes projects are more sensitive to economic downturns, this risk is partially offset by the strong regional demographics and existing high congestion levels as well as the relative stability of traffic volumes during the recent economic downturn. Given the limited operating history of managed lanes, there is uncertainty associated with the optimal toll rate related to the assumed time savings; however, aforementioned strong demographics should support the assumed moderate-to-high toll rates. These risks are further partially mitigated by the ramp-up reserve and Fitch’s conservative approach to traffic and revenue assumptions. Construction Package with Strong Contractors & Moderate Construction Complexity: In Fitch’s view, the project has an above average construction and contractual support package including a fixed price turnkey contract with reputable contractors. Adequate construction risk mitigants are also present, including a 100% parent guarantee and liquidated damages inclusive of principal and interest through the long stop date. Additionally, the project benefits from sizable construction contingency and structured reserves to deal with unforeseen construction issues. The construction contract contains other standard elements including a 40% liability cap. Fixed Rate Debt and Solid Covenants: The debt service profile consists of fixed rate debt with no refinance risk. Senior debt is back loaded with principal amortization scheduled to begin in 2030. The proposed TIFIA structure includes significant flexibility between mandatory and scheduled principal and interest payments in the event that traffic and revenue projections do not materialize and/or future economic conditions impact the assumed managed lanes usage levels. The additional bonds test (1.25x total debt service coverage for construction related activity and expected to be 2.0x senior debt service coverage for refinancings that increase the debt quantum) and distribution test (1.30x total debt service coverage) provides solid protection against increased leverage. Senior reserves are adequate at the greater of 12 months senior interest or nine months debt service and also included is a required minimum balance in the ramp up reserve equal to nine months of TIFIA mandatory debt service Financial Flexibility is Low-to-Moderate and Leverage is High: Under Fitch’s Base case (not including the ramp-up reserve), debt service coverage, including senior and TIFIA mandatory minimum debt service, averages 2.16 times (x) with a minimum of 1.37x in Fitch’s Base Case. Fitch’s Rating Case yields average debt service coverage, including senior and TIFIA mandatory of 1.84x with a minimum of 1.33x (in 2019). Under Fitch’s Base and Rating Case scenarios TIFIA scheduled is also fully amortized, with some very minimal deferral in both cases. Given the assumed TIFIA flexibility, ample financial cushion to deal with weaker conditions exists on both liens of debt. In Fitch’s Base Case leverage (cash flow available for debt service to net debt) is initially high at over 23x in the first fully ramped-up year. Equity and Grantor’s Strength is Key: To the extent that TIFIA funding is not available, the credit quality of the equity partners and the grantor is critical to meet increased funding requirements. Fitch does not view the credit quality of VDOT and the equity partners as a constraint on the project rating. What Could Trigger a Rating Action --Unforeseen construction delays and cost overruns, partially mitigated by the aforementioned construction package. --Traffic and revenue performance at or below the Fitch Rating case could lead to rating pressure. --Traffic and revenue performance exceeding the base case, coupled with the Concessionaire’s ability to manage operations and maintenance (O&M) costs as well as renewal and replacement expenses could materially improve financial flexibility and higher coverage levels, improving overall credit quality. --Weaker than expected TIFIA loan provisions or flexibility that materially weakens financial cushion and/or debt service coverage ratios. This is partially mitigated by the provisions in the Comprehensive Agreement (C.A) that provide protection in the event TIFIA proposes noncommercial terms. SECURITY The senior lien revenue bonds will be secured by a first priority lien on project net revenues and the TIFIA loan will be secured by a second priority lien on project net revenues. The priority shares of the TIFIA Loan will spring to parity with the senior secured obligations and any other permitted senior secured indebtedness upon the occurrence of a bankruptcy related event. TRANSACTION SUMMARY 95 Express expects to currently issue, through VSBFA, approximately $261 million of senior lien private activity bonds and later enter into a $300 million cash flow subordinate TIFIA loan to help fund the design and construction of the project. Additionally, the project will be funded through an expected equity contribution of $302.3 million from Drive USA Investments LLC (Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited’s (TFC) senior notes rated ‘A-') and Fluor (Fluor Corporation rated ‘A-') and a public sector contribution of approximately $64.3 million from VDOT. Under the terms of the documents, VDOT and Equity will commit an aggregate contingent amount. The aggregate contingent amount will be used for TIFIA funds not received. The actual amount contributed will be dependent on the risk sharing protocol agreed to by both parties. Currently it is Fitch’s expectation that if the TIFIA loan is unavailable, VDOT would be required to provide up to around $218 million and equity would provide up to approximately $114 million in additional funding both of which are committed at financial close of the senior bonds. The maturity of the senior PABs is expected to be about 27 years from financial close. The TIFIA loan will have a maturity of 35 years from substantial completion and is expected to capitalize interest costs during construction and include an optional 5 year capitalization during ramp-up. In the event that the TIFIA loan is not executed by March 31, 2013, provisions in the documents call for increased funding from both VDOT and the equity partners to cover the loan amount. Fitch views the credit quality of VDOT and the equity partners above the rating of the project and therefore not a limiting factor to the project rating. Overall, assuming the combination of senior revenue bonds and the TIFIA loan, the debt per lane mile of approximately $9.75 million of the project has lower debt per lane mile than other managed lanes projects. Without the TIFIA loan, the project has very low leverage and would likely be rated higher. The project consists of the development, design, finance, construction, maintenance and operation of managed high occupancy toll (HOT) lanes along I-95 within the existing high occupancy vehicle (HOV) corridor that will be expanded on the southern end. The project forms part of the I-95 corridor that extends along the east coast of the USA from Florida to Maine. The interstate is a vital artery for all types of traffic, including commercial, commuter and recreational. Within Northern Virginia, the facility passes through the highly urbanized counties of Prince William, Fairfax, Alexandria and Arlington on its way into Washington, D.C. I-95 also connects with Capital Beltway (I-495), a circumferential interstate highway that encircles Washington D.C. and allows vehicles making longer distance trips to continue around the city. The highways are heavily congested and opportunities for general-purpose lane expansion are limited due to the dense urban environment through which they pass. The project will be fully reversible and, similar to other HOT lane projects, the Concessionaire will constantly manage the number of vehicles within the HOT lanes using real time dynamic pricing. Vehicles traveling within the HOT lanes with 3 or more people with a valid transponder will travel for free, while all other vehicles will be required to pay a toll (buses, motorcycles and /official emergency vehicles are exempt) . The project is expected to better manage congestion in the region by providing a larger and more interconnected network of HOV/HOT lanes throughout Northern Virginia via a direct connection to the Capital Beltway HOT (495 Express Lanes) lanes that are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2012. Expansion of the I-95 Corridor Includes: --Turkeycock - Prince William Parkway: Expansion from 2 HOV lanes to 3 HOV/HOT lanes (14 miles); --Prince William Parkway - Dumfries Road: Upgrade from 2 HOV lanes to 2 HOV/HOT Lanes (6 miles); --Dumfries Road - Garrisonville Road: Construction of 2 HOV/HOT lanes that extend the HOV/HOT lanes 9 miles south of the current terminus. (9 miles). The HOT lanes will operate in the same direction and on the same schedule as the existing reversible HOV lanes, but the midday closure is expected to reduce to 1.5 hours from 2 hours. HOV3+, buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles with a valid transponder will have free access to the HOT lanes at all times of operation, large trucks will be banned at all times and all other vehicles will have access subject to paying the appropriate toll. 95 Express Lanes LLC is a special purpose vehicle created for the project. Fitch expects to receive a final non-consolidation opinion at the time of the final rating, confirming bankruptcy remoteness of the SPV. The principal agreement between VDOT and 95 Express is the CA which outlines the major contractual provisions of the project, operations and maintenance and long-term capital requirements. Fitch views the CA between VDOT and 95 Express as a strong document that fairly allocates project risks, protects lenders, and also provides VDOT with the flexibility to deal with changing circumstances. Specifically, VDOT is responsible for the cost of remediating unknown pre-existing hazmats and certain right of way risks to VDOT, the party that is best equipped to solve any such problems that materialize. Meanwhile, construction risk is allocated to the design-build contractor through the design build contract and to the Tolling and Traffic Management Systems (TTMS) contract is under the design build contract. While 95 Express bears traffic risk, the CA requires VDOT to provide 70% of the average tolls paid by toll-paying vehicles during the applicable time period if HOV usage of the HOT lanes exceeds predetermined thresholds. From year two of operations through 2030, excessive HOV use is defined as such usage exceeding 35% of the total flow in the same direction for two consecutive toll segments for the first 30 minutes of the day and any additional 15 minute periods in the day, on days where average traffic for the two consecutive toll segments exceeds 1450 vehicles per lane per hour. The 35% compensation rate steps up to 37% from 2031 to 40th anniversary of financial close. However, VDOT is not required to compensate after the earlier of the 40th anniversary of financial close or the date on which the Concessionaire achieves a cumulative IRR of 19.75%. Given the high level of HOV-3 in the area, Fitch views this protection favorably. To analyze traffic, Fitch designed a base case including traffic corridor growth that assumed to track expected employment growth in the greater Washington DC MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area). Given the similarity in the traffic profile, pricing and HOV policies, as well as Fitch’s view that they provide a conservative basis for traffic projections in this corridor, SR 91 capture rates were utilized to derive traffic shifts to the managed lanes from the general purpose (GP) lanes. In order to model traffic and revenues, Fitch built a base year (2017) from May 2010 data using GP hourly traffic counts that were provided for three locations on the project corridor (north, middle, south). GP hourly traffic was increased at a 0.6% CAGR between 2010 and 2017 (assuming no growth 2011 - 2013 and 1% annual growth 2014-2017). These rates are lower than the long-term historical corridor growth rate of approximately 3.2% from 1980-2010 however, they do include recent performance from 2005 - 2010 whereby traffic levels along the corridor remained flat. No infusion of additional traffic resulting from additional capacity (one additional HOV/HOT lane in the northern section of the project) was incorporated in this analysis. Depending on existing GP lane configuration in each of the three locations (3 or 4 lanes NB/SB), volume-to- capacity ratios were calculated for all hours of operation based on the estimated capacity of 1,800 v/l/h. Theoretical free flow capacities used by engineers range from 1,800 - 2,000 vehicles depending on road configuration and given the high densities and number of entry and exit points on the road Fitch assumed the lower-end of 1,800 v/l/h. Fitch’s Base Case incorporates the traffic and revenue assumptions above for 2017. Fitch grew corridor traffic at 1.5% (2017 - 2027), 1.0% (2028-2037) and 0.5% (2038 - 2050) while the average toll is projected to grow at 4.2%, 4.0% and 4.1%, respectively, over the same periods. Operating expenses were grown at 3.5% CAGR over the term of the bonds. Including all of the aforementioned assumptions, EBITDA grows from roughly $21.5 million in 2017 to $158.8 million in 2049, or approximately 6.4% annually, from the first full year after ramp-up. Under this scenario some liquidity (ramp-up reserve) would be needed in the first 2 years and the minimum total DSCR is 1.37x between 2017-2030 when senior principal amortization begins. After 2030, debt service coverage continues to grow and financial cushion improves. In Fitch’s view, there is ample financial flexibility to deal with adverse economic conditions. The Rating Case tracks anticipated employment growth but takes into consideration lower assumed toll rates and higher operating and capital expenditures. From 2017, Fitch grew traffic at similar rates in the Base Case of 1.5% (2017 - 2027), 1.0% (2028 - 2037) and 0.5% (2038 - 2050) while the average toll is projected to grow at 4.0%, 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively, over the same periods. Operating expenses were grown at 3.8% CAGR over the term of the bonds. Including all of the aforementioned assumptions, EBITDA grows from roughly $21 million in 2017 to $117.5 million in 2049, or approximately 5.5% annually, from the first full year after ramp-up. Under this scenario some liquidity, from the assumed $35 million ramp-up reserve would be needed in the first two years and Fitch projects a very minimal shortfall in four years of the proposed TIFIA scheduled amortization. The minimum total DSCR (not including ramp-up reserves) is 1.33x between 2017 - 2030 when senior principal amortization begins, and an average coverage of 1.91x between 2030 and 2049. In either scenario, to the extent the TIFIA loan is not executed, senior debt service coverage ratios are expected to be very robust.