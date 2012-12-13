FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: US shale not a threat to stable EMEA oil, gas outlook
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: US shale not a threat to stable EMEA oil, gas outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 13 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: EMEA Oil and GasDec 13 - Cheap US shale gas is not a material threat to the EMEA oil and gas
sector in 2013, Fitch Ratings says. A lack of US export infrastructure, a
political desire for the US to be self-sufficient in gas, and the prevalence of
long-term oil-based gas supply contracts in Europe all suggest at worst modest
downward pressure on European prices in the short to medium term.

More broadly, we see supply and demand pressures supportive of oil prices
(Brent) above USD100/bbl in 2013. While European demand will be weak, this will
be more than offset by emerging market growth. On the supply side, the balance
of risk is towards negative, rather than positive shocks, with the possibility
of military intervention in Iran still the most obvious potential disruptor. We
think that there is enough spare capacity in the world to deal with the loss of
Iran's roughly 2.8 million barrels per day of output, although this would leave
little spare capacity in the system.

One place we don't expect additional supply to come from is Russia. Its
challenge is to maintain output as cheap and plentiful Western Siberian reserves
are depleted and have to be replaced by oil from more challenging sources.

Rosneft's acquisition of TNK-BP is interesting in this context. The acquisition
has been seen by some as evidence of growing resource nationalism in Russia. Our
view is the opposite -oil and gas continue to occupy an integral place in
Russia's economy and if it is to succeed in keeping up production it will need
foreign capital and skills. This gives the Russian government a clear incentive
to maintain a relatively open and transparent regime. We expect Russia will
continue to offer tax breaks and other incentives to encourage further
exploration and development of challenging oil formations.

For more information on our outlook for the EMEA oil and gas sector, including
prospects for demand and the likelihood of sustained high capital expenditure,
please see "2013 Outlook: EMEA Oil and Gas" at www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
