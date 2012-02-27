FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Portuguese utility REN to 'BB+/B'
#Market News
February 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Portuguese utility REN to 'BB+/B'

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

Feb 27 - Overview	
     -- On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered the long- and short-term sovereign 	
ratings on the Republic of Portugal to 'BB/B', assigned a negative outlook, 	
and removed them from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- In our view, the increased sovereign and economic risks in Portugal 	
make the creditworthiness of Portuguese utility REN-Redes Energeticas 	
Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN) less robust and predictable. Still, we consider that 	
the regulatory framework in Portugal remains credit supportive and the 	
strategic agreement with State Grid Corporation of China and Oman Oil Company, 	
REN's new largest shareholders, will likely reduce refinancing risks.	
     -- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on REN to 'BB+/B' 	
from 'BBB-/A-3' and removing them from CreditWatch negative. We are also 	
lowering our ratings on REN's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and 	
assigning a recovery rating of '3' to this debt.	
     -- The negative outlook on REN reflects that on the Republic of Portugal 	
because we consider that the long-term rating on Portugal constrains that on 	
REN, owing to our view of REN's "high" exposure to country risk in Portugal.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 	
short-term corporate credit ratings on Portuguese utility REN-Redes 	
Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. At the same 	
time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with 	
negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.	
	
We lowered our issue rating on REN's senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 	
'BBB-', in line with the lowering of the long-term rating on REN. We also 	
assigned a recovery rating of '3' to this debt, reflecting our expectation of 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect our view of increased sovereign and economic risks 	
in the Republic of Portugal and factor in our view that REN's exposure to 	
country risk in Portugal could have negative implications for the ratings. We 	
also take into account REN's new shareholding structure following its recent 	
privatization, and our decision to no longer consider it a government-related 	
entity (GRE) under our criteria. 	
	
The downgrade followed the lowering of our long- and short-term sovereign 	
credit ratings on the Republic of Portugal to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' on Jan. 	
13, 2012 (see "Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 	
Assigned; Outlook Negative"). Our 'BB+' long-term rating on REN is one notch 	
higher than the long-term rating on Portugal. Under our criteria, this is 	
generally the maximum possible differential between the ratings on a 	
nonsovereign issuer and its related sovereign in the European Monetary and 	
Economic Union (EMU, or eurozone). This is because we assess REN as having 	
"high" exposure to domestic country risk, based on the utility sector's "high" 	
sensitivity to country risk and REN's concentration of revenues in Portugal. 	
REN operates fully regulated electricity and gas transmission activities and 	
currently originates virtually all its earnings in Portugal.	
	
We believe the deteriorating fiscal and economic conditions in Portugal are 	
weighing on REN's credit profile. Like all Portuguese companies, REN has been 	
subject to government tax hikes and faces tougher access to and higher costs 	
of funding. As a regulated utility, we believe a prolonged and deepening 	
economic crisis could increase regulatory reset risk in the next few years. 	
The new regulatory period for transmission begins in July 2013 for gas 	
infrastructure and January 2015 for electricity infrastructure. Gas 	
transmissions account for about one-third of total EBITDA, with electricity 	
contributing the remaining two-thirds. Although currently not our base-case 	
scenario, we believe that negative adjustments to the regulatory remuneration 	
of REN's assets could be implemented to alleviate the energy bills of 	
Portuguese households, which are already burdened by growing tax pressure and 	
depressed economic conditions. We believe such adverse regulatory changes or 	
the introduction of levies on utilities, if any, could harm REN's 	
profitability. Lastly, lower energy demand than forecast by the regulator 	
could prompt tariff deviations, which would weaken REN's credit metrics. 	
	
We rate REN one notch higher than Portugal based on our view of the continued 	
supportiveness of Portugal's regulatory regime for power transmission 	
operations and the positive implications we see linked to REN's privatization 	
and other privatizations currently taking place in Portugal's utility sector. 	
	
Under Portugal's regulatory regime for power transmission operations, 	
regulated-asset-based revenues are immune to volume and commodity risk. This 	
is reflected in a 9.6% increase in total reported EBITDA, year on year, in the 	
first nine months of 2011 under the current recession. We believe that the 	
regulatory reset at year-end 2011 for power assets should be credit-supportive 	
for REN if sustained over the next three years. It preserves some supportive 	
hedging against rising sovereign risk in asset remuneration through indexation 	
on credit default swaps; and induces higher returns and, therefore, earnings 	
for REN. Portugal's independent energy regulator also recently announced its 	
intention to adopt, from January 2013, a similar remuneration framework for 	
gas assets, which currently yield a normative 8% pretax return. This likely 	
change would also be earnings-accretive and credit-supportive for REN.	
	
The pipeline of privatizations in Portugal is, in our view, a deterrent to 	
significant tax or regulatory changes that would undermine REN's value for its 	
new shareholders. In a recent agreement with the Portuguese government, State 	
Grid Corporation of China indicated it would by a 25% stake in REN and Oman 	
Oil Company agreed to buy a 15% stake from the Portuguese government at market 	
premiums of 40% and 23%, respectively. We view the provisions of their 	
strategic partnerships as credit-supportive for REN. We understand these 	
strategic partners support REN's medium- to long-term geographic expansion 	
plans to move away from its Portuguese domestic environment. In the short to 	
medium term, we believe the EUR1 billion committed credit facility of China 	
Development Bank (CDB; AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+), under the umbrella of 	
State Grid Corporation of China, could virtually eliminate REN's refinancing 	
risk beyond 2015 and ease pressure from elevated financing costs. This, 	
together with a reduction in its capital expenditures  supports management's 	
objective to improve credit metrics in our view.	
	
We no longer apply our methodology for rating GREs to REN as we believe REN's 	
privatization and internationalization prospects remove the potential for any 	
extraordinary intervention by the government in the event of stress at REN. 	
	
We continue to assess REN's business risk profile as "strong." REN has a 	
monopoly position in a well-established and supportive regulatory regime. 	
	
Our assessment of REN's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our 	
view of the group's high leverage, its weak credit metrics, aggressive 	
shareholder returns, and a still-large capital expenditure program. We also 	
take into account REN's cash flow volatility owing to certain time-lag effects 	
in the tariff mechanism, the likely improvement in its liquidity, and our 	
anticipation of positive discretionary cash flow in the coming years.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating on REN is 'B'. We assess REN's liquidity as "adequate," 	
as defined in our criteria. 	
	
By our estimates, REN's projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by 	
more than 3x over the next 12 months. 	
	
We factor into our liquidity assessment our estimates of the following sources 	
at year-end 2011:	
     -- About EUR90 million in available cash;	
     -- About EUR940 million on available committed lines; maturing beyond 12 	
months, including EUR75 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB; 	
AAA/Negative/A-1+), about EUR260 with Portuguese banks, and the rest with other 	
European banks; and 	
     -- Our forecast of funds from operations of about EUR270 million over the 	
next 12 months.	
	
Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses:	
     -- Short-term debt of about EUR40 million in 2012;	
     -- Working capital needs of about EUR30 million;	
     -- Our estimate of EUR260 million in capital expenditures; and	
     -- Dividend payments of about EUR90 million. 	
	
We view the EUR1 billion credit facility to be negotiated with China Development	
Bank and other potential new financing sources as potentially highly 	
supportive to REN's liquidity profile. We will update our assessment when 	
these facilities have been signed and we have received the final 	
documentation. If these lines are fully committed and unrestricted, we could 	
revise our liquidity descriptor to "strong."	
	
REN has substantial debt of about EUR1.2 billion maturing in 2013 and EUR400 	
million and 2014. It has, however, proactively reduced refinancing risk linked 	
to Portuguese sovereign stress by issuing private bonds in 2011 (subscribed by 	
major international banks for EUR150 million at a spread well below the yield of	
Republic of Portugal bonds for a similar maturity), expanding its 	
international lender base, renewing and extending its credit lines, and 	
adjusting its capital expenditures in the coming years. 	
	
We consider that REN has the leeway to cut capital expenditures: Its 	
investment program is not binding and many projects could be delayed or 	
cancelled given the current recession in Portugal. We also believe that REN's 	
new shareholder structure confers higher flexibility on dividends than before 	
the privatization. 	
	
REN's debt documentation includes one financial covenant on one EUR100 million 	
contract based on its total equity/concessions ratio. We understand that REN 	
is comfortably in compliance with this covenant.	
	
Recovery analysis	
REN's senior unsecured debt carries an issue rating of 'BB+', in line with the 	
corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating 	
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default.	
	
Our estimate of recovery reflects our view of REN's significant stressed 	
enterprise value at the hypothetical point of default, the absence of prior 	
ranking secured debt in the capital structure, and Portugal's insolvency 	
regime, which we view as relatively favorable for creditors. The recovery 	
rating is constrained by the unsecured and unguaranteed nature of the debt and 	
relatively weak credit protection provided by the documentation. 	
	
Importantly, the recovery ratings are capped at '3', although potential debt 	
coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range. This is because our criteria state that 	
the recovery rating on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities rated 'BB-' 	
or higher is capped at '3' to account for the risk that recovery prospects may 	
be impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt before 	
default (see "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009).	
	
REN's corporate structure is fairly simple. The majority of debt is issued by 	
its top holding company. We consider the various unsecured debt instruments to 	
rank pari passu among themselves.	
	
In the event of a default, we believe REN would be reorganized rather than 	
liquidated, given the group's strong market position. Our hypothetical default 	
scenario contemplates a default in 2017, resulting from the combination of 	
stressed economic and fiscal conditions in Portugal, challenging energy 	
regulations, potentially defaulting sovereign and/or tariff collectors; and 	
excessive financial leverage. We think that consequently REN would be unable 	
to honor its debt obligations without external, exceptional support.	
	
We used discrete asset valuation methodology to calculate REN's stressed 	
enterprise value, applying severe stresses. Under our assumptions, we 	
calculate a stressed enterprise value at the point of default of about EUR2.8 	
billion.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on REN mirrors that on Portugal. Under our criteria, the 	
long-term rating on Portugal constrains the ratings on REE, based on our view 	
that REN bears "high" exposure to Portuguese country risk.	
	
A downgrade of Portugal to 'BB-' or lower would automatically trigger a 	
downgrade of REN by a similar number of notches unless we believed REN would 	
receive timely support from its new shareholders in case of stress. However, 	
both State Grid Corporation of China and Oman Oil Company currently only hold 	
minority stakes in REN, with short track records as REN's shareholders. 	
	
We could also lower our rating on REN if it faced unexpected and far-reaching 	
regulatory or fiscal changes that, in our opinion, undermine its business risk 	
or financial risk profiles. 	
	
Ratings upside is remote at this stage, and, all other things being equal, 	
would hinge on an upgrade of Portugal under our criteria.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; 	
Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012	
     -- Credit FAQ Discusses The Potential Effects Of Portugal's Ratings And 	
Privatization On Portuguese Utilities EDP And REN, Dec. 22, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Negative/B     BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BBB-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  NR	
	
NR--Not rated.	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

