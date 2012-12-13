TEXT-Fitch: Central American bank profitability expected higher in 2013

Dec 13 - The 2013 outlook for banks in Central America and Dominican Republic is stable, based on enhanced profitability, sound balance sheets, ample liquidity and resilience to external risks, according to Fitch Ratings. 'Lower loan loss provisions, strong credit growth, asset rebalancing, and some advances in efficiency will boost banks' profits during 2013,' says Rene Medrano, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group. 'Fitch anticipates double digit credit growth rates in the region throughout 2013, with the exception of El Salvador and the Dominican Republic, where credit growth will be slower. The broad availability of funds, together with the relatively low levels of banking penetration, suggests that growth may be sustainable over a longer time horizon.' Competitive pressures are likely to rise as banks seek to increase the return on their assets by optimizing their liquidity. An increase in South American players and the regionalization of some local financial groups are expected to boost loan supply. Banks' net interest margin will have limited room for improvement as a result. Credit quality metrics will continue to improve in some of the banking systems. While banks in Panama will continue to exhibit notably low levels of past due loans, Fitch foresees further deterioration in loans in the Dominican Republic during 2013. Banks in the region will continue boasting robust capital bases, contributing to systemic stability. But Guatemalan banks will continue lagging their regional peers despite the advances of previous years. For more information, Fitch's special report titled '2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic' is available on the web site at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchcentroamerica.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16, 2011; --'Central American Banking: Accelerating Growth', Nov. 15, 2012; --'Central American Banks Withstand Financial Contagion Well-Positioned for Growth', July 9, 2012; --'Efficiency Across Central American Banking Systems (The Hidden Potential)', March 7, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic