#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P on FireKeepers Development ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the recent
announcement by Battle Creek, Mich.-based FireKeepers Development Authority
(B+/Stable/--), the operator of the FireKeepers Casino, of its tentative
agreement for the early buyout of its gaming management agreement with Gaming
Entertainment (Michigan), L.L.C (GEM) does not currently affect our rating or
rating outlook on the Authority. The potential payment from the Authority to GEM
would total $97.5 million and be completed on or before May 1, 2012. The buyout
is contingent upon financing sufficient to pay a major portion of the buyout
price and to refinance the Authority's existing $340.0 million of Senior Secured
Notes due 2015. We 	
expect the financing for the transaction would be completed through a new bank 	
facility, which will not be rated	
	
Despite the potential for a near-term cash outflow and an increase in funded 	
debt, our rating outlook remains positive. We believe the proposed buyout is a 	
long term credit positive as the potential cost savings from the early buyout 	
will help offset the incremental debt associated transaction. Additionally, 	
this transaction helps provide greater clarity around the Authority's capital 	
allocation plans. In 2012, we anticipate revenue and EBITDA will likely remain 	
stable as we believe current operating performance is likely representative of 	
the FireKeepers Casino's cash flow generation potential, though we expect 	
slightly increased costs associated as compact fees increase in 2012. We 	
believe the Authority's planned 242-room hotel, scheduled to open in the 	
fourth quarter of 2012, could yield a reasonable return on investment, given 	
the demand observed to date, and help offset possible revenue declines from 	
the additional competition in the region by expanding the Authority's customer 	
base.

