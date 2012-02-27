FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch on EMEA Aerospace and Defence M&A
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 27, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch on EMEA Aerospace and Defence M&A

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings says it expects an increase in 	
M&A activity over the coming 12 months involving the largest European companies 	
in the Aerospace & Defence (A&D) sector, as they look to deploy their 	
considerable liquidity and grow their revenue bases inorganically amid a 	
slowdown in some of their core markets. Nevertheless, despite the likely pick-up	
in M&A in the short term, Fitch does not expect a material deterioration of 	
leverage levels across the sector leading to rating downgrades.	
	
"M&A activity has been low in recent years by historical standards, owing as 	
much to high prices as the volatility in the markets," says Tom Chruszcz, 	
Director in Fitch's Industrials team. "However, we expect this to change in the 	
short term as companies realign their growth strategies with the realities of 	
lower domestic defence spending."	
	
Although 2011 saw a rebound in the total amount spent on acquisitions by the 	
largest six A&D companies in Europe rated by Fitch (for full list, see end of 	
comment), to approximately EUR3.9bn from EUR600m in 2010 and EUR680m in 2009, 	
this was chiefly the result of a handful of large transactions such as 	
Rolls-Royce's purchase of a 50% stake in Tognum AG for EUR1.5bn and EADS's 	
acquisitions of Vector Aerospace and Vizada for a combined EUR1.1bn. Overall M&A	
activity over the past three years in the sector has essentially involved 	
bolt-on purchases of small companies.	
	
Fitch expects this to change in the coming 12 months, with the larger European 	
A&D companies likely to be bolder in M&A as it becomes a favoured cash 	
deployment and growth strategy. Fitch estimates that at year-end 2011, the top 	
six European companies in the sector had over EUR17bn in cash on their balance 	
sheets. At the same time, short term debt totalled approximately EUR4bn, more 	
than half of which was related party obligations pertaining to joint ventures, 	
debt which is rolled over continuously. The ratio of cash to short term debt, at	
4.3x at year-end 2011, is the highest since 2005. 	
	
Such robust liquidity levels are leading to increasing shareholder pressure on 	
companies to release some of these large cash holdings. As most companies remain	
reluctant to instigate share buybacks, and increasing R&D or capex levels is 	
unjustified in view of stagnating non-commercial demand dynamics, acquisitions 	
are likely to prove the favoured means for this. This is not new - most 	
companies have repeatedly publicly stated their intentions to grow inorganically	
as a means of gaining scale and improving access to targeted markets. A key 	
inhibiting factor was the high asking prices, which have been revised downwards 	
recently given the more uncertain outlook for the sector as well as a partial 	
retrenchment from the sector by private equity investors.   	
	
Acquisition strategies have gained even more favour with companies in the past 	
year or so given the limited growth opportunities available in their existing 	
core markets. With overall defence expenditure in Europe declining in 2011 and 	
likely to remain flat at best in 2012 and 2013, and with little prospect of the 	
region's defence spending growing meaningfully in the long term, companies are 	
increasingly looking at acquisitions as a means of boosting their top lines.   	
	
Fitch believes that a significant portion of the M&A activity in the short term 	
will take the form of key Tier 1 suppliers being taken over by larger OEM's 	
under a wider consolidation of the sector. 	
	
Despite the expected increase in M&A, Fitch does not anticipate a consequent 	
slew of negative rating actions. Solid free cash generation, adequate headroom 	
under existing ratings and conservative financial strategies mean that a 	
considerable level of acquisitions can be accommodated without widespread rating	
actions. Furthermore, Fitch expects strategic portfolio alignments not to be 	
limited to acquisitions, but involve non-core asset disposals also, thus 	
providing further funding capabilities for acquisitions.	
	
The six largest European companies rated by Fitch in the A&D sector mentioned 	
above are:	
	
Rolls-Royce plc ('A-'/Stable);	
European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V. ('BBB+'/Stable);	
BAE Systems plc ('BBB+'/Stable);	
Thales SA ('BBB+'/Stable);	
Finmeccanica SpA ('BBB-'/Negative);	
MTU Aero Engines AG ('BBB-'/Stable);

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.