#Market News
July 13, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Miratorg at 'B', outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agribusiness Holding Miratorg LLC's
(Miratorg) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'B' and its National Long-term rating at 'BBB(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating of 'B-', its Recovery Rating
of 'RR5' and local currency senior unsecured National rating at 'BB(rus)' for
the RUB3bn three-year notes due in July 2014 issued by LLC Miratorg Finance.

Miratorg's Long-term IDRs reflect the group's vertically-integrated business
model across the value chain in all stages in the production cycle from farming
and feed production towards almost full control of the distribution function.
This is a strong competitive advantage over most local producers. However, this
is offset by the high leverage and negative free cash flow in 2012 due to large
capex plans.

Higher degree of business integration does not necessarily translate into better
cash flows although the company is making clear progress. Up to 2010, Miratorg
had a ratio of core cash flow generation before capex (defined as: cash flow
from operations (CFO) after adding back net interest and rents, to EBITDAR)
ranging between 40%-80%. In 2011, Miratorg reached a 98% cash conversion rate,
and is expected to maintain this high rate once the current investment projects
mature by 2014.

The launch of a number of investment projects has materially increased
Miratorg's leverage. In particular, companies that are not consolidated
(convenience food plant Concordia, new fodder and soy crushing plants) but could
be consolidated in 2012 or 2013 financial accounts are likely to keep Miratorg's
leverage metrics high in 2012. However, the higher operating margin of the
Concordia plant and expected material cost optimisations provided by new fodder
and crushing plants should be beneficial to Miratorg's margins in the long-term.

Miratorg has provided guarantees for bank loans of RUB16.7bn as of 31 December
2011 (FYE10: RUB6.2bn) mainly related to the Concordia plant and poultry
investments. The financing of these projects is ring-fenced from the rest of the
group.

Currently Fitch is not including these guarantees within the YE11 RUB33.6bn
total debt burden of the group (as they are deemed contingent liabilities) or
the possibility of additional equity to be injected into these projects. This is
because the repayment of most of the loans does not start until late 2014 and
creditors would have first recourse to the assets of the projects (partly under
construction) in the event of winding up. Fitch currently assumes that, should a
distress scenario materialise by 2014, the cash flows from the core operations
should be sufficiently strong to enable the group to provide new capital, if
needed, to put the poultry investments back on a sustainable footing. If all
contingent liabilities were included, without any profit or cash contributions,
Miratorg's credit metrics would be akin to a lower rating. Under Fitch's rating
case projections, excluding these guarantees, credit metrics remain in line with
the 'B' rating with net lease-adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR of 5.0x to 5.5x
(2011: 4.6x) and FFO fixed charge cover of 3.5x expected for 2012.

Miratorg enjoys strong positions in all key meat markets (beef, pork and
poultry). Its strong market positions allow direct cooperation with retailers on
favourable terms. Furthermore, meat consumption in Russia still lags developed
countries and is even below the level recorded in the late Soviet era. As meat
production is considered an industry of strategic importance, domestic meat
producers in Russia enjoy state support in the form of import restrictions
(quotas/duties), direct subsidies, subsidised credit facilities and favourable
tax regime. Although some protective regulatory measures may disappear upon
Russia accessing the WTO, Fitch expects ongoing government support mainly by way
of interest rate subsidies (and possible extension of favourable tax regime).

The rating also reflects the group's weak liquidity profile, due to material
working capital investments required by business growth, and thus its high
refinancing risk with RUB16bn coming due in 2012-2013. This is mitigated by
Miratorg's strong and long-standing relationship with many state-owned Russian
banks and access to the domestic RUB bond market.

The senior unsecured rating is notched down to 'B-' from Miratorg's 'B' local
currency IDR due to the presence of sizeable senior secured liabilities, ranking
senior to noteholders, and their non-direct recourse to the profits or assets of
the producing entities under Agribusiness Holding Miratorg LLC apart from a
change of control put option if the holding fails to own at least 50% in each of
its key operating subsidiaries.

Fitch currently assesses recovery expectations for unsecured bondholders as
poor. However, as Miratorg has embarked on a rapid expansion plan, expected
unsecured recoveries, in line with an 'RR5', are based upon Fitch's reasonable
expectation of a positive earnings progression and change in debt composition
towards less secured debt as the new projects start paying off by 2014. A
reduction in the share of senior secured debt, relative to the total debt of the
group, could lead to the equalisation of Miratorg's IDR and the bond rating.
Conversely, increased senior secured debt used to fund new capex plans could
lead to further subordination of any unsecured claims, and thus downward
pressure for the unsecured rating.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include sustained de-leveraging translating into
lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR below 3.0x, evidence of positive free
cash flow over the medium term and successful debt refinancing with longer-dated
debt instruments. Enhanced corporate governance and clarity on the future
consolidation perimeter of the group will also be deemed positive rating
factors.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR
remaining consistently above 5.0x (excluding poultry), FFO Fixed Charge cover
below 2.0x and/or evidence of weak CFO before net interest paid and rents/
operating EBITDAR below 60% over two years signalling potential rapid erosion in
liquidity if capex remains either elevated or is already committed.


Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable critera, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 12 August 2011 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
