TEXT-S&P: U.S. water utilities face credit risk on shrinking supply
February 27, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. water utilities face credit risk on shrinking supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 27 - Based on current projections of population and economic
growth, water use will be 40% greater in 2030 than the current sustainable
supply, and a third of the world's population--mostly in developing
countries--will face a deficit larger than 50%, according to a report just
published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled, "Is The U.S. Water Sector
Approaching A Tipping Point?" says that such a projected supply gap would be
alarming under any conditions, but it is even more so considering that the water
utility sector has historically been afflicted with insufficient planning,
underinvestment, and inefficient markets. 	
	
From a credit perspective, the U.S. investor-owned water utility industry is 	
one of the most stable and highly rated sectors among U.S. industrials. Yet, 	
we expect to see plenty of ripples in the overall water sector as it grapples 	
with its considerable challenges. About 85% of the U.S. water sector and 	
almost the entire wastewater segment is municipally owned. Water departments 	
have been cash cows for municipalities and cities, and financing to fund 	
capital spending programs was readily available. Now, repair and maintenance 	
expenditures are increasing as water systems age and become less compliant 	
with EPA regulations, and many municipalities have not initiated financing for 	
the upkeep of their facilities because of deteriorating balance sheets and 	
burgeoning deficits.	
	
As with electric and gas utilities, we consider the state regulatory 	
environment to be the most significant credit variable for investor-owned 	
water utilities. Some characteristics that we consider critical to our 	
evaluation of a water utility's regulatory risk are the timeliness of rate 	
orders, the use of forward-looking financial measures, and the application of 	
various cost and investment tracking mechanisms.	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

