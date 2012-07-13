FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Brazil media, telecom cos are in the games
#Market News
July 13, 2012 / 4:22 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Brazil media, telecom cos are in the games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 - Brazilian media and telecommunications players could be winners in
the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics, but it will take hard work,
dedication, and--most of all--money. Media companies will need to pay for the
transmission rights and allocate resources to follow the games. And telecom
companies, who are already making massive investments to meet existing demand
growth, will need to direct more capital expenditures to 4G licenses and to
expand infrastructure.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates six Brazilian media and telecom 
companies, most of which, we believe, have financial flexibility and sturdy 
balance sheets. Companies like Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. 
(BBB/Positive/--), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (national scale rating 
brAAA/Stable/--) and Net Servicos de Comunicacao S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--) have 
low debt leverage, and, like Oi S.A. (BBB-/Stable/--) they generate a lot of 
cash. On top of this, Brazil's employment levels and GDP per capita are 
growing, among other positive economic trends in the recent past. 

In a report published today, titled "The 2014 World Cup And 2016 Summer 
Olympics: Can Brazil's Media And Telecom Companies Take The Ball And Score?", 
Standard & Poor's looks at how several Brazilian media and telecom companies 
are preparing for the international spotlight, how they plan to maintain the 
good financial momentum despite the higher expenditures, and how we think 
they'll do.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
