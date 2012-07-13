FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates JEA, Florida revs 'AA-'

July 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following JEA,
Florida electric revenue bonds:

--$84.4 million electric system subordinated revenue bonds, 2012 series B;
--$114.7 million electric system revenue bonds, series three 2012B (senior).

The bonds are expected to price on July 24, 2012 (subordinated) and July 31, 
2012 (senior). Proceeds will refund several of JEA's outstanding electric 
revenue bonds for approximately 8% and 6.6% savings of the refunded par amounts,
respectively.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following JEA ratings:

--$1.4 billion electric system subordinated revenue bonds at 'AA-';
--$1.4 billion electric system revenue bonds at 'AA-'.

The Rating Outlook is Positive.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net revenues of the electric system, including 
offsetting transfers from JEA's rate stabilization fund. The pledge of net 
revenues for the subordinated bonds is junior to the senior bonds.

A default of the senior revenue bonds triggers a cross default of the 
subordinate revenue bonds. The reverse does not hold.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

IMPROVED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Steady improvements in JEA's financial 
flexibility over several years, including a threefold increase in cash on hand 
to 107 days and some gains in equity levels to 16.2% have contributed to the 
Positive Outlook.

HEALTHY DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Debt service coverage remained strong at 2.7 
times (x) in fiscal 2011 versus Fitch's rating category median of 2.5x. The last
of a four-year rate increase offset a 4.4% decline in megawatt hour sales 
stemming from soft economic conditions.

COMPETITIVE RATES: JEA's electric rates are in line with the median for Florida 
municipalities, despite recent increases to bolster the system's financial 
metrics and manage higher costs.

ANTICIPATED DEBT REDUCTIONS: No planned offerings through fiscal 2016 will 
result in an approximately $800 million reduction of outstanding debt, thereby 
improving JEA's still below-average equity-to-capitalization ratio (16.2%). The 
rating category median, including less capital intensive retail distribution 
systems, is 54.9%.

DIVERSIFYING FUEL SUPPLY: The electric system's diverse resource mix includes 
approximately two-thirds natural gas-fired capacity, but coal and other solid 
fuels constitute over half of generation. Management continues to lessen the 
system's reliance on coal with new combustion turbines and the addition of 
various renewable resources, as well as with planned nuclear capacity from MEAG 
Power's Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4.

GOOD SERVICE AREA: The service territory is economically diverse, there is no 
concentration among the largest customers, and residential customers compose a 
healthy 42% of system revenues.

STRONG MANAGEMENT: A proactive management team has an extensive program to 
identify and mitigate system risks.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

FINANCIAL STRENGTHENING: Continued improvement in JEA's financial flexibility 
and equity ratios, coupled with the overall affordability of its rates, could 
lead to a rating upgrade. Projections of approximately 2.5x debt service 
coverage through fiscal 2016 and the repayment of a considerable amount of debt 
during the same period should aid this effort.

CREDIT PROFILE

IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION

JEA's financial performance has steadily improved over the past few years from 
what was already a generally sound position. Rating pressures in the mid-2000s 
were related to the system's limited financial flexibility at the time. JEA's 
rates were among the lowest in the state, and compression in its operating 
position ultimately ensued. However, management embarked on a plan four years 
ago to systematically raise rates, and the associated improvements in the 
utility's financial metrics are becoming clearer.

Fiscal 2011 cash on hand improved to 107 days from 36 days in fiscal 2007, which
was near the rating category median of 128 days. JEA's equity-to-capitalization 
ratio likewise improved during the same period to 16.2% from 13.5%, but remains 
below average. Debt service coverage has remained strong at an average of 2.8x 
annually over the past five years. 

The utility has no plans for major debt-financed investments in new generation 
through 2020, which should benefit its weaker balance sheet ratios over time. 
Capital spending for the electric system totals approximately $739 million 
through fiscal 2016. Continued fuel diversification and existing retrofits 
position JEA well to meet new and proposed environmental regulations.

RATES REMAIN COMPETITIVE

JEA's residential electric rates are not subject to regulation and remain 
competitive with the Florida municipal average. They have grown over the past 
five years with higher fuel and environmental costs, as well as management's 
concerted efforts to bolster the system's financial metrics. However, the board 
approved a $4.14/1,000 kWh decrease in the rate effective this July, given the 
more recent softening of fuel and purchased power costs. An important credit 
consideration over the next few years will be JEA's relative rate 
competitiveness and flexibility, which are important tools for raising 
additional revenues.

BROAD SERVICE TERRITORY

JEA is one of the largest municipally-owned electric utilities in the United 
States. The system serves approximately 420,000 customers located throughout a 
900-square mile service area that covers all of the city of Jacksonville and 
portions of neighboring counties. 

The area economy is diverse, and there is no concentration among the system's 
largest customers, which compose just 13.6% of electric revenues. Moreover, 
relatively stable residential customers make up a healthy 42% of system 
revenues. Jacksonville's unemployment rate has moderated to 8.3% (May 2012) 
versus 10.1% the prior year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
