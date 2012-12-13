TEXT - Fitch affirms Russian Insurance Centre ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Insurance Centre (Russia)’s (RIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘B’ and National IFS rating at ‘BBB-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The affirmation reflects RIC’s relatively strong operating profile as a specialised commercial property and casualty underwriter with expertise in insuring Russian defence, space and related civil enterprises. Offsetting this, RIC’s investment portfolio contains a relatively large proportion of illiquid and unrated investments, in particular with reference to non-bank promissory notes. The Stable Outlooks reflect the agency’s expectation that RIC will not significantly change its investment strategy towards a more cautious approach. Fitch continues to view RIC’s investment strategy as non-conservative as the insurer has a track record of investments in illiquid assets and equities. Among the assets of low liquidity are corporate promissory notes and recent investment in land. The exact exposure of RIC’s capital to low liquid assets is difficult to determine due to the absence of established markets for these assets and significant volatility of balance items between reporting dates. The investments in shares increased to 84% of the total equity at end-9M12 (end-2011: 65%). RIC recorded positive operating profitability in 2011 and 9M12, and this came against Fitch’s expectations. Key drivers for this improvement were good underwriting results with the combined ratio improving to 70.2% in 9M12 (9M11: 102%) and to, a lesser extent, enhanced investment yield. However, these improvements were driven by claims reserve revaluations of significant amounts. Net of this effect the loss ratio continued to show adverse development in 9M12, therefore RIC’s underwriting result might be under pressure in 2012. However, Fitch, does not expect this to damage RIC’s capital position. The underwriting result also improved due to positive loss reserves development, which showed favourable dynamics towards the year end and further in 9M12. This was triggered by positive incurred but not reported (IBNR) reserve revaluations for the inward reinsurance line in Q411 and positive revaluations for the commercial property line in 9M12. The claims activity trend was negative in 2011 with only a slight improvement in Q411, and continued to develop adversely in 9M12, especially in cargo and commercial property lines. Fitch is concerned with this deterioration and considers the loss reserve revaluations, which offset the claims development, to be methodological and temporary in nature. According to Fitch’s assessment, RIC’s risk-adjusted capital position remained strong and supportive of the ratings level at end-9M12, but pressured by certain risky asset classes on the balance sheet. The statutory solvency margin ratio was 244% at end-H112, which Fitch also regards as strong. RIC continues to hold a strong position in the niche of property and casualty insurance for Russian defence, space and related civil enterprises. This sector’s size is not expected to decrease as the volume of government spending on related industries will not fall, according to the government budget. Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the following: --A structural reduction of the amount of illiquid assets held by RIC; --A decrease of RIC’s exposure to shares; --Indications that the shareholders are willing and able to support RIC should the need arise; --A larger scale of the business. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if RIC’s statutory solvency margin fell below the regulatory minimum of 130%, and this was combined with the inability or unwillingness of RIC’s shareholders to support the company. RIC had gross assets of RUB4.7bn at end-9M12 and gross premiums written of RUB2.4bn in 9M12. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)