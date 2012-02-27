TEXT-S&P rates Sprint Nextel snr gtd notes

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.'s proposed $1 billion of senior guaranteed notes due 2020. These notes have subordinated guarantees from all the subsidiaries that guarantee the existing $2.25 billion revolving credit facility. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $1 billion of senior notes due 2017, to be issued under rule 144A with registration rights. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of payment default. We expect the company to use net proceeds to fund operating losses, bolster liquidity, and repay debt coming due in the next 18 months. The corporate credit rating on Sprint Nextel is 'B+' and remains unchanged, as does the negative outlook. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Sprint Nextel, published Nov. 4, 2011, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Sprint Nextel, published Nov. 10, 2011.) Our rating incorporates some of the following assumptions: -- We expect modest post-paid net subscriber additions of 200,000 to 250,000 in 2012. In comparison, Sprint Nextel lost about 98,000 post-paid subscribers in 2011. While the iPhone should have a positive impact on gross subscriber trends, rising churn on the iDEN network should constrain overall customer growth. -- We expect continued margin pressure over the next year related to iPhone subscriber acquisition costs, as well as expenses associated with the accelerated network upgrade. We believe that wireless EBITDA margins will be in the 10% to 11% area in 2012. -- We expect the company to have a free operating cash flow (FOCF) deficit of at least $3.5 billion in 2012 and $750 million in 2013. FOCF will likely not turn positive until 2014, at the earliest. -- We expect operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to rise to around 6.5x in 2012, from about 5.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, although leverage could improve to below 5.0x by 2014 because of potential EBITDA improvements from the network upgrade. Our leverage calculation assumes that the company completes its vendor financing plans during the year and that 2013 maturities are paid down rather than refinanced. The ratings on Sprint Nextel continue to reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) based on our expectation of FOCF losses through 2013 and rising leverage. The ratings also reflect our assessment of the business risk profile which remains "fair" (according to our criteria). This assessment incorporates the company's weak profitability measures relative to its peer group; significant competition from other wireless carriers, which is particularly important as the industry continues to show signs of maturation; and elevated customer churn rates. Mitigating factors include Sprint Nextel's position as the third-largest wireless carrier in the U.S., with a national footprint; improving subscriber trends; and rising average revenue per user, which should lead to modest revenue growth. RATINGS LIST Sprint Nextel Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- New Ratings Sprint Nextel Corp. Senior Secured $1 bil gtd nts due 2020 BB- Recovery Rating 2 $1 bil nts due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 4