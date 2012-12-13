TEXT - S&P rates Sirius XM Radio

Dec 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned New York City-based satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc.'s (BB/Stable/--) $1.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 our 'BBB-' issue-level rating (two notches above our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '1'. The '1' recovery rating reflects our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'BB' rating on the company's senior unsecured debt, with a recovery rating of '3' and 'BB' rating on its subordinated debt, with a recovery rating of '4' are not affected by the proposed addition of secured debt in the capital structure, based on our expectation of slightly better creditor recovery prospects, given consistent subscriber additions and stable churn, despite price increases. Sirius announced a special dividend of about $325 million payable on Dec. 28, 2012, which will reduce excess cash balances, and announced a $2 billion common stock repurchase program. The timing and magnitude of share repurchases have not been determined. We expect Sirius XM to fund the share repurchase program through discretionary cash flow and periodic borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The rating on Sirius incorporates our expectation that leverage will not increase above our 4.5x target despite the announcement of these moves to boost shareholder returns, because of its good operating outlook and growing discretionary cash flow. We assess Sirius' business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting its relative stability, its dependence on U.S. auto sales and consumer discretionary spending for growth, and its longer-term exposure to competition from alternative media. We view Sirius XM's financial risk as "significant" because of the company's announced special dividend and share repurchase program. Our rating outlook is stable, reflecting our view that a continued recovery in auto sales, together with the January 2012 12% price increase (implemented as subscriber contracts expire), should spur growth over the next year and maintain leverage consistent with our threshold for the rating. For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Sirius XM Radio Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $1.25 bil. sr sec. revolver due 2017 BBB- Recovery rating 1