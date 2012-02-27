TEXT-S&P: U.S. water utilities face credit risk on shrinking supply

Feb 27 - Based on current projections of population and economic growth, water use will be 40% greater in 2030 than the current sustainable supply, and a third of the world's population--mostly in developing countries--will face a deficit larger than 50%, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled, "Is The U.S. Water Sector Approaching A Tipping Point?" says that such a projected supply gap would be alarming under any conditions, but it is even more so considering that the water utility sector has historically been afflicted with insufficient planning, underinvestment, and inefficient markets. From a credit perspective, the U.S. investor-owned water utility industry is one of the most stable and highly rated sectors among U.S. industrials. Yet, we expect to see plenty of ripples in the overall water sector as it grapples with its considerable challenges. About 85% of the U.S. water sector and almost the entire wastewater segment is municipally owned. Water departments have been cash cows for municipalities and cities, and financing to fund capital spending programs was readily available. Now, repair and maintenance expenditures are increasing as water systems age and become less compliant with EPA regulations, and many municipalities have not initiated financing for the upkeep of their facilities because of deteriorating balance sheets and burgeoning deficits. As with electric and gas utilities, we consider the state regulatory environment to be the most significant credit variable for investor-owned water utilities. Some characteristics that we consider critical to our evaluation of a water utility's regulatory risk are the timeliness of rate orders, the use of forward-looking financial measures, and the application of various cost and investment tracking mechanisms. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.