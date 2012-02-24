RPT-S&P Revises FairPoint Outlook To Negative

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Overview -- FairPoint Communications has continued to experience very low reported EBITDA margins relative to its peers of around 17.6% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted for stock compensation, and excluding a goodwill impairment charge in the third quarter of 2011. -- Leverage remains high, at around 6.6x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, with limited prospects for improvement over the next year. -- We are revising the outlook on the company to negative from stable to reflect that if the company can't achieve a minimum 22% EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, on a sustained basis by mid-2012, with some limited improvement beyond 2012, we will likely lower the ratings. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company and its co-issuer subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc., including our 'B' corporate credit rating and all issue ratings. Rating Action On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on FairPoint Communications Inc. to negative from stable and affirmed all our ratings on the company and its subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc., including our 'B' corporate credit rating, the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the revolving credit facility, and the 'B' issue-level rating on the second-lien term loan. Rationale FairPoint Communications Inc. has continued to experience very low reported EBITDA margins, adjusted for stock compensation, relative to its peers of below 20%, and high capital expenditures, which contribute to negative free operating cash flow (FOCF). We had previously assumed margin improvement occurring more rapidly due to cost-cutting actions, and some revenue enhancement from the commercial and wholesale businesses. Although the ratings assume margin improvement will occur in 2012, we revised the outlook to negative from stable to reflect our view that if the company can't achieve a minimum 22% EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, on a sustained basis by mid-2012, with some limited improvement beyond 2012, we will likely lower the ratings. We believe such efforts could be hampered by heightened competitive pressures. The rating reflects FairPoint's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) and vulnerable business position as an incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) that has been experiencing high access-line losses, including a loss of 8.8% for the third quarter of 2011 on a year-over-year basis. Despite a $1.5 billion reduction in debt while in bankruptcy, the company still has a highly leveraged financial profile, with leverage of 6.6x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 2011 (including our operating lease and unfunded pension and other post-retirement benefits adjustments). The ratings also reflect our assumption that adjusted leverage will decline to below 6x by the end of 2012, as EBITDA margins improve to the 22% area due to recent cost-cutting actions. We also assume that regulatory commitments for increased broadband deployment in its New England markets will result in FairPoint's capital expenditures remaining a higher percent of revenues than those of other ILECs--at around 18% for 2012--although we also believe this figure will moderate to around 15% beyond 2012. Given these heightened capital requirements, we expect the company will remain free operating cash flow (FOCF) negative in 2012. In 2013, we believe the company has the potential, through continued margin improvement, to generate positive, albeit modest, levels of FOCF in the area of around $10 million. The company has a "vulnerable" business position, in our view (and as defined in our criteria), given the low margins relative to peers, high access-line losses, and low digital subscriber-line (DSL) penetration. We expect access-line losses to persist in the high-single-digit range, pressuring overall revenues, despite potential increases in business and consumer broadband revenues. For 2012, the company will continue to devote sizable amounts of cash to upgrade its network in the New England markets to support increased broadband penetration. Currently, overall broadband penetration of switched access lines is only about 30% of total switched access lines (47% of total residential lines), at the lower end of the range for most incumbent telephone and cable operators. The company's EBITDA margin, which totaled 17.6% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted for stock compensation, and excluding a goodwill impairment charge in the third quarter of 2011, is lower than that of other ILECs, most of which have margins no lower than 30%. While cost reductions and growth in consumer broadband, business services, and carrier revenues may contribute to some increase in profitability, we believe that high ongoing pension and OPEB expenses will limit the degree of potential margin improvement somewhat. Heightened competitive pricing pressures could also impede the company's ability to improve overall margins. We believe that the company's market position was tarnished over the past few years by service quality issues arising from the January 2009 cutover of the Verizon New England properties that FairPoint purchased in March 2008. Moreover, prior to the cutover, FairPoint incurred significant expenses under a transition services agreement with Verizon. Since its emergence from bankruptcy in early 2011, the company has faced the challenge of improving its profitability, largely through increased sales efforts and expanded product initiatives, especially to business customers that have defected to regional competitive local exchange carriers. In addition, FairPoint faces the challenge of growing its broadband base, which consists primarily of DSL services. The company's broadband base declined on a year-over-year basis from the third quarter of 2009 through the third quarter of 2010, although its broadband subscribers grew by 8.2% on a year-over-year basis as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company's northern New England markets represent about 83% of its total access lines, and these service areas are subject to the most competition from large cable operators, predominately large cable operators Comcast and Time Warner Cable. The other telecom markets, which comprise the remaining 17% of access lines but a higher percent of operating cash flows, are much less dense in nature, are subject to less competitive pressures, and have higher profit margins. The profitability of these markets, which are scattered throughout the country, are enhanced by their receipt of universal service funds and other high-cost subsidies designed to promote affordable telephone services in rural areas. These markets are also largely free of the higher costs associated with the New England properties' legacy pension and OPEBs inherited from Verizon union labor contracts. Liquidity FairPoint's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We expect total sources of liquidity to be at about 1.2x total uses of liquidity over the next year. The company derives liquidity from access to borrowings under a $75 million undrawn revolving credit facility, which had $62.6 million of availability as of Sept. 30, 2011, net of letters of credit. We also expect the company to have between 15% and 20% ongoing headroom under its financial maintenance covenants, which include a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.25x through the second quarter of 2013 and a maximum consolidated total leverage ratio of 4.75x through the second quarter of 2013. Recovery analysis We rate FairPoint Communications' $75 million first-lien revolving credit facility at 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The revolver initially matures in January 2014, with two optional one-year renewals. We rate the company's $1 billion second-lien term loan due 2016 at 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc. is a co-borrower on both loans. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on FairPoint, to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The rating outlook is negative. If the company can't achieve a minimum 22% EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, with potential for further margin improvement in 2013, we would likely lower the ratings. However, our assessment is that such improvement will still not enable the company to generate positive FOCF, given our expectation for high capital expenditures to complete the upgrade of its New England plant to higher speed broadband capability, in line with regulatory commitments. We expect adjusted leverage to improve only modestly to no better than around the mid-5x area for 2012 from around 6x for year-end 2011. However, competitors' efforts to gain broadband residential and business customers in FairPoint's markets could lead to additional pricing pressures, which could hinder margin improvement or lead to an actual degradation in margins from current levels. Such adverse trends, which would likely be accompanied by revenue declines of more than the mid-single-digit area, would reduce EBITDA headroom under financial maintenance covenants, and would likely lead to a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From FairPoint Communications Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged FairPoint Communications Inc. FairPoint Logistics Inc. Senior Secured 2nd-lien term loan B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured 1st-lien revolver BB- Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828; catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832; allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 24/02/2012 WNA0 WE S&P REVISES FAIRPOINT OUTLOOK 16:02:54 985 SCRIPT TO NEGATIVE Overview -- FairPoint Communications has continued to experience very low reported EBITDA margins relative to its peers of around 17.6% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted for stock compensation, and excluding a goodwill impairment charge in the third quarter of 2011. -- Leverage remains high, at around 6.6x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, with limited prospects for improvement over the next year. -- We are revising the outlook on the company to negative from stable to reflect that if the company can't achieve a minimum 22% EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, on a sustained basis by mid-2012, with some limited improvement beyond 2012, we will likely lower the ratings. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company and its co-issuer subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc., including our 'B' corporate credit rating and all issue ratings. Rating Action On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on FairPoint Communications Inc. to negative from stable and affirmed all our ratings on the company and its subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc., including our 'B' corporate credit rating, the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the revolving credit facility, and the 'B' issue-level rating on the second-lien term loan. Rationale FairPoint Communications Inc. has continued to experience very low reported EBITDA margins, adjusted for stock compensation, relative to its peers of below 20%, and high capital expenditures, which contribute to negative free operating cash flow (FOCF). We had previously assumed margin improvement occurring more rapidly due to cost-cutting actions, and some revenue enhancement from the commercial and wholesale businesses. Although the ratings assume margin improvement will occur in 2012, we revised the outlook to negative from stable to reflect our view that if the company can't achieve a minimum 22% EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, on a sustained basis by mid-2012, with some limited improvement beyond 2012, we will likely lower the ratings. We believe such efforts could be hampered by heightened competitive pressures. The rating reflects FairPoint's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) and vulnerable business position as an incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) that has been experiencing high access-line losses, including a loss of 8.8% for the third quarter of 2011 on a year-over-year basis. Despite a $1.5 billion reduction in debt while in bankruptcy, the company still has a highly leveraged financial profile, with leverage of 6.6x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 2011 (including our operating lease and unfunded pension and other post-retirement benefits adjustments). The ratings also reflect our assumption that adjusted leverage will decline to below 6x by the end of 2012, as EBITDA margins improve to the 22% area due to recent cost-cutting actions. We also assume that regulatory commitments for increased broadband deployment in its New England markets will result in FairPoint's capital expenditures remaining a higher percent of revenues than those of other ILECs--at around 18% for 2012--although we also believe this figure will moderate to around 15% beyond 2012. Given these heightened capital requirements, we expect the company will remain free operating cash flow (FOCF) negative in 2012. In 2013, we believe the company has the potential, through continued margin improvement, to generate positive, albeit modest, levels of FOCF in the area of around $10 million. The company has a "vulnerable" business position, in our view (and as defined in our criteria), given the low margins relative to peers, high access-line losses, and low digital subscriber-line (DSL) penetration. We expect access-line losses to persist in the high-single-digit range, pressuring overall revenues, despite potential increases in business and consumer broadband revenues. For 2012, the company will continue to devote sizable amounts of cash to upgrade its network in the New England markets to support increased broadband penetration. Currently, overall broadband penetration of switched access lines is only about 30% of total switched access lines (47% of total residential lines), at the lower end of the range for most incumbent telephone and cable operators. The company's EBITDA margin, which totaled 17.6% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted for stock compensation, and excluding a goodwill impairment charge in the third quarter of 2011, is lower than that of other ILECs, most of which have margins no lower than 30%. While cost reductions and growth in consumer broadband, business services, and carrier revenues may contribute to some increase in profitability, we believe that high ongoing pension and OPEB expenses will limit the degree of potential margin improvement somewhat. Heightened competitive pricing pressures could also impede the company's ability to improve overall margins. We believe that the company's market position was tarnished over the past few years by service quality issues arising from the January 2009 cutover of the Verizon New England properties that FairPoint purchased in March 2008. Moreover, prior to the cutover, FairPoint incurred significant expenses under a transition services agreement with Verizon. Since its emergence from bankruptcy in early 2011, the company has faced the challenge of improving its profitability, largely through increased sales efforts and expanded product initiatives, especially to business customers that have defected to regional competitive local exchange carriers. In addition, FairPoint faces the challenge of growing its broadband base, which consists primarily of DSL services. The company's broadband base declined on a year-over-year basis from the third quarter of 2009 through the third quarter of 2010, although its broadband subscribers grew by 8.2% on a year-over-year basis as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company's northern New England markets represent about 83% of its total access lines, and these service areas are subject to the most competition from large cable operators, predominately large cable operators Comcast and Time Warner Cable. The other telecom markets, which comprise the remaining 17% of access lines but a higher percent of operating cash flows, are much less dense in nature, are subject to less competitive pressures, and have higher profit margins. The profitability of these markets, which are scattered throughout the country, are enhanced by their receipt of universal service funds and other high-cost subsidies designed to promote affordable telephone services in rural areas. These markets are also largely free of the higher costs associated with the New England properties' legacy pension and OPEBs inherited from Verizon union labor contracts. Liquidity FairPoint's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We expect total sources of liquidity to be at about 1.2x total uses of liquidity over the next year. The company derives liquidity from access to borrowings under a $75 million undrawn revolving credit facility, which had $62.6 million of availability as of Sept. 30, 2011, net of letters of credit. We also expect the company to have between 15% and 20% ongoing headroom under its financial maintenance covenants, which include a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.25x through the second quarter of 2013 and a maximum consolidated total leverage ratio of 4.75x through the second quarter of 2013. Recovery analysis We rate FairPoint Communications' $75 million first-lien revolving credit facility at 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The revolver initially matures in January 2014, with two optional one-year renewals. We rate the company's $1 billion second-lien term loan due 2016 at 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc. is a co-borrower on both loans. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on FairPoint, to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The rating outlook is negative. If the company can't achieve a minimum 22% EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, with potential for further margin improvement in 2013, we would likely lower the ratings. However, our assessment is that such improvement will still not enable the company to generate positive FOCF, given our expectation for high capital expenditures to complete the upgrade of its New England plant to higher speed broadband capability, in line with regulatory commitments. We expect adjusted leverage to improve only modestly to no better than around the mid-5x area for 2012 from around 6x for year-end 2011. However, competitors' efforts to gain broadband residential and business customers in FairPoint's markets could lead to additional pricing pressures, which could hinder margin improvement or lead to an actual degradation in margins from current levels. Such adverse trends, which would likely be accompanied by revenue declines of more than the mid-single-digit area, would reduce EBITDA headroom under financial maintenance covenants, and would likely lead to a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From FairPoint Communications Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged FairPoint Communications Inc. FairPoint Logistics Inc. Senior Secured 2nd-lien term loan B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Secured 1st-lien revolver BB- Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828; catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832;