FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms County of Lambton, Ontario's 'A+' rating
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms County of Lambton, Ontario's 'A+' rating

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on the County 
of Lambton.
     -- The affirmation reflects our view of the county's strong liquidity and 
moderate debt burden.
     -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that within 
the two-year outlook horizon, tax-supported debt will remain below 40% of 
projected operating revenues, liquidity will remain strong, and the local 
economy will gradually recover.

Rating Action
On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the County of Lambton, in the Province of 
Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable. 

Rationale
The rating on Lambton reflects Standard & Poor's view of the county's strong 
liquidity position and moderate debt burden. We believe that a below-average 
budgetary flexibility and limited economic growth prospects constrain the 
ratings.

In our opinion, Lambton benefits from a strong liquidity position, capable of 
meeting debt servicing and contingent liabilities and we expect liquidity will 
remain robust throughout our two year rating horizon. At year-end 2011, the 
county's estimated free cash and liquid assets (Standard & Poor's-calculated) 
were C$26 million, or about 460% of the estimated debt service in 2012. 
Lambton also has access to an undrawn credit facility of C$5.5 million.

In our view, the county's debt burden is moderate. Lambton's tax-supported 
debt was C$42 million or about 32% of consolidated operating revenues in 2011 
and its interest-to-adjusted operating revenues ratio was 0.7%. The county 
borrowed C$1.1 million in 2012 to finance about 7% of its capital projects. It 
does not expect to use debt as a funding source from 2013-2016. As a result, 
we expect the county's tax-supported debt burden will not vary significantly 
from current levels, remaining at 25%-35% of consolidated operating revenues 
in the next two years.

While the county's budgetary flexibility remains adequate, we believe that it 
is somewhat below that of its similarly rated peers who usually have 
own-source revenues significantly above 75% of operating revenues. Modifiable 
revenues were 64% of operating revenues in 2011, below the 10-year average of 
68%, principally due to the increase in transfers from senior levels of 
government as a proportion of total revenue. Lambton's capital expenditures 
have traditionally been fairly modest, accounting for less than 15% of total 
expenditures. Although capital spending was slightly higher in 2010 and 2011, 
accounting for 17% and 18% of the county's total expenditures, respectively, 
it remained below the level of capital spending of most of its peers.

In our view, Lambton's economy faces demographic challenges to growth. The 
county has had a falling population tied to an aging population and the 
migration of young workers out of the region. According to the 2011 Census, 
its population decreased 1.6% from the 2006 Census to 126,199. We believe this 
could negatively affect budgetary performance. Lambton also has a lower 
average household income than Ontario and a higher median age and dependent 
population. We estimate that the county's GDP per capita was below C$35,000 at 
the end of 2011. In our opinion, its economy is exposed to oil price 
volatility given its reliance on the petrochemical sector. Nevertheless, in 
our view, the strong agricultural sector and its related services, which 
represent an important and stable contributor to the local economy, partially 
offsets this. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that within our 
two-year outlook horizon, tax-supported debt will not materially surpass 40% 
of projected operating revenues, liquidity will remain strong, and the local 
economy will gradually recover. We could lower the rating or revise the 
outlook to negative if tax-supported debt increases to more than 60% of 
projected operating revenues, liquidity deteriorates significantly, or 
budgetary performance weakens meaningfully. Conversely, sizable improvement in 
budgetary performance and financial flexibility in the next two years, as well 
as steady economic growth could result in an upward revision of the outlook or 
the rating. 

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List
Rating Affirmed

Lambton (County of)
 Issuer credit rating                          A+/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.