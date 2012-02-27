TEXT-Fitch on EMEA Aerospace and Defence M&A

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings says it expects an increase in M&A activity over the coming 12 months involving the largest European companies in the Aerospace & Defence (A&D) sector, as they look to deploy their considerable liquidity and grow their revenue bases inorganically amid a slowdown in some of their core markets. Nevertheless, despite the likely pick-up in M&A in the short term, Fitch does not expect a material deterioration of leverage levels across the sector leading to rating downgrades. "M&A activity has been low in recent years by historical standards, owing as much to high prices as the volatility in the markets," says Tom Chruszcz, Director in Fitch's Industrials team. "However, we expect this to change in the short term as companies realign their growth strategies with the realities of lower domestic defence spending." Although 2011 saw a rebound in the total amount spent on acquisitions by the largest six A&D companies in Europe rated by Fitch (for full list, see end of comment), to approximately EUR3.9bn from EUR600m in 2010 and EUR680m in 2009, this was chiefly the result of a handful of large transactions such as Rolls-Royce's purchase of a 50% stake in Tognum AG for EUR1.5bn and EADS's acquisitions of Vector Aerospace and Vizada for a combined EUR1.1bn. Overall M&A activity over the past three years in the sector has essentially involved bolt-on purchases of small companies. Fitch expects this to change in the coming 12 months, with the larger European A&D companies likely to be bolder in M&A as it becomes a favoured cash deployment and growth strategy. Fitch estimates that at year-end 2011, the top six European companies in the sector had over EUR17bn in cash on their balance sheets. At the same time, short term debt totalled approximately EUR4bn, more than half of which was related party obligations pertaining to joint ventures, debt which is rolled over continuously. The ratio of cash to short term debt, at 4.3x at year-end 2011, is the highest since 2005. Such robust liquidity levels are leading to increasing shareholder pressure on companies to release some of these large cash holdings. As most companies remain reluctant to instigate share buybacks, and increasing R&D or capex levels is unjustified in view of stagnating non-commercial demand dynamics, acquisitions are likely to prove the favoured means for this. This is not new - most companies have repeatedly publicly stated their intentions to grow inorganically as a means of gaining scale and improving access to targeted markets. A key inhibiting factor was the high asking prices, which have been revised downwards recently given the more uncertain outlook for the sector as well as a partial retrenchment from the sector by private equity investors. Acquisition strategies have gained even more favour with companies in the past year or so given the limited growth opportunities available in their existing core markets. With overall defence expenditure in Europe declining in 2011 and likely to remain flat at best in 2012 and 2013, and with little prospect of the region's defence spending growing meaningfully in the long term, companies are increasingly looking at acquisitions as a means of boosting their top lines. Fitch believes that a significant portion of the M&A activity in the short term will take the form of key Tier 1 suppliers being taken over by larger OEM's under a wider consolidation of the sector. Despite the expected increase in M&A, Fitch does not anticipate a consequent slew of negative rating actions. Solid free cash generation, adequate headroom under existing ratings and conservative financial strategies mean that a considerable level of acquisitions can be accommodated without widespread rating actions. Furthermore, Fitch expects strategic portfolio alignments not to be limited to acquisitions, but involve non-core asset disposals also, thus providing further funding capabilities for acquisitions. The six largest European companies rated by Fitch in the A&D sector mentioned above are: Rolls-Royce plc ('A-'/Stable); European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V. ('BBB+'/Stable); BAE Systems plc ('BBB+'/Stable); Thales SA ('BBB+'/Stable); Finmeccanica SpA ('BBB-'/Negative); MTU Aero Engines AG ('BBB-'/Stable);