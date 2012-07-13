FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P's criteria applied to fees, expenses, indemnifications
July 13, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P's criteria applied to fees, expenses, indemnifications

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published its updated
methodology applied in the analysis of fees, expenses, and indemnifications in
structured finance transactions.

A structured finance issuer typically relies on third parties to perform key 
services, and these service providers are entitled to compensation and 
indemnifications as specified in the securitization documents. The rating 
analysis of a structured finance transaction considers the 
transaction-specific provisions for these fees, expenses, and 
indemnifications, which are generally: 
     -- Capped and senior in the transaction's payment priority;
     -- Uncapped and subordinated in the transaction's payment priority; or
     -- Uncapped and senior in the transaction's payment priority.

Other than investor principal and interest payments, servicing fees are 
typically the issuer's most significant obligation. Fees paid to the servicer 
and other transaction participants that have similar operational or 
administrative responsibilities are typically capped and should be senior in 
the payment priority. For rating purposes, if a particular fee obligation is 
capped, the transaction will generally be analyzed assuming that the 
obligation has been paid in full according to its position in the cash 
waterfall. This payment is assumed to be made when the cash flows are stressed 
in a manner consistent with the highest-rated debt obligation. 

These criteria are effective immediately for all new and outstanding global 
structured finance transactions.

The full criteria article, "Criteria Methodology Applied To Fees, Expenses, 
And Indemnifications," was published on July 12, 2012.

