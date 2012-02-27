TEXT-S&P cuts Portuguese utility REN to 'BB+/B'

Feb 27 - Overview -- On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered the long- and short-term sovereign ratings on the Republic of Portugal to 'BB/B', assigned a negative outlook, and removed them from CreditWatch negative. -- In our view, the increased sovereign and economic risks in Portugal make the creditworthiness of Portuguese utility REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN) less robust and predictable. Still, we consider that the regulatory framework in Portugal remains credit supportive and the strategic agreement with State Grid Corporation of China and Oman Oil Company, REN's new largest shareholders, will likely reduce refinancing risks. -- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on REN to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and removing them from CreditWatch negative. We are also lowering our ratings on REN's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and assigning a recovery rating of '3' to this debt. -- The negative outlook on REN reflects that on the Republic of Portugal because we consider that the long-term rating on Portugal constrains that on REN, owing to our view of REN's "high" exposure to country risk in Portugal. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Portuguese utility REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative. We lowered our issue rating on REN's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', in line with the lowering of the long-term rating on REN. We also assigned a recovery rating of '3' to this debt, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating actions reflect our view of increased sovereign and economic risks in the Republic of Portugal and factor in our view that REN's exposure to country risk in Portugal could have negative implications for the ratings. We also take into account REN's new shareholding structure following its recent privatization, and our decision to no longer consider it a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria. The downgrade followed the lowering of our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Portugal to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' on Jan. 13, 2012 (see "Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; Outlook Negative"). Our 'BB+' long-term rating on REN is one notch higher than the long-term rating on Portugal. Under our criteria, this is generally the maximum possible differential between the ratings on a nonsovereign issuer and its related sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (EMU, or eurozone). This is because we assess REN as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk, based on the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and REN's concentration of revenues in Portugal. REN operates fully regulated electricity and gas transmission activities and currently originates virtually all its earnings in Portugal. We believe the deteriorating fiscal and economic conditions in Portugal are weighing on REN's credit profile. Like all Portuguese companies, REN has been subject to government tax hikes and faces tougher access to and higher costs of funding. As a regulated utility, we believe a prolonged and deepening economic crisis could increase regulatory reset risk in the next few years. The new regulatory period for transmission begins in July 2013 for gas infrastructure and January 2015 for electricity infrastructure. Gas transmissions account for about one-third of total EBITDA, with electricity contributing the remaining two-thirds. Although currently not our base-case scenario, we believe that negative adjustments to the regulatory remuneration of REN's assets could be implemented to alleviate the energy bills of Portuguese households, which are already burdened by growing tax pressure and depressed economic conditions. We believe such adverse regulatory changes or the introduction of levies on utilities, if any, could harm REN's profitability. Lastly, lower energy demand than forecast by the regulator could prompt tariff deviations, which would weaken REN's credit metrics. We rate REN one notch higher than Portugal based on our view of the continued supportiveness of Portugal's regulatory regime for power transmission operations and the positive implications we see linked to REN's privatization and other privatizations currently taking place in Portugal's utility sector. Under Portugal's regulatory regime for power transmission operations, regulated-asset-based revenues are immune to volume and commodity risk. This is reflected in a 9.6% increase in total reported EBITDA, year on year, in the first nine months of 2011 under the current recession. We believe that the regulatory reset at year-end 2011 for power assets should be credit-supportive for REN if sustained over the next three years. It preserves some supportive hedging against rising sovereign risk in asset remuneration through indexation on credit default swaps; and induces higher returns and, therefore, earnings for REN. Portugal's independent energy regulator also recently announced its intention to adopt, from January 2013, a similar remuneration framework for gas assets, which currently yield a normative 8% pretax return. This likely change would also be earnings-accretive and credit-supportive for REN. The pipeline of privatizations in Portugal is, in our view, a deterrent to significant tax or regulatory changes that would undermine REN's value for its new shareholders. In a recent agreement with the Portuguese government, State Grid Corporation of China indicated it would by a 25% stake in REN and Oman Oil Company agreed to buy a 15% stake from the Portuguese government at market premiums of 40% and 23%, respectively. We view the provisions of their strategic partnerships as credit-supportive for REN. We understand these strategic partners support REN's medium- to long-term geographic expansion plans to move away from its Portuguese domestic environment. In the short to medium term, we believe the EUR1 billion committed credit facility of China Development Bank (CDB; AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+), under the umbrella of State Grid Corporation of China, could virtually eliminate REN's refinancing risk beyond 2015 and ease pressure from elevated financing costs. This, together with a reduction in its capital expenditures supports management's objective to improve credit metrics in our view. We no longer apply our methodology for rating GREs to REN as we believe REN's privatization and internationalization prospects remove the potential for any extraordinary intervention by the government in the event of stress at REN. We continue to assess REN's business risk profile as "strong." REN has a monopoly position in a well-established and supportive regulatory regime. Our assessment of REN's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our view of the group's high leverage, its weak credit metrics, aggressive shareholder returns, and a still-large capital expenditure program. We also take into account REN's cash flow volatility owing to certain time-lag effects in the tariff mechanism, the likely improvement in its liquidity, and our anticipation of positive discretionary cash flow in the coming years. Liquidity The short-term rating on REN is 'B'. We assess REN's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. By our estimates, REN's projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by more than 3x over the next 12 months. We factor into our liquidity assessment our estimates of the following sources at year-end 2011: -- About EUR90 million in available cash; -- About EUR940 million on available committed lines; maturing beyond 12 months, including EUR75 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+), about EUR260 with Portuguese banks, and the rest with other European banks; and -- Our forecast of funds from operations of about EUR270 million over the next 12 months. Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses: -- Short-term debt of about EUR40 million in 2012; -- Working capital needs of about EUR30 million; -- Our estimate of EUR260 million in capital expenditures; and -- Dividend payments of about EUR90 million. We view the EUR1 billion credit facility to be negotiated with China Development Bank and other potential new financing sources as potentially highly supportive to REN's liquidity profile. We will update our assessment when these facilities have been signed and we have received the final documentation. If these lines are fully committed and unrestricted, we could revise our liquidity descriptor to "strong." REN has substantial debt of about EUR1.2 billion maturing in 2013 and EUR400 million and 2014. It has, however, proactively reduced refinancing risk linked to Portuguese sovereign stress by issuing private bonds in 2011 (subscribed by major international banks for EUR150 million at a spread well below the yield of Republic of Portugal bonds for a similar maturity), expanding its international lender base, renewing and extending its credit lines, and adjusting its capital expenditures in the coming years. We consider that REN has the leeway to cut capital expenditures: Its investment program is not binding and many projects could be delayed or cancelled given the current recession in Portugal. We also believe that REN's new shareholder structure confers higher flexibility on dividends than before the privatization. REN's debt documentation includes one financial covenant on one EUR100 million contract based on its total equity/concessions ratio. We understand that REN is comfortably in compliance with this covenant. Recovery analysis REN's senior unsecured debt carries an issue rating of 'BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our estimate of recovery reflects our view of REN's significant stressed enterprise value at the hypothetical point of default, the absence of prior ranking secured debt in the capital structure, and Portugal's insolvency regime, which we view as relatively favorable for creditors. The recovery rating is constrained by the unsecured and unguaranteed nature of the debt and relatively weak credit protection provided by the documentation. Importantly, the recovery ratings are capped at '3', although potential debt coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range. This is because our criteria state that the recovery rating on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities rated 'BB-' or higher is capped at '3' to account for the risk that recovery prospects may be impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt before default (see "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009). REN's corporate structure is fairly simple. The majority of debt is issued by its top holding company. We consider the various unsecured debt instruments to rank pari passu among themselves. In the event of a default, we believe REN would be reorganized rather than liquidated, given the group's strong market position. Our hypothetical default scenario contemplates a default in 2017, resulting from the combination of stressed economic and fiscal conditions in Portugal, challenging energy regulations, potentially defaulting sovereign and/or tariff collectors; and excessive financial leverage. We think that consequently REN would be unable to honor its debt obligations without external, exceptional support. We used discrete asset valuation methodology to calculate REN's stressed enterprise value, applying severe stresses. Under our assumptions, we calculate a stressed enterprise value at the point of default of about EUR2.8 billion. Outlook The negative outlook on REN mirrors that on Portugal. Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Portugal constrains the ratings on REE, based on our view that REN bears "high" exposure to Portuguese country risk. A downgrade of Portugal to 'BB-' or lower would automatically trigger a downgrade of REN by a similar number of notches unless we believed REN would receive timely support from its new shareholders in case of stress. However, both State Grid Corporation of China and Oman Oil Company currently only hold minority stakes in REN, with short track records as REN's shareholders. We could also lower our rating on REN if it faced unexpected and far-reaching regulatory or fiscal changes that, in our opinion, undermine its business risk or financial risk profiles. Ratings upside is remote at this stage, and, all other things being equal, would hinge on an upgrade of Portugal under our criteria. 