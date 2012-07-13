FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 13, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Transportadora
de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS): 

--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B';
--Local currency IDR at 'B+';
--Unsecured debt at 'B/RR4'. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

TGS' ratings are supported by its solid credit metrics and sound operating 
performance despite frozen tariffs for its pipeline business and rising 
inflation. Ratings are tempered by the weak regulatory framework in Argentina, 
lack of tariff adjustments, and high government interference in the sector. 

As of March 2012, TGS' liquidity was strong, with USD139 million in cash and 
marketable securities and USD385 million of total debt. The company faces no 
debt maturities until May 2014 and has annual interest payments of approximately
USD30 million. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March31, 2012, the company 
generated USD171 million of EBITDA and USD112 million of cash flow from 
operations. Near-term capital expenditures (capex) plans are expected to remain 
at a level of approximately USD40 million, which should allow the company to 
generate approximately USD40 million to USD55 million of free cash flow and 
maintain considerable financial flexibility for the rating category. 

In 2011, the company's liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing unit continue to 
represent the bulk of the company's cash generation, representing 64% of sales 
and 63% of EBITDA. This business segment continued to show a good performance, 
despite natural gas supply cuts, based on international price increases and 
better negotiated prices on export agreements in liquefied petroleum gas and 
natural gasoline. The production of liquids decreased to 800,000 tons from 
900,000 tons in 2010 due to shutdowns related to maintenance works and lower 
natural gas availability following its redirectioning to ensure residential 
customers' supply. 

TGS' regulated segment benefited from an increase in its transportation capacity
by 2.8 MMm3/d in 2011 which resulted in a 1% increase in its firm contracted 
capacity. During 2011, the company's pipeline utilization factor increased to 
81%, while its contracted capacity increased to 81 million cubic meters per day 
(MMm3/d) from 79 MMm3/d. Fitch anticipates that even in a scenario of falling 
international prices by 20%, TGS' credit profile would not be significantly 
altered. 

Triggers for a negative rating action include increased government interference 
in the natural gas transportation business, significant reduction in natural gas
availability for the LNG business and/or a sustained decrease in international 
and domestic prices of liquefied petroleum gas and natural gasoline. A positive 
rating is not envisioned due to the prevailing weak regulatory environment.

TGS is primarily controlled by Compania de Inversiones de Energia (CIESA), which
holds 55.3% of the company's common stock and its major shareholder is Petrobras
Energia S.A. (PESA). PESA is materially involved in the operations of TGS, as it
has a three-year contract to provide technical support until 2011. The remaining
50% of CIESA's equity is distributed between Enron Pipeline Company Argentina 
(10%) and a trust administered by ABN Ambro Bank N.V. (40%). 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.