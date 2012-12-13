FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch affirms Economica Montepio Geral ratings
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 13, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms Economica Montepio Geral ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Economica Montepio Geral's
(Montepio) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Short-term IDR at 'B',
Support Rating (SR) at '3', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB' and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SRF 

Montepio's Long-term IDR is driven by support, should it be required, from the 
Portuguese state. Montepio has not required aid from the state but Portugal has 
been supportive of its banks, injecting capital as required from the EUR12bn 
capital backstop facility available under the IMF/EU support programme. 
Montepio's Long-term IDR is at its SRF of 'BB', one notch below the sovereign 
rating ('BB+'/Negative). 

Montepio is a second-tier Portuguese bank controlling a deposit market share of 
around 7%. The SRF reflects Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and 
international support to Portuguese banks from the IMF/EU support framework. 

The Negative Outlook on Montepio's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the sovereign, 
given the high connection between bank and sovereign ratings in Portugal. 
Montepio's Long-term IDR and SRF are therefore sensitive to a downgrade of 
Portugal's sovereign rating. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

Montepio's VR reflects mainly its weak credit risk profile and its vulnerability
to sovereign risks as well as the weak economic and housing sectors given its 
high property sector exposures. It also reflects the improved retail funding 
profile and capital levels.  

Montepio's loan book at end-H112 is split 48% retail mortgages, 39% SME and 
middle market lending and 13% consumer and other loans. In particular, asset 
quality within the SME portfolio is fairly weak and exposure to the real estate 
development and construction sectors is high, at 21% of total loans at end-H112.
While Portugal has not suffered from a house price bubble like some other 
peripheral European countries, Montepio remains vulnerable to a downturn in real
estate prices given the split of its loan book. 

Around 12% of the retail mortgage book comprises loans with high loan-to-value 
ratios, which Fitch views as higher risk. Asset quality in the unsecured 
consumer loan book is also expected to come under pressure given rising 
unemployment. The 'credit at risk' ratio, which Fitch believes provides a more 
internationally comparable indication of asset quality, was 8.8% at end-H112 (8%
at end-2011).

Positively, Montepio's core capital ratios are robust and mostly backed by 
regular capital injections received from the bank's sole shareholder, the 
Associacao Mutualista (MGAM). The Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio 
reached 10% at end-H112 and the bank has not needed an injection of state 
capital to date. Fitch views this positively but notes that Montepio's 
capitalisation remains highly vulnerable to the performance of its SME and 
real-estate related risk portfolios, which under a stress scenario could result 
in significant capital needs. The bank's capitalisation is also vulnerable to 
negative valuation movements from its sovereign debt exposures (89.5% of FCC at 
end-H112). Unlike some of its peers, Montepio has not been required to hold a 
capital buffer to absorb write-downs on sovereign debt. This is because it did 
not participate in the stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority.

The VR also reflects Montepio's reliance on ECB funding (equivalent to a high 9%
of assets at end-H112) but, on a positive note, the bank's retail funding base 
has improved and its net loans/deposits ratio of 118% as per Bank of Portugal 
guidelines at end-H112, compares favourably with domestic peers'. Loan 
deleveraging was modest in 2012 and Fitch expects this to continue at the same 
pace in 2013. Debt maturities are manageable to end-2015 and the bank has a good
pool of unencumbered assets which can be used to obtain additional funding from 
the ECB if required.   

Montepio's VR remains sensitive to further deterioration in its loan book, 
particularly considering sector risk concentration in real estate and 
construction. These sectors are vulnerable to the deteriorating Portuguese 
housing market and economy. Profitability is weakening and further pressure is 
likely considering the difficult economic prospects for Portugal. 

Upward pressure on Montepio's VR might be possible if the bank generates 
sufficient operating profit to absorb expected asset quality deterioration while
protecting current capital levels without recourse to state support. If the bank
realises expected synergies from the recent acquisition of Finibanco and further
improves its funding profile, this could also be positive for the VR. 

MGAM is a mutual association dependent on subscriptions from its members 
(517,375 at end-H112) and dividends from its other subsidiaries (i.e. insurance,
pension and mutual fund management companies). Fitch believes that MGAM will 
continue to recapitalise Montepio if needed. However, its capacity to inject 
capital will also depend on the evolution of Montepio's credit risk profile in 
the context of Portugal's economic recession. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT 

The bank's subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'B-', one notch below the 
bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's notching criteria on Assessing and Rating 
Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (dated 5 December 2012) to reflect the 
higher loss severity. The ratings of subordinated debt are sensitive to a change
in Montepio's VR. 

The rating actions are as follows:

Montepio Geral:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative 
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' 
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '3' 
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' 
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB' 
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' 
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'B-'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.