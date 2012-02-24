FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-S&P Revises FairPoint Outlook To Negative
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 6 years ago

RPT-S&P Revises FairPoint Outlook To Negative

Reuters Staff

29 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - 	
	
Overview	
     -- FairPoint Communications has continued to experience very low reported 	
EBITDA margins relative to its peers of around 17.6% for the three months 	
ended Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted for stock compensation, and excluding a 	
goodwill impairment charge in the third quarter of 2011.	
     -- Leverage remains high, at around 6.6x for the 12 months ended Sept. 	
30, 2011, with limited prospects for improvement over the next year.	
     -- We are revising the outlook on the company to negative from stable to 	
reflect that if the company can't achieve a minimum 22% EBITDA margin, 	
adjusted for stock compensation, on a sustained basis by mid-2012, with some 	
limited improvement beyond 2012, we will likely lower the ratings. 	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the company and its co-issuer 	
subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc., including our 'B' corporate credit rating 	
and all issue ratings.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
FairPoint Communications Inc. to negative from stable and affirmed all our 	
ratings on the company and its subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc., including 	
our 'B' corporate credit rating, the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the revolving 	
credit facility, and the 'B' issue-level rating on the second-lien term loan.	
	
Rationale	
FairPoint Communications Inc. has continued to experience very low reported 	
EBITDA margins, adjusted for stock compensation, relative to its peers of 	
below 20%, and high capital expenditures, which contribute to negative free 	
operating cash flow (FOCF). We had previously assumed margin improvement 	
occurring more rapidly due to cost-cutting actions, and some revenue 	
enhancement from the commercial and wholesale businesses. Although the ratings 	
assume margin improvement will occur in 2012, we revised the outlook to 	
negative from stable to reflect our view that if the company can't achieve a 	
minimum 22% EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, on a sustained 	
basis by mid-2012, with some limited improvement beyond 2012, we will likely 	
lower the ratings. We believe such efforts could be hampered by heightened 	
competitive pressures. 	
	
The rating reflects FairPoint's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as 	
defined in our criteria) and vulnerable business position as an incumbent 	
local exchange carrier (ILEC) that has been experiencing high access-line 	
losses, including a loss of 8.8% for the third quarter of 2011 on a 	
year-over-year basis. Despite a $1.5 billion reduction in debt while in 	
bankruptcy, the company still has a highly leveraged financial profile, with 	
leverage of 6.6x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 2011 (including our 	
operating lease and unfunded pension and other post-retirement benefits 	
adjustments). 	
	
The ratings also reflect our assumption that adjusted leverage will decline to 	
below 6x by the end of 2012, as EBITDA margins improve to the 22% area due to 	
recent cost-cutting actions. We also assume that regulatory commitments for 	
increased broadband deployment in its New England markets will result in 	
FairPoint's capital expenditures remaining a higher percent of revenues than 	
those of other ILECs--at around 18% for 2012--although we also believe this 	
figure will moderate to around 15% beyond 2012. Given these heightened capital 	
requirements, we expect the company will remain free operating cash flow 	
(FOCF) negative in 2012. In 2013, we believe the company has the potential, 	
through continued margin improvement, to generate positive, albeit modest, 	
levels of FOCF in the area of around $10 million.	
	
The company has a "vulnerable" business position, in our view (and as defined 	
in our criteria), given the low margins relative to peers, high access-line 	
losses, and low digital subscriber-line (DSL) penetration. We expect 	
access-line losses to persist in the high-single-digit range, pressuring 	
overall revenues, despite potential increases in business and consumer 	
broadband revenues. For 2012, the company will continue to devote sizable 	
amounts of cash to upgrade its network in the New England markets to support 	
increased broadband penetration. Currently, overall broadband penetration of 	
switched access lines is only about 30% of total switched access lines (47% of 	
total residential lines), at the lower end of the range for most incumbent 	
telephone and cable operators.	
	
The company's EBITDA margin, which totaled 17.6% for the three months ended 	
Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted for stock compensation, and excluding a goodwill 	
impairment charge in the third quarter of 2011, is lower than that of other 	
ILECs, most of which have margins no lower than 30%. While cost reductions and 	
growth in consumer broadband, business services, and carrier revenues may 	
contribute to some increase in profitability, we believe that high ongoing 	
pension and OPEB expenses will limit the degree of potential margin 	
improvement somewhat. Heightened competitive pricing pressures could also 	
impede the company's ability to improve overall margins.	
	
We believe that the company's market position was tarnished over the past few 	
years by service quality issues arising from the January 2009 cutover of the 	
Verizon New England properties that FairPoint purchased in March 2008. 	
Moreover, prior to the cutover, FairPoint incurred significant expenses under 	
a transition services agreement with Verizon.	
	
Since its emergence from bankruptcy in early 2011, the company has faced the 	
challenge of improving its profitability, largely through increased sales 	
efforts and expanded product initiatives, especially to business customers 	
that have defected to regional competitive local exchange carriers. In 	
addition, FairPoint faces the challenge of growing its broadband base, which 	
consists primarily of DSL services. The company's broadband base declined on a 	
year-over-year basis from the third quarter of 2009 through the third quarter 	
of 2010, although its broadband subscribers grew by 8.2% on a year-over-year 	
basis as of Sept. 30, 2011.	
	
The company's northern New England markets represent about 83% of its total 	
access lines, and these service areas are subject to the most competition from 	
large cable operators, predominately large cable operators Comcast and Time 	
Warner Cable. The other telecom markets, which comprise the remaining 17% of 	
access lines but a higher percent of operating cash flows, are much less dense 	
in nature, are subject to less competitive pressures, and have higher profit 	
margins. The profitability of these markets, which are scattered throughout 	
the country, are enhanced by their receipt of universal service funds and 	
other high-cost subsidies designed to promote affordable telephone services in 	
rural areas. These markets are also largely free of the higher costs 	
associated with the New England properties' legacy pension and OPEBs inherited 	
from Verizon union labor contracts. 	
	
Liquidity	
FairPoint's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We expect total 	
sources of liquidity to be at about 1.2x total uses of liquidity over the next 	
year. The company derives liquidity from access to borrowings under a $75 	
million undrawn revolving credit facility, which had $62.6 million of 	
availability as of Sept. 30, 2011, net of letters of credit. We also expect 	
the company to have between 15% and 20% ongoing headroom under its financial 	
maintenance covenants, which include a minimum consolidated interest coverage 	
ratio of 3.25x through the second quarter of 2013 and a maximum consolidated 	
total leverage ratio of 4.75x through the second quarter of 2013.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate FairPoint Communications' $75 million first-lien revolving credit 	
facility at 'BB-' (two notches higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating) 	
with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high 	
(90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The 	
revolver initially matures in January 2014, with two optional one-year 	
renewals. 	
	
We rate the company's $1 billion second-lien term loan due 2016 at 'B' (the 	
same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating 	
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default. Subsidiary FairPoint Logistics Inc. is a co-borrower on both 	
loans. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
FairPoint, to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect.)	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is negative. If the company can't achieve a minimum 22% 	
EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock compensation, with potential for further 	
margin improvement in 2013, we would likely lower the ratings. However, our 	
assessment is that such improvement will still not enable the company to 	
generate positive FOCF, given our expectation for high capital expenditures to 	
complete the upgrade of its New England plant to higher speed broadband 	
capability, in line with regulatory commitments. 	
	
We expect adjusted leverage to improve only modestly to no better than around 	
the mid-5x area for 2012 from around 6x for year-end 2011. However, 	
competitors' efforts to gain broadband residential and business customers in 	
FairPoint's markets could lead to additional pricing pressures, which could 	
hinder margin improvement or lead to an actual degradation in margins from 	
current levels. Such adverse trends, which would likely be accompanied by 	
revenue declines of more than the mid-single-digit area, would reduce EBITDA 	
headroom under financial maintenance covenants, and would likely lead to a 	
downgrade. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
FairPoint Communications Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
FairPoint Communications Inc.	
FairPoint Logistics Inc.	
 Senior Secured 2nd-lien term loan      B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
 Senior Secured 1st-lien revolver       BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828;	
                        catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832;	
                   allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
