TEXT-S&P cuts Enagas S.A. ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We recently lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+', assigned a negative outlook, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative. -- In our view, Spanish gas grid operator Enagas S.A.'s credit risk profile is now less robust, owing to the group's exposure to increased sovereign and economic risks in Spain. -- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Enagas to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlook on Enagas reflects that on Spain. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish gas infrastructure company Enagas S.A. to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating actions follow our review of Enagas' status as a government-related entity (GRE) and of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in light of the deterioration in Spain's creditworthiness. We recently downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'A' from 'AA-' (see "Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1'; Outlook Negative" published Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our 'A+' long-term rating on Enagas is one notch higher than the long-term rating on Spain. Under our criteria, this is the maximum number of notches by which a nonsovereign entity rating may exceed the rating on a sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (eurozone). We assess Enagas as having "high" exposure to domestic country risks, as our criteria define this term. This is owing to the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and Enagas' concentration of operations in Spain. Enagas operates fully regulated gas infrastructure assets, originates almost all its earnings in Spain, and is strategically important for national energy policy, in our view. Moreover, we believe the Spanish energy regulator has little independence and authority vis-a-vis the government. We believe the deteriorating fiscal and economic conditions in Spain weigh on Enagas' credit risk profile. Common to Spanish corporates, we consider that Enagas will likely face higher tax pressures and tougher and more expensive access to funding. A change in Spain's accelerated tax depreciation scheme could also constrain Enagas' cash flows, in our opinion. Specifically, we think the remuneration of some of Enagas' assets, which account for about one-third of the regulated gas system costs and about 7% of gas bills, could be adjusted down in light of the emerging gas tariff deficit in Spain. We see a risk that the regulator could decrease the efficiency factor and reduce the return on new assets commissioned from 2013 and beyond that are applied to the calculation of Enagas' gas transmission tariff. We believe these potential regulatory changes and/or the introduction of levies on utilities, if any, could harm Enagas' profitability over the longer term. Nevertheless, we rate Enagas above the sovereign. This is based on our view of the supportiveness of the current Spanish asset-based remuneration framework for gas transmission, which protects Enagas' revenues against demand and price changes, inflation, and rising sovereign bond yields. The 13.4% increase in reported EBITDA in 2011 reflects the solidity of this regulatory model under recessionary conditions (gas demand decreased 7%). In addition, according to the draft Infrastructure Plan for 2012-2020 that the new government will further revise, Spain's gas infrastructure is relatively mature. In our view, this limits the need for Enagas to make further investments and supports its free cash flow generation. The ratings continue to reflect Enagas' SACP, which we have revised to 'a+' from 'aa-' to reflect our view that Enagas carries "high" exposure to country risk. They also factor in our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood of government support. According to our criteria for rating GREs, we base our view on our assessment of Enagas': -- "Important" role in Spain, as it holds a near-monopoly on Spanish gas transmission and is strategically important for the government in ensuring the safety of the national gas supply, which is key to power generation; and -- "Limited" link with the Spanish government, which acts as the regulator for gas infrastructure and owns a 5% stake in Enagas. We view Enagas' business risk profile as "excellent." Our assessment incorporates the group's national strategic importance to Spain's energy supply, monopolistic market position, and supportive regulatory regime. Enagas' regulated asset-based revenues are immune to power volumes and price changes and are partially hedged against inflation and sovereign bond yield increases. Constraints include potential political and fiscal interference from the Spanish government in Enagas' regulatory environment and appetite for the acquisition of gas assets in potentially less-supportive jurisdictions. We regard Enagas' financial risk profile as "modest," reflecting the group's large and predictable regulated cash flows, prudent liability management, and our expectation of positive and growing discretionary cash flow. We anticipate that Enagas' Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations-to-debt ratio could exceed 23% by 2014, up from our estimates of about 21% in 2011. This provides some headroom relative to the 17% we consider commensurate for our ratings on Enagas. However, these strengths are offset by high debt, a significant--albeit abating--investment effort, the negative effect of the tariff deficit on cash flows, and an increasingly aggressive dividend policy. Liquidity The short-term rating on Enagas is 'A-1'. We assess Enagas' liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. Projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by about 1.2x over the next 12 months and by more than 1x in 2013. We factor into our liquidity assessment, based on our estimates, the following sources at year-end 2011: -- More than EUR1.4 billion in available cash; -- Estimated funds from operations (FFO) of EUR780 million; and -- About EUR450 million in available committed credit lines maturing beyond 12 months. These lines include EUR175 million of European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) facilities. Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses: -- Short-term debt of about EUR1.3 billion; -- Our estimate of EUR0.5 billion in capital expenditures or acquisitions; -- Dividend payments of about EUR240 million; and -- Working capital needs of EUR60 million-EUR70 million. Outlook The negative outlook on Enagas mirrors that on Spain. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on Enagas, based on our view that Enagas bears "high" exposure to Spanish country risk. A downgrade of Spain to 'A-' or lower would automatically trigger a similar downgrade of Enagas. We could also lower our rating on Enagas if it faces unexpected and far-reaching regulatory changes that undermine its business risk or financial risk. Ratings upside is very limited at this stage, and, all else being equal, would be conditional on an upgrade of Spain. Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Enagas S.A. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ Senior Unsecured A+ AA-/Watch Neg Commercial Paper A-1 A-1+/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)