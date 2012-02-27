FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Enagas S.A. ratings
February 27, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Enagas S.A. ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
	
    -- We recently lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings 	
on the Kingdom of Spain to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+', assigned a negative 	
outlook, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative. 	
    -- In our view, Spanish gas grid operator Enagas S.A.'s credit risk 	
profile is now less robust, owing to the group's exposure to increased 	
sovereign and economic risks in Spain. 	
    -- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Enagas to 'A+/A-1' 	
from 'AA-/A-1+' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.	
    -- The negative outlook on Enagas reflects that on Spain. 	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 	
short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish gas infrastructure company 	
Enagas S.A. to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. At the same time, we removed the 	
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on 	
Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow our review of Enagas' status as a government-related 	
entity (GRE) and of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in light of the 	
deterioration in Spain's creditworthiness. We recently downgraded the Kingdom 	
of Spain to 'A' from 'AA-' (see "Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1'; Outlook 	
Negative" published Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal). Our 'A+' long-term rating on Enagas is one notch higher than the 	
long-term rating on Spain. Under our criteria, this is the maximum number of 	
notches by which a nonsovereign entity rating may exceed the rating on a 	
sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (eurozone). We assess 	
Enagas as having "high" exposure to domestic country risks, as our criteria 	
define this term. This is owing to the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to 	
country risk and Enagas' concentration of operations in Spain. Enagas operates 	
fully regulated gas infrastructure assets, originates almost all its earnings 	
in Spain, and is strategically important for national energy policy, in our 	
view. Moreover, we believe the Spanish energy regulator has little 	
independence and authority vis-a-vis the government.	
	
We believe the deteriorating fiscal and economic conditions in Spain weigh on 	
Enagas' credit risk profile. Common to Spanish corporates, we consider that 	
Enagas will likely face higher tax pressures and tougher and more expensive 	
access to funding. A change in Spain's accelerated tax depreciation scheme 	
could also constrain Enagas' cash flows, in our opinion. Specifically, we 	
think the remuneration of some of Enagas' assets, which account for about 	
one-third of the regulated gas system costs and about 7% of gas bills, could 	
be adjusted down in light of the emerging gas tariff deficit in Spain. We see 	
a risk that the regulator could decrease the efficiency factor and reduce the 	
return on new assets commissioned from 2013 and beyond that are applied to the 	
calculation of Enagas' gas transmission tariff. We believe these potential 	
regulatory changes and/or the introduction of levies on utilities, if any, 	
could harm Enagas' profitability over the longer term.	
	
Nevertheless, we rate Enagas above the sovereign. This is based on our view of 	
the supportiveness of the current Spanish asset-based remuneration framework 	
for gas transmission, which protects Enagas' revenues against demand and price 	
changes, inflation, and rising sovereign bond yields. The 13.4% increase in 	
reported EBITDA in 2011 reflects the solidity of this regulatory model under 	
recessionary conditions (gas demand decreased 7%). In addition, according to 	
the draft Infrastructure Plan for 2012-2020 that the new government will 	
further revise, Spain's gas infrastructure is relatively mature. In our view, 	
this limits the need for Enagas to make further investments and supports its 	
free cash flow generation.	
	
The ratings continue to reflect Enagas' SACP, which we have revised to 'a+' 	
from 'aa-' to reflect our view that Enagas carries "high" exposure to country 	
risk. They also factor in our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood of 	
government support. According to our criteria for rating GREs, we base our 	
view on our assessment of Enagas': 	
     -- "Important" role in Spain, as it holds a near-monopoly on Spanish gas 	
transmission and is strategically important for the government in ensuring the 	
safety of the national gas supply, which is key to power generation; and 	
     -- "Limited" link with the Spanish government, which acts as the 	
regulator for gas infrastructure and owns a 5% stake in Enagas.	
	
We view Enagas' business risk profile as "excellent." Our assessment 	
incorporates the group's national strategic importance to Spain's energy 	
supply, monopolistic market position, and supportive regulatory regime. 	
Enagas' regulated asset-based revenues are immune to power volumes and price 	
changes and are partially hedged against inflation and sovereign bond yield 	
increases. Constraints include potential political and fiscal interference 	
from the Spanish government in Enagas' regulatory environment and appetite for 	
the acquisition of gas assets in potentially less-supportive jurisdictions.	
	
We regard Enagas' financial risk profile as "modest," reflecting the group's 	
large and predictable regulated cash flows, prudent liability management, and 	
our expectation of positive and growing discretionary cash flow. We anticipate 	
that Enagas' Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations-to-debt ratio 	
could exceed 23% by 2014, up from our estimates of about 21% in 2011. This 	
provides some headroom relative to the 17% we consider commensurate for our 	
ratings on Enagas. However, these strengths are offset by high debt, a 	
significant--albeit abating--investment effort, the negative effect of the 	
tariff deficit on cash flows, and an increasingly aggressive dividend policy.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating on Enagas is 'A-1'. We assess Enagas' liquidity as 	
"adequate," as defined in our criteria. 	
	
Projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by about 1.2x over the next 	
12 months and by more than 1x in 2013. 	
	
We factor into our liquidity assessment, based on our estimates, the following 	
sources at year-end 2011:	
     -- More than EUR1.4 billion in available cash; 	
     -- Estimated funds from operations (FFO) of EUR780 million; and	
     -- About EUR450 million in available committed credit lines maturing beyond	
12 months. These lines include EUR175 million of European Investment Bank (EIB; 	
AAA/Stable/A-1+) facilities. 	
	
Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses:	
     -- Short-term debt of about EUR1.3 billion;	
     -- Our estimate of EUR0.5 billion in capital expenditures or acquisitions;	
     -- Dividend payments of about EUR240 million; and 	
     -- Working capital needs of EUR60 million-EUR70 million.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on Enagas mirrors that on Spain. Under our criteria, the 	
long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on Enagas, based on our view 	
that Enagas bears "high" exposure to Spanish country risk.	
	
A downgrade of Spain to 'A-' or lower would automatically trigger a similar 	
downgrade of Enagas. We could also lower our rating on Enagas if it faces 	
unexpected and far-reaching regulatory changes that undermine its business 	
risk or financial risk. 	
	
Ratings upside is very limited at this stage, and, all else being equal, would 	
be conditional on an upgrade of Spain.	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Enagas S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Negative/A-1    AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+	
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 AA-/Watch Neg	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                A-1+/Watch Neg	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

