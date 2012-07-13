TEXT-S&P affirms FTS International Services 'B' rating

Overview -- U.S. oilfield services company FTS International Services LLC disclosed weak second-quarter operating results and a planned capital restructuring. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on FTS and our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's existing $550 million senior notes due 2018. -- We are lowering our issue-level rating on the term loan to 'B-' from 'B' due to a lower valuation assumed in our recovery analysis. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that leverage could exceed levels that are appropriate for the rating category. Rating Action On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Fort Worth, Texas-based FTS International Services LLC (FTS). The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the term loan held at parent company FTS International Inc. to 'B-' from 'B' on a lower assumed valuation in our recovery analysis. The recovery rating on this loan is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan is structurally subordinate to the 2018 notes. We are also affirming our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's existing $550 million senior notes due 2018. The recovery rating on these notes is '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on FTS reflect our view of the company's "weak" business risk, "highly leveraged" financial risk, and "adequate" liquidity. The company is one of the top five fracturing service providers in North America. Fracturing (or fracking) services are primarily pressure-pumping services provided to exploration and production (E&P) companies in the oil and gas industry as part of well completion, and are subject to a high degree of demand and price volatility. Although FTS focuses on the fracking services product line, it also assembles fracking units, manufactures components, produces fracking chemicals and proppants (sand), and provides proppant logistics services (transportation and storage). We believe this vertical integration provides a competitive advantage by assuring timely deliveries, reducing maintenance downtime and avoiding the proppant delivery bottlenecks that have plagued others in the industry. However, in a market downturn the excess manufacturing, processing, and transportation capacity could lower the company's margins. FTS disclosed preliminary second-quarter results that were well below even our conservative expectations, and announced a planned capital restructuring (details of which have not been finalized). Second-quarter EBITDA margins declined meaningfully to about 10% from 22% in the first quarter and from nearly 40% in 2011, due to weaker pricing and rising costs. Pricing on a per-unit basis was down 24% year-over-year due to the drop in natural gas drilling activity, the time lag in the shift from natural gas to oil-focused basins, and increased competition from other fracking service suppliers. Costs increased due to a sharp uptick in the price of raw materials, particularly guar (a key fracking fluid ingredient) and sand. As a result of weak second-quarter results, we have reduced our 2012 EBITDA and profitability estimates for FTS. We have not assumed any capital restructuring in our analysis because the terms have not been finalized; we assume the company can obtain a covenant waiver on its term loan before the end of the third quarter. The company's weak business risk profile reflects the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the industry. Demand for fracking services has increased significantly over the past few years, as E&P companies shifted to drilling more horizontal wells, drilling longer laterals, and completing more fracking stages per well. Although fracking equipment, particularly pressure pumping, was very tight in late 2010 and early 2011, significant additions to capacity during the past year and persistent low natural gas prices have led to 20% to 40% year-over-year declines in pricing (depending on the region). In addition, shortage of a key fracking fluid ingredient, guar, has put upward pressure on costs. Thus, EBITDA margins for FTS have dropped to about 10% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, from 40% in the first half of 2011. However, we expect guar costs to moderate over the next few quarters as this year's crop is delivered and operators use substitute products where possible, and thus we believe FTS' margins will improve by year end. We characterize the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged due to its willingness to increase debt in last year's buyout transaction (May 2011), aggressive fracking capacity growth in the first nine months of 2011, and the high degree of cash flow volatility in the oilfield services business. Although FTS had initially planned to IPO the company and pay down debt in late 2011, the offering was postponed due to market conditions, and we do not expect an IPO to occur this year. As a result, the company is carrying an above-average debt load relative to the volatility of cash flows. After revenue growth of 80% in 2011, we project revenues will decline by 5% to 10% in 2012 due to softer pricing partially offset by an increase in volume, and remain essentially flat in 2013. In the first quarter of 2012, FTS' pricing (as measured by revenue per fracking stage performed) dropped 20% year-over-year, and we estimate pricing dropped another 10% sequentially in the second quarter. EBITDA margins declined to 10% in the second quarter of 2012 from 37% on average last year and we estimate EBITDA margins will average about 15% in 2012 and 15% to 20% in 2013. We believe our 2013 EBITDA margin estimate accounts for the company's recontracting risk. While FTS currently has about 70% of its revenues under contract (including about 25% under an agreement with Chesapeake Energy (BB-/Negative/--), this percentage is just 35% in 2013, although many existing customers are likely to renew their contracts for 2013. However, Chesapeake has indicated publicly that it plans to reduce drilling capital by over $1 billion (13%) between 2012 and 2013, so its fracking needs are likely to drop. Based on these assumptions, we project FTS' debt to EBITDA will increase to nearly 7.0x at year-end 2012 but improve to about 6.0x at year-end 2013, up from 2.3x at the end of 2011. Because of difficult industry conditions, FTS elected at the end of 2011 to stop manufacturing fracking units for its own use. Consequently, we estimate capital expenditures will be between $150 million to 175 million this year, down from over $500 million in 2011. The company also recently signed two international joint ventures (one in Saudi Arabia and one in Brazil), and is evaluating additional international JVs, which could expand the market for its fracking equipment and services. Liquidity We view FTS' liquidity as adequate. Key aspects of our assessment of liquidity include the following: -- We include the $1.375 billion term loan, held at parent company FTS International Inc., in our calculation of debt, and assume FTS pays the full interest due on this loan (about $85 million per year). -- The term loan currently has two financial covenants, which require the company to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0x and an interest coverage ratio of greater than 2.5x. We assume the term loan holders consent to waive or amend these covenants. -- Without a waiver or amendment, equity infusion, or capital restructuring, we estimate FTS would breach its debt/EBITDA covenant at the end of the third quarter. -- FTS has $197 million of cash as of March 31, 2012. -- The company has a $100 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016, which was undrawn as of March 31, 2012. -- We assume capital expenditures of $170 million in 2012 and $160 million in 2013, and assume no growth in FTS' fracking capacity. -- We estimate the company will generate about $150 million in funds from operations (FFO) in 2012 and $175 million in 2013. -- Based on these assumptions, we estimate sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next two years. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on FTS to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that debt-to-EBITDA may not return levels that are appropriate for the rating category over the next 12 months. Last year's aggressive buyout financing left the company with an above-average debt load relative to the extreme volatility of EBITDA and cash flows in the fracking industry. Although we estimate debt/EBITDA will exceed our downgrade trigger at the end of 2012, we expect margins to increase next year such that leverage improves to a more appropriate level by year-end. We could downgrade the company if we no longer expect leverage to fall back below 6.0x over the next 12 months--a scenario we think could occur if U.S. market fundamentals continue to weaken and/or costs remain high and the company is unsuccessful in either expanding internationally or raising additional equity. We could revise the outlook to stable if U.S. market conditions improve above our current expectations and we believe these conditions will be sustainable. We could also revise the outlook to stable if the company is successful in meaningfully reducing its debt, potentially from an IPO or strategic investor. We could stabilize the rating if debt/EBITDA falls back to the 5.0x range, and we expect it will remain at or below this level for a sustained period. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed FTS International Services LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 1 Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From FTS International Inc. Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 5 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.