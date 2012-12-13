TEXT-Fitch downgrades 6 classes of MLMT 2006-C1

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded six classes and affirmed 15 classes of Merrill Lynch Mortgage Trust (MLMT) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-C1 due to an increase in expected losses on loans in special servicing. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Fitch modeled losses of 10.4% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 10.0%, including losses already incurred. The pool has experienced $38.8 million (1.6% of the original pool balance) in realized losses to date. Fitch has designated 70 loans (28.4%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 23 specially serviced assets (11.9%). The specially serviced loans consists of 14 loans (7.2%) as real estate owned (REO), four loans (1.7%) in foreclosure, four loans (2.3%) that are 60 to 90 days delinquent and one loan (1%) that is current. As of the November 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 18.7% to $2.02 billion from $2.49 billion at issuance. Per the servicer reporting, two loans (0.5% of the pool) have defeased since issuance. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes E through Q. The largest contributor to expected losses (2.7% of pool balance) is a 298,865 square foot (sf) REO asset consisting of two three-story office buildings located in Scottsdale, AZ. The asset transferred to special servicing in October 2009 when the largest tenant (50% of the total net rentable area ) exercised its early termination option and vacated. As of October 2012, physical occupancy for the building was 35% while economic occupancy was 52%. An additional 13% of leases are scheduled to expire in 2013. The special servicer continues to work to renew existing tenants and stabilize the asset. The next largest contributor to expected losses (1.3%) is a 360-key independent hotel located in Tampa, FL. The facility was master-leased for use as corporate housing for training events and conferences. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2010 when the master lease expired and was not renewed. The special servicer is in discussion with the borrower on a modification while dual-tracking foreclosure. The third largest contributor to expected losses (1.1%) is a 356,061 sf REO office building located in downtown Cincinnati, OH. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2008 for imminent default and became real estate owned in March 2010. As of December 2012, occupancy for the building was 72% with a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 0.34x. The special servicer continues leasing efforts to improve occupancy. Fitch downgrades the following classes, assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) and revises Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$217.9 million class A-J to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf', Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$56 million class B to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf', RE 95%; --$28 million class C to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf', RE 0%. --$31.1 million class D to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf', RE 0%; --$18.7 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf', RE 0%; --$28 million class F to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$126.4 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$134 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$25 million class A-3B at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$79.4 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$753.4 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$197.3 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$249 million class A-M at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$21.8 million class G at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$24.9 million class H at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$6.2 million class J at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$9.3 million class K at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$6.2 million class L at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$6.2 million class M at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$4.7 million class N at 'Dsf', RE 0%; --$0 class P at 'Dsf', RE 0%. Fitch does not rate the class Q certificates. Class A-1 has been paid in full. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the interest-only class X certificates. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions