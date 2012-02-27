FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates GulfMark Offshore notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating)
and '3' recovery rating to Houston-based marine service provider GulfMark
Offshore Inc.'s $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to refinance its
existing senior notes due 2014 and term loan due 2014.	
	

The rating on GulfMark Offshore reflects the company's position in the 	
volatile and cyclical marine services industry, as well as improved market 	
conditions over the past year. Our rating also incorporates its geographically 	
diverse fleet and "adequate" (under our criteria) liquidity of about $283 	
million, including $128.8 million in cash, as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008	
     -- Summary Analysis: GulfMark Offshore Inc., Nov. 30, 2011	
	
RATING LIST	
	
GulfMark Offshore Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--	
	
NEW RATING	
GulfMark Offshore Inc.	
 $300 mil sr unsec notes due 2022       BB-	
  Recovery Rating                       3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

