TEXT-S&P bulletin on Kinder Morgan Inc
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on U.S. energy companies Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/-) and El Paso Corp. (BB/Stable/-) are not affected by El Paso’s plan to sell EP Energy Corp. (its exploration and production company) for $7.15 billion. The pending price achieved for EP Energy is broadly in line with Standard & Poor’s expectations and if completed will enable KMI to limit incremental debt associated with the transaction. KMI is in the process of purchasing El Paso for $38 billion. The companies expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2012.

