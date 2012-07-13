TEXT-Fitch affirms Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS): --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; --Local currency IDR at 'B+'; --Unsecured debt at 'B/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. TGS' ratings are supported by its solid credit metrics and sound operating performance despite frozen tariffs for its pipeline business and rising inflation. Ratings are tempered by the weak regulatory framework in Argentina, lack of tariff adjustments, and high government interference in the sector. As of March 2012, TGS' liquidity was strong, with USD139 million in cash and marketable securities and USD385 million of total debt. The company faces no debt maturities until May 2014 and has annual interest payments of approximately USD30 million. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March31, 2012, the company generated USD171 million of EBITDA and USD112 million of cash flow from operations. Near-term capital expenditures (capex) plans are expected to remain at a level of approximately USD40 million, which should allow the company to generate approximately USD40 million to USD55 million of free cash flow and maintain considerable financial flexibility for the rating category. In 2011, the company's liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing unit continue to represent the bulk of the company's cash generation, representing 64% of sales and 63% of EBITDA. This business segment continued to show a good performance, despite natural gas supply cuts, based on international price increases and better negotiated prices on export agreements in liquefied petroleum gas and natural gasoline. The production of liquids decreased to 800,000 tons from 900,000 tons in 2010 due to shutdowns related to maintenance works and lower natural gas availability following its redirectioning to ensure residential customers' supply. TGS' regulated segment benefited from an increase in its transportation capacity by 2.8 MMm3/d in 2011 which resulted in a 1% increase in its firm contracted capacity. During 2011, the company's pipeline utilization factor increased to 81%, while its contracted capacity increased to 81 million cubic meters per day (MMm3/d) from 79 MMm3/d. Fitch anticipates that even in a scenario of falling international prices by 20%, TGS' credit profile would not be significantly altered. Triggers for a negative rating action include increased government interference in the natural gas transportation business, significant reduction in natural gas availability for the LNG business and/or a sustained decrease in international and domestic prices of liquefied petroleum gas and natural gasoline. A positive rating is not envisioned due to the prevailing weak regulatory environment. TGS is primarily controlled by Compania de Inversiones de Energia (CIESA), which holds 55.3% of the company's common stock and its major shareholder is Petrobras Energia S.A. (PESA). PESA is materially involved in the operations of TGS, as it has a three-year contract to provide technical support until 2011. The remaining 50% of CIESA's equity is distributed between Enron Pipeline Company Argentina (10%) and a trust administered by ABN Ambro Bank N.V. (40%). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)