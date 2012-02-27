TEXT-S&P rates GulfMark Offshore notes 'BB-'

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) and '3' recovery rating to Houston-based marine service provider GulfMark Offshore Inc.'s $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to refinance its existing senior notes due 2014 and term loan due 2014. The rating on GulfMark Offshore reflects the company's position in the volatile and cyclical marine services industry, as well as improved market conditions over the past year. Our rating also incorporates its geographically diverse fleet and "adequate" (under our criteria) liquidity of about $283 million, including $128.8 million in cash, as of Dec. 31, 2011. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008 -- Summary Analysis: GulfMark Offshore Inc., Nov. 30, 2011 RATING LIST GulfMark Offshore Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- NEW RATING GulfMark Offshore Inc. $300 mil sr unsec notes due 2022 BB- Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.