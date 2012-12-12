FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P cuts Caribbean Development Bank rating
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 12, 2012 / 10:12 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P cuts Caribbean Development Bank rating

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Following a review of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) under our 
revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions (MLIs), we have lowered 
our long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on CDB to 'AA' from 'AA+' 
and affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term foreign currency rating.
     -- The issuer rating on CDB combines its 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile 
and one notch of potential extraordinary shareholder support, owing to 
callable capital from CDB's higher-rated sovereign shareholders.
     -- The stand-alone credit profile, in turn, derives from CDB's "strong" 
business profile and "very strong" financial profile.
     -- The negative outlook reflects rising embedded risks in CDB's 
public-sector loan portfolio.

Rating Action
On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
foreign currency issuer credit rating on Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to 
'AA' from 'AA+'. The outlook is negative. We also affirmed our 'A-1+' 
short-term foreign currency rating on CDB.

Rationale
The ratings on CDB reflect its "strong" business profile and its "very strong" 
financial profile, as our criteria define the terms, in addition to our 
expectation for extraordinary shareholder support through callable capital 
from higher-rated sovereign shareholders.

CDB, established by treaty in 1969, today has 26 member countries, and it 
contributes to the economic growth and development of its 18 borrowing member 
countries in the Caribbean. The bank provides loans and guarantees principally 
to sovereign governments, to public-sector companies, and to a small portfolio 
of private enterprises. CDB had $1 billion of development-related exposure at 
the end of 2011. 

The development bank's "strong" business profile is anchored by its role as a 
prominent lender to Caribbean governments and its historical capacity to lend 
countercyclically through the credit cycle in support of its public policy 
mandate. Periodic capital increases--the most recent of which is planned to 
increase CDB's paid-in capital by 138% over six years (2010-2016)--have 
demonstrated shareholder support. Most major and extraregional shareholders 
have begun to pay in their subscriptions on time, although 28% of anticipated 
subscription payments for the first two years are pending because of 
administrative and parliamentary delays.

CDB's "strong" business profile has elements that are weaker than those of 
higher-rated peers. Although most borrowing members traditionally have treated 
CDB as a preferred creditor, one government borrower is more than 180 days in 
arrears to CDB on interest and principal, while the government has paid its 
commercial debt. By its policy, the bank has halted disbursements to this 
borrower in arrears, and a late interest penalty is accruing on the arrears. 
Preferred creditor treatment is an important element in our assessment because 
it speaks to CDB's membership support, capital adequacy, and our expectation 
of loss given default. CDB's exposure to the government borrower more than 180 
days past due is 3% of loans and 5% of adjusted common equity (net of 
receivables from members). 

The bank instituted a risk management review in 2012. After an evaluation by 
an external advisor, the bank has established a risk management unit and 
formalized a risk committee that will include senior management and the chief 
risk officer. Management has undertaken efforts to better align the bank's 
policies of funding, liquidity, and capital adequacy with the board's stated 
risk appetite. Management has also proposed establishing a longer-term capital 
planning framework to manage the bank's capital, funding, and liquidity needs 
over a longer time horizon than the bank's current four-year cycle. 

CDB's capitalization is the cornerstone of its "very strong" financial 
profile. Standard & Poor's has adopted a risk-adjusted capital framework to 
analyze MLIs' capital adequacy. CDB's basic risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio 
was 34% as of year-end 2011. After taking into account concentration exposure 
to sovereign governments and other MLI-specific adjustments, the RAC ratio 
declines to 21%, which is higher than that of many other MLIs but appropriate 
given CDB's operational risks. Our concentration adjustment to the RAC ratio 
reflects CDB's largest loan exposures to Jamaica (24% of loans), Barbados 
(12%), St. Vincent and the Grenadines (10%), St. Lucia (9%), and Belize (7%). 
These top-five borrowers remain current on their obligations to the bank. 

CDB's near-term funding and liquidity outlook has strengthened since our last 
review. To address its liquidity gap and $226 million in funding needs for 
2012, the bank issued a $300 million bond in November that has improved its 
liquidity position and smoothed its near-term maturity schedule. CDB expects 
it will need up to $30 million of funding in 2013 to support approximately 
$100 million of disbursements (although actual disbursements could be lower if 
borrower demand declines under fiscal pressures in many borrowing member 
countries). CDB's liquidity now is sufficient to cover 12 months of debt 
service and scheduled loan disbursements, on par with peers. 

Nonetheless, the bank continues to face structural financing risks. As a small 
MLI, the issuance cost and the size of its financing needs limit the frequency 
of CDB's international capital market issues, similar to other small MLIs, and 
can make its debt maturity schedule uneven. To mitigate this rollover risk, 
CDB structured its $300 million bond due in 2027 with a feature that amortizes 
the principal evenly over the last five years to maturity instead of using a 
traditional bullet payment.

We incorporate one notch of uplift above the stand-alone credit profile, 
raising the long-term issuer credit rating to 'AA'. We expect that CDB's 
higher-rated sovereign shareholders--Canada, Germany, and the U.K.--would 
provide extraordinary shareholder support in the form of callable capital in 
the event of a capital call.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects embedded credit risks in CDB's loan portfolio. 
Our view of the treatment of CDB as a preferred creditor by its borrowing 
member shareholders, which is established by practice, is a pivotal component 
of this analysis. We could lower our ratings on CDB if the government borrower 
more than 180 days in arrears does not clear its arrears with CDB, if other 
member governments fall more than 180 days past due, or if (contrary to our 
expectation) the bank's funding conditions or liquidity weaken. The ratings 
could stabilize at current levels if the public-sector loan performance 
improves and if member capital contributions comply with scheduled payments.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions 
Ratings Methodology, Nov. 26, 2012
     -- Caribbean Development Bank, Sept. 13, 2012
     -- Supranationals Special Edition 2011, Sept. 23, 2011
     -- Standard & Poor's Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework Provides Insight 
Into Basel III, June 9, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- For Development Banks, Callable Capital Is No Substitute For Paid-In 
Capital, Dec. 31, 2009
     -- How Preferred Creditor Support Enhances Ratings, June 15, 1999

Ratings List

Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Caribbean Development Bank
 Issuer Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      AA/Negative/A-1+   AA+/Stable/A-1+
 Senior Unsecured                       AA                 AA+

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.