TEXT-Fitch publishes special report on U.S. coal producers
December 12, 2012

TEXT-Fitch publishes special report on U.S. coal producers

Dec 12 () - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: U.S. Coal ProducersDec 12 - In its coal outlook published today, '2013 Outlook: U.S. Coal
Producers', Fitch highlights trends in the coal industry, such as high coal and
natural gas inventories, economic weakness in Europe, and cost inflation, which
it believes will severely limit recovery in the industry before 2014.

Domestic steam coal burn is in decline due to intensified natural gas
competition and flat export demand. Increases in mining costs, coupled with
deteriorating geological conditions and increasing regulations continue to
hinder productivity. Despite rationalization in the industry, Fitch does not
expect relief from cost headwinds over the next 18 - 24 months.

Recent debt-financed consolidation in the industry has strained
balance sheets. Most producers have gained covenant relief under credit
facilities to ensure liquidity on expectations of sharply lower earnings.

The full report, titled '2013 Outlook: U.S. Coal Producers', is available on the
Fitch web site 'www.fitchratings.com'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

