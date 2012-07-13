TEXT-S&P's criteria applied to fees, expenses, indemnifications

July 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published its updated methodology applied in the analysis of fees, expenses, and indemnifications in structured finance transactions. A structured finance issuer typically relies on third parties to perform key services, and these service providers are entitled to compensation and indemnifications as specified in the securitization documents. The rating analysis of a structured finance transaction considers the transaction-specific provisions for these fees, expenses, and indemnifications, which are generally: -- Capped and senior in the transaction's payment priority; -- Uncapped and subordinated in the transaction's payment priority; or -- Uncapped and senior in the transaction's payment priority. Other than investor principal and interest payments, servicing fees are typically the issuer's most significant obligation. Fees paid to the servicer and other transaction participants that have similar operational or administrative responsibilities are typically capped and should be senior in the payment priority. For rating purposes, if a particular fee obligation is capped, the transaction will generally be analyzed assuming that the obligation has been paid in full according to its position in the cash waterfall. This payment is assumed to be made when the cash flows are stressed in a manner consistent with the highest-rated debt obligation. These criteria are effective immediately for all new and outstanding global structured finance transactions. The full criteria article, "Criteria Methodology Applied To Fees, Expenses, And Indemnifications," was published on July 12, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow And Payment Structures Of Australian And New Zealand RMBS, June 2, 2010 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Bankruptcy Remoteness Of Trusts In Japan, April 24, 2008 -- Bankruptcy Remoteness Of Special-Purpose Vehicles In Japanese Securitization Transactions, Oct. 18, 2006 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Special-Purpose Entities, Oct. 1, 2006 -- Eligibility Of New SPV Entities In Japan Structured Finance Market, June 26, 2006 -- Guide To Legal Issues In Rating Australian Securitization, March 1, 2005 -- Legal Issues in Mexican Asset-Backed Securitizations, May 27, 2004 -- Structured Finance Criteria for Canadian Special-Purpose Entities, Aug. 26, 2002 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.