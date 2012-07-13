TEXT-Fitch rates JEA, Florida revs 'AA-'

July 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following JEA, Florida electric revenue bonds: --$84.4 million electric system subordinated revenue bonds, 2012 series B; --$114.7 million electric system revenue bonds, series three 2012B (senior). The bonds are expected to price on July 24, 2012 (subordinated) and July 31, 2012 (senior). Proceeds will refund several of JEA's outstanding electric revenue bonds for approximately 8% and 6.6% savings of the refunded par amounts, respectively. In addition, Fitch affirms the following JEA ratings: --$1.4 billion electric system subordinated revenue bonds at 'AA-'; --$1.4 billion electric system revenue bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. SECURITY The bonds are secured by net revenues of the electric system, including offsetting transfers from JEA's rate stabilization fund. The pledge of net revenues for the subordinated bonds is junior to the senior bonds. A default of the senior revenue bonds triggers a cross default of the subordinate revenue bonds. The reverse does not hold. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Steady improvements in JEA's financial flexibility over several years, including a threefold increase in cash on hand to 107 days and some gains in equity levels to 16.2% have contributed to the Positive Outlook. HEALTHY DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Debt service coverage remained strong at 2.7 times (x) in fiscal 2011 versus Fitch's rating category median of 2.5x. The last of a four-year rate increase offset a 4.4% decline in megawatt hour sales stemming from soft economic conditions. COMPETITIVE RATES: JEA's electric rates are in line with the median for Florida municipalities, despite recent increases to bolster the system's financial metrics and manage higher costs. ANTICIPATED DEBT REDUCTIONS: No planned offerings through fiscal 2016 will result in an approximately $800 million reduction of outstanding debt, thereby improving JEA's still below-average equity-to-capitalization ratio (16.2%). The rating category median, including less capital intensive retail distribution systems, is 54.9%. DIVERSIFYING FUEL SUPPLY: The electric system's diverse resource mix includes approximately two-thirds natural gas-fired capacity, but coal and other solid fuels constitute over half of generation. Management continues to lessen the system's reliance on coal with new combustion turbines and the addition of various renewable resources, as well as with planned nuclear capacity from MEAG Power's Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4. GOOD SERVICE AREA: The service territory is economically diverse, there is no concentration among the largest customers, and residential customers compose a healthy 42% of system revenues. STRONG MANAGEMENT: A proactive management team has an extensive program to identify and mitigate system risks. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FINANCIAL STRENGTHENING: Continued improvement in JEA's financial flexibility and equity ratios, coupled with the overall affordability of its rates, could lead to a rating upgrade. Projections of approximately 2.5x debt service coverage through fiscal 2016 and the repayment of a considerable amount of debt during the same period should aid this effort. CREDIT PROFILE IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION JEA's financial performance has steadily improved over the past few years from what was already a generally sound position. Rating pressures in the mid-2000s were related to the system's limited financial flexibility at the time. JEA's rates were among the lowest in the state, and compression in its operating position ultimately ensued. However, management embarked on a plan four years ago to systematically raise rates, and the associated improvements in the utility's financial metrics are becoming clearer. Fiscal 2011 cash on hand improved to 107 days from 36 days in fiscal 2007, which was near the rating category median of 128 days. JEA's equity-to-capitalization ratio likewise improved during the same period to 16.2% from 13.5%, but remains below average. Debt service coverage has remained strong at an average of 2.8x annually over the past five years. The utility has no plans for major debt-financed investments in new generation through 2020, which should benefit its weaker balance sheet ratios over time. Capital spending for the electric system totals approximately $739 million through fiscal 2016. Continued fuel diversification and existing retrofits position JEA well to meet new and proposed environmental regulations. RATES REMAIN COMPETITIVE JEA's residential electric rates are not subject to regulation and remain competitive with the Florida municipal average. They have grown over the past five years with higher fuel and environmental costs, as well as management's concerted efforts to bolster the system's financial metrics. However, the board approved a $4.14/1,000 kWh decrease in the rate effective this July, given the more recent softening of fuel and purchased power costs. An important credit consideration over the next few years will be JEA's relative rate competitiveness and flexibility, which are important tools for raising additional revenues. BROAD SERVICE TERRITORY JEA is one of the largest municipally-owned electric utilities in the United States. The system serves approximately 420,000 customers located throughout a 900-square mile service area that covers all of the city of Jacksonville and portions of neighboring counties. The area economy is diverse, and there is no concentration among the system's largest customers, which compose just 13.6% of electric revenues. Moreover, relatively stable residential customers make up a healthy 42% of system revenues. Jacksonville's unemployment rate has moderated to 8.3% (May 2012) versus 10.1% the prior year.