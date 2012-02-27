TEXT-Fitch affirms Estense Finance Srl

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estense Finance S.r.l., as follows: Class A (ISIN IT0004513542): affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN IT0004513559): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable Estense Finance S.r.l. is an Italian RMBS transaction, comprising prime residential mortgage loans originated by Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying collateral to date, combined with adequate credit support available to the rated notes. The credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated notes has increased by 3% of the outstanding note balance since the February 2011 interest payment date (IPD) following the addition of a cash reserve with a target amount of EUR45m. As of the February 2012 IPD, the cash reserve stood at 80% of its target amount, due to loans written off on each IPD. The transaction features a structural mechanism similar to principal deficiency ledger (PDL) features found in other Italian RMBS transactions, whereby principal due to the notes also includes the amount of defaulted loans recognised in each IPD to the extent excess spread is sufficient. To date, the gross excess spread generated by the pool has not been sufficient to provision for the cumulative default amounts. As a result, the reserve fund has not been replenished to its target balance. However, despite the recent reserve fund draws, in Fitch's view the credit support available to the rated tranches remains sufficient to maintain the current ratings. This is reflected in the Stable Outlooks on the notes. Loans in arrears by more than three months have shown a stable trend since transaction close, standing at 0.5% of the current pool balance as of the latest available payment report. Meanwhile, cumulative gross defaults had reached 2.2% of the initial collateral balance on the same IPD. Fitch believes that the high volume of loans defaulting each period is due to the conservative default definition, whereby loans in arrears between 7 and 12 months, depending on the payment frequency of the instalment, are classified as non-performing. This is more conservative than the standard market practice from smaller/territorial banks, which recognises defaults at 12 months of unpaid instalment. Furthermore, Fitch deems that the volume of defaults is still within its initial expectation, which is why the ratings were affirmed. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Mirella Tinti Analyst +44 20 3530 1241 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Sanja Paic Director +44 20 3530 1282 Committee Chairperson Gregg Kohansky Managing Director +44 20 3530 1376 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports and loan-by-loan data. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 10 August 2011, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011; 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 06 June 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 March 2011, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance